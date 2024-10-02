Champions League Glance

Tuesday, Sept. 17
Juventus 3, PSV Eindhoven 1
Aston Villa 3, Young Boys 0
Bayern Munich 9, Dinamo Zagreb 2
Liverpool 3, AC Milan 1
Real Madrid 3, Stuttgart 1
Sporting Lisbon 2, Lille 0
Wednesday, Sept. 18
Bologna 0, Shakhtar Donetsk 0
Sparta Prague 3, Salzburg 0
Borussia Dortmund 3, Club Brugge 0
Celtic 5, Slovan Bratislava 1
Manchester City 0, Inter Milan 0
Paris Saint-Germain 1, Girona 0
Thursday, Sept. 19
Benfica 2, Crvena zvezda 1
Leverkusen 4, Feyenoord 0
Atalanta 0, Arsenal 0
Atlético Madrid 2, RB Leipzig 1
Monaco 2, Barcelona 1
Brest 2, Sturm Graz 1
Tuesday, Oct. 1
Brest 4, Salzburg 0
Stuttgart 1, Sparta Prague 1
Inter Milan 4, Red Star Belgrade 0
Borussia Dortmund 7, Celtic 1
Barcelona 5, Young Boys 0
Leverkusen 1, AC Milan 0
Arsenal 2, Paris Saint-Germain 0
PSV Eindhoven 1, Sporting Lisbon 1
Manchester City 4, Slovan Bratislava 0
Wednesday, Oct. 2
Atalanta 3, Shakhtar Donetsk 0
Feyenoord 3, Girona 2
Liverpool 2, Bologna 0
Juventus 3, RB Leipzig 2
Benfica 4, Atlético Madrid 0
Dinamo Zagreb 2, Monaco 2
Lille 1, Real Madrid 0
Aston Villa 1, Bayern Munich 0
Club Brugge 1, Sturm Graz 0
Tuesday, Oct. 22
AC Milan vs. Club Brugge, 12:45 p.m.
Monaca vs. Red Star Belgrade, 12:45 p.m.
Paris Saint-Germain vs. PSV Eindhoven, 3 p.m.
Juventus vs. Stuttgart, 3 p.m.
Arsenal vs. Shakhtar Donetsk, 3 p.m.
Aston Villa vs. Bologna, 3 p.m.
Girona vs. Slovan Bratislava, 3 p.m.
Strum Graz vs. Sporting Lisbon, 3 p.m.
Real Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund, 3 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Atalanta vs. Celtic, 12:45 p.m.
Brest vs. Leverkusen, 12:45 p.m.
Manchester City vs. Sparta Prague, 3 p.m.
RB Leipzig vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m.
Barcelona vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m.
Atlético Madrid vs. Lille, 3 p.m.
Benfica vs. Feyenoord, 3 p.m.
Salzburg vs. Dinamo Zagreb, 3 p.m.
Young Boys vs. Inter Milan, 3 p.m.
All Times EST
Tuesday, Nov. 5
PSV Eindhoven vs. Girona, 12:45 p.m.
Slovan Bratislava vs. Dinamo Grazeb, 12:45 p.m.
Real Madrid vs. AC Milan, 3 p.m.
Liverpool vs. Leverkusen, 3 p.m.
Borussia Dortmund vs. Sturm Graz, 3 p.m.
Sporting Lisbon vs. Manchester City, 3 p.m.
Lille vs. Juventus, 3 p.m.
Celtic vs. RB Leipzig, 3 p.m.
Bologna vs. Monaco, 3 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 6
Club Brugge vs. Aston Villa, 12:45 p.m.
Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Young Boys, 12:45 p.m.
Bayern Munich vs. Benfica, 3 p.m.
Paris Saint-Germain vs. Atlético Madrid, 3 p.m.
Inter Milan vs. Arsenal, 3 p.m.
Feyenoord vs. Salzburg, 3 p.m.
Red Star Belgrade vs. Barcelona, 3 p.m.
Sparta Prague vs. Brest, 3 p.m.
Stuttgart vs. Atalanta, 3 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
Slovan Bratislava vs. AC Milan, 12:45 p.m.
