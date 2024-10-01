Chicago Blackhawks surround Connor Bedard with more offensive talent for his second NHL season

Chicago Blackhawks Last season: 23-53-6, last in the Central Division. COACH: Luke Richardson (49-102-13 over two seasons). SEASON OPENER: Oct.…

Chicago Blackhawks

Last season: 23-53-6, last in the Central Division.

COACH: Luke Richardson (49-102-13 over two seasons).

SEASON OPENER: Oct. 8 vs. Utah.

DEPARTURES: F MacKenzie Entwistle, F Reese Johnson, F Tyler Johnson, F Taylor Raddysh, D Jarred Tinordi.

ADDITIONS: F Tyler Bertuzzi, D T.J. Brodie, G Laurent Brossoit, F Pat Maroon, D Alec Martinez, F Ilya Mikheyev, F Craig Smith, F Teuvo Teravainen.

GOALIES: Petr Mrazek (18-31-4-1, 3.05 goals-against average, 0.907 save percentage), Brossoit (15-5-2-3, 2.00, 0.927).

BETMGM STANLEY CUP ODDS: 200-1.

What to expect

A better team, for sure. Of course, there is nowhere to go but up. The Blackhawks finished last in the Central Division in each of the previous two seasons. They haven’t won more than 28 games since they went 32-30-8 during the 2019-20 campaign. Following an active offseason, it’s a much deeper roster in almost every area. Bertuzzi and Teravainen should provide more scoring punch after Chicago finished with an NHL-low 178 goals last season. Veteran forward Taylor Hall also should help in his return from a knee injury. The addition of Martinez gives the team another experienced defenseman, and Brossoit coming over from Winnipeg is a significant upgrade behind Mrazek in goal.

Strengths and weaknesses

The good: Connor Bedard certainly lived up to the hype in his first NHL season, finishing with 22 goals and 39 assists in 61 games. The No. 1 overall pick in 2023 draft just turned 19 in July, and — surrounded by more offensive talent — he is primed for a big year. Alex Vlasic is one of the NHL’s best young defensemen after a breakout performance last season. The Illinois native was rewarded with a new six-year contract in April.

The not-so-good: The roster is much older than it was at the beginning of last season. That means more experience, but some of the new additions had been showing signs of their age before arriving in Chicago. It’s a big year for Lukas Reichel, a first-round pick in the 2020 draft. The 22-year-old forward was expected to take on a prominent role last season, but he finished with just five goals and 11 assists in 65 games. If Reichel continues to struggle, a change of scenery might be the best option for him and the Blackhawks.

Players to watch

It’s all about Bedard, and what he might be able to do if he can stay healthy. Teravainen is back in Chicago after beginning his career with the Blackhawks, and Mikheyev was acquired in a June trade with Vancouver. The speedy Mikheyev scored a career-high 21 goals for Toronto during the 2021-22 season. He had 11 goals and 20 assists in 78 games for the Canucks last year. He could serve as a valuable depth piece with the Blackhawks.

