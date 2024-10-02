Champions League Glance

Tuesday, Sept. 17 Juventus 3, PSV Eindhoven 1 Aston Villa 3, Young Boys 0 Bayern Munich 9, Dinamo Zagreb 2…

Tuesday, Sept. 17

Juventus 3, PSV Eindhoven 1

Aston Villa 3, Young Boys 0

Bayern Munich 9, Dinamo Zagreb 2

Liverpool 3, AC Milan 1

Real Madrid 3, Stuttgart 1

Sporting Lisbon 2, Lille 0

Wednesday, Sept. 18

Bologna 0, Shakhtar Donetsk 0

Sparta Prague 3, Salzburg 0

Borussia Dortmund 3, Club Brugge 0

Celtic 5, Slovan Bratislava 1

Manchester City 0, Inter Milan 0

Paris Saint-Germain 1, Girona 0

Thursday, Sept. 19

Benfica 2, Crvena zvezda 1

Leverkusen 4, Feyenoord 0

Atalanta 0, Arsenal 0

Atlético Madrid 2, RB Leipzig 1

Monaco 2, Barcelona 1

Brest 2, Sturm Graz 1

Tuesday, Oct. 1

Brest 4, Salzburg 0

Stuttgart 1, Sparta Prague 1

Inter Milan 4, Red Star Belgrade 0

Borussia Dortmund 7, Celtic 1

Barcelona 5, Young Boys 0

Leverkusen 1, AC Milan 0

Arsenal 2, Paris Saint-Germain 0

PSV Eindhoven 1, Sporting Lisbon 1

Manchester City 4, Slovan Bratislava 0

Wednesday, Oct. 2

Atalanta 3, Shakhtar Donetsk 0

Feyenoord 3, Girona 2

Liverpool 2, Bologna 0

Juventus 3, RB Leipzig 2

Benfica 4, Atlético Madrid 0

Dinamo Zagreb 2, Monaco 2

Lille 1, Real Madrid 0

Aston Villa 1, Bayern Munich 0

Club Brugge 1, Sturm Graz 0

Tuesday, Oct. 22

AC Milan vs. Club Brugge, 12:45 p.m.

Monaca vs. Red Star Belgrade, 12:45 p.m.

Paris Saint-Germain vs. PSV Eindhoven, 3 p.m.

Juventus vs. Stuttgart, 3 p.m.

Arsenal vs. Shakhtar Donetsk, 3 p.m.

Aston Villa vs. Bologna, 3 p.m.

Girona vs. Slovan Bratislava, 3 p.m.

Strum Graz vs. Sporting Lisbon, 3 p.m.

Real Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 23

Atalanta vs. Celtic, 12:45 p.m.

Brest vs. Leverkusen, 12:45 p.m.

Manchester City vs. Sparta Prague, 3 p.m.

RB Leipzig vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m.

Barcelona vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m.

Atlético Madrid vs. Lille, 3 p.m.

Benfica vs. Feyenoord, 3 p.m.

Salzburg vs. Dinamo Zagreb, 3 p.m.

Young Boys vs. Inter Milan, 3 p.m.

All Times EST

Tuesday, Nov. 5

PSV Eindhoven vs. Girona, 12:45 p.m.

Slovan Bratislava vs. Dinamo Grazeb, 12:45 p.m.

Real Madrid vs. AC Milan, 3 p.m.

Liverpool vs. Leverkusen, 3 p.m.

Borussia Dortmund vs. Sturm Graz, 3 p.m.

Sporting Lisbon vs. Manchester City, 3 p.m.

Lille vs. Juventus, 3 p.m.

Celtic vs. RB Leipzig, 3 p.m.

Bologna vs. Monaco, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 6

Club Brugge vs. Aston Villa, 12:45 p.m.

Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Young Boys, 12:45 p.m.

Bayern Munich vs. Benfica, 3 p.m.

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Atlético Madrid, 3 p.m.

Inter Milan vs. Arsenal, 3 p.m.

Feyenoord vs. Salzburg, 3 p.m.

Red Star Belgrade vs. Barcelona, 3 p.m.