Sparta Prague vs. Atlético Madrid, 12:45 p.m.
Manchester City vs. Feyenoord, 3 p.m.
Bayern Munich vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 3 p.m.
Inter Milan vs. RB Leipzig, 3 p.m.
Barcelona vs. Brest, 3 p.m.
Leverkusen vs. Salzburg, 3 p.m.
Sporting Lisbon vs. Arsenal, 3 p.m.
Young Boys vs. Atalanta, 3 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 27
Red Star Belgrade vs. Stuttgart, 12:45 p.m.
Strum Graz vs. Girona, 12:45 p.m.
Liverpool vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m.
PSV Eindhoven vs. Shakhtar Donetsk, 3 p.m.
Dinamo Zagreb Borussia Dortmund, 3 p.m.
Celtic vs. Club Brugge, 3 p.m.
Monaco vs. Benfica, 3 p.m.
Aston Villa vs. Juventus, 3 p.m.
Bologna vs. Lille, 3 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
Dinamo Zagreb vs. Celtic, 12:45 p.m.
Girona vs. Liverpool, 12:45 p.m.
RB Leipzig vs. Aston Villa, 3 p.m.
Leverkusen vs. Inter Milan, 3 p.m.
Atalanta vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m.
Club Brugge vs. Sporting Lisbon, 3 p.m.
Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m.
Salzburg vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 3 p.m.
Brest vs. PSV Eindhoven, 3 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
Atlético Madrid vs. Slovan Bratislava, 12:45 p.m.
Lille Sturm Graz, 12:45 p.m.
Borussia Dortmund vs. Barcelona, 3 p.m.
Juventus vs. Manchester City, 3 p.m.
Benfica vs. Bologna, 3 p.m.
Arsenal vs. Monaco, 3 p.m.
Inter Milan vs. Red Star Belgrade, 3 p.m.
Feyenoord vs. Sparta Prague, 3 p.m.
Stuttgart vs. Young Boys, 3 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 21
Atalanta vs. Sturm Graz, 12:45 p.m.
Monaco vs. Aston Villa, 12:45 p.m.
Slovan Bratislava vs. Stuttgart, 3 p.m.
Club Brugge vs. Juventus, 3 p.m.
Atlético Madrid vs. Leverkusen, 3 p.m.
Benfica vs. Barcelona, 3 p.m.
Liverpool vs. Lille, 3 p.m.
Bologna vs. Borussia Dortmund, 3 p.m.
Red Star Belgrade vs. PSV Eindhoven, 3 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 22
Leipzig vs. Sporting Lisbon, 12:45 p.m.
Shakhtar vs. Brest, 12:45 p.m.
Real Madrid vs. Salzburg, 3 p.m.
Paris Saint-Germain vs. Manchester City, 3 p.m.
Sparta Prague vs. Inter Milan, 3 p.m.
Arsenal vs. Dinamo Zagreb, 3 p.m.
Celtic vs. Young Boys, 3 p.m.
Feyenoord vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m.
Inter Milan vs. Girona, 3 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 29
Sporting Lisbon vs. Bologna, 3 p.m.
PSV Eindhoven vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m.
Young Boys vs. Red Star Belgrade, 3 p.m.
Stuttgart vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 3 p.m.
Sturm Graz vs. Leipzig, 3 p.m.
Manchester City vs. Club Brugge, 3 p.m.
Bayern Munich vs. Slovan Bratislava, 3 p.m.
Inter Milan vs. Monaco, 3 p.m.
Borussia Dortmund vs. Shakhtar, 3 p.m.
Barcelona vs. Atalanta, 3 p.m.
Leverkusen vs. Sparta Prague, 3 p.m.
Juventus vs. Benfica, 3 p.m.
Dinamo Zagreb vs. Inter Milan, 3 p.m.
Salzburg vs. Atlético Madrid, 3 p.m.
Lille vs. Feyenoord, 3 p.m.
Aston Villa vs. Celtic, 3 p.m.
Girona vs. Arsenal, 3 p.m.
Brest vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m.
