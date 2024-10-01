Brewers and Mets meet to begin the NL Wild Card Series

New York Mets (89-73, third in the NL East during the regular season) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (93-69, first in the…

New York Mets (89-73, third in the NL East during the regular season) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (93-69, first in the NL Central during the regular season)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 5:32 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Luis Severino (11-7, 3.91 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 161 strikeouts); Brewers: Freddy Peralta (11-9, 3.68 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 200 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Brewers -143, Mets +121; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers and the New York Mets play in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series.

Milwaukee has a 93-69 record overall and a 47-34 record at home. The Brewers have a 37-11 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

New York has gone 43-38 on the road and 89-73 overall. Mets hitters are batting a collective .246, which ranks seventh in the NL.

Tuesday’s game is the seventh meeting between these teams this season. The Brewers are up 5-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Contreras has a .281 batting average to lead the Brewers, and has 37 doubles, two triples and 23 home runs. Jackson Chourio is 11-for-37 with two RBI over the last 10 games.

Pete Alonso is second on the Mets with 65 extra base hits (31 doubles and 34 home runs). Mark Vientos is 10-for-39 with a double, three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .233 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Mets: 5-5, .217 batting average, 5.02 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Rob Zastryzny: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Yelich: 60-Day IL (back), Bryse Wilson: 15-Day IL (oblique), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (flexor), Oliver Dunn: 60-Day IL (back), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jeff McNeil: 10-Day IL (wrist), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dedniel Nunez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (hand), Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (calf), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.