Sparta Prague vs. Brest, 3 p.m.

Stuttgart vs. Atalanta, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 26

Slovan Bratislava vs. AC Milan, 12:45 p.m.

Sparta Prague vs. Atlético Madrid, 12:45 p.m.

Manchester City vs. Feyenoord, 3 p.m.

Bayern Munich vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 3 p.m.

Inter Milan vs. RB Leipzig, 3 p.m.

Barcelona vs. Brest, 3 p.m.

Leverkusen vs. Salzburg, 3 p.m.

Sporting Lisbon vs. Arsenal, 3 p.m.

Young Boys vs. Atalanta, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 27

Red Star Belgrade vs. Stuttgart, 12:45 p.m.

Strum Graz vs. Girona, 12:45 p.m.

Liverpool vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m.

PSV Eindhoven vs. Shakhtar Donetsk, 3 p.m.

Dinamo Zagreb Borussia Dortmund, 3 p.m.

Celtic vs. Club Brugge, 3 p.m.

Monaco vs. Benfica, 3 p.m.

Aston Villa vs. Juventus, 3 p.m.

Bologna vs. Lille, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 10

Dinamo Zagreb vs. Celtic, 12:45 p.m.

Girona vs. Liverpool, 12:45 p.m.

RB Leipzig vs. Aston Villa, 3 p.m.

Leverkusen vs. Inter Milan, 3 p.m.

Atalanta vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m.

Club Brugge vs. Sporting Lisbon, 3 p.m.

Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m.

Salzburg vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 3 p.m.

Brest vs. PSV Eindhoven, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 11

Atlético Madrid vs. Slovan Bratislava, 12:45 p.m.

Lille Sturm Graz, 12:45 p.m.

Borussia Dortmund vs. Barcelona, 3 p.m.

Juventus vs. Manchester City, 3 p.m.

Benfica vs. Bologna, 3 p.m.

Arsenal vs. Monaco, 3 p.m.

Inter Milan vs. Red Star Belgrade, 3 p.m.

Feyenoord vs. Sparta Prague, 3 p.m.

Stuttgart vs. Young Boys, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 21

Atalanta vs. Sturm Graz, 12:45 p.m.

Monaco vs. Aston Villa, 12:45 p.m.

Slovan Bratislava vs. Stuttgart, 3 p.m.

Club Brugge vs. Juventus, 3 p.m.

Atlético Madrid vs. Leverkusen, 3 p.m.

Benfica vs. Barcelona, 3 p.m.

Liverpool vs. Lille, 3 p.m.

Bologna vs. Borussia Dortmund, 3 p.m.

Red Star Belgrade vs. PSV Eindhoven, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 22

Leipzig vs. Sporting Lisbon, 12:45 p.m.

Shakhtar vs. Brest, 12:45 p.m.

Real Madrid vs. Salzburg, 3 p.m.

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Manchester City, 3 p.m.

Sparta Prague vs. Inter Milan, 3 p.m.

Arsenal vs. Dinamo Zagreb, 3 p.m.

Celtic vs. Young Boys, 3 p.m.

Feyenoord vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m.

Inter Milan vs. Girona, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 29

Sporting Lisbon vs. Bologna, 3 p.m.

PSV Eindhoven vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m.

Young Boys vs. Red Star Belgrade, 3 p.m.

Stuttgart vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 3 p.m.

Sturm Graz vs. Leipzig, 3 p.m.

Manchester City vs. Club Brugge, 3 p.m.

Bayern Munich vs. Slovan Bratislava, 3 p.m.

Inter Milan vs. Monaco, 3 p.m.

Borussia Dortmund vs. Shakhtar, 3 p.m.

Barcelona vs. Atalanta, 3 p.m.

Leverkusen vs. Sparta Prague, 3 p.m.

Juventus vs. Benfica, 3 p.m.

Dinamo Zagreb vs. Inter Milan, 3 p.m.

Salzburg vs. Atlético Madrid, 3 p.m.

Lille vs. Feyenoord, 3 p.m.

Aston Villa vs. Celtic, 3 p.m.

Girona vs. Arsenal, 3 p.m.

Brest vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m.

