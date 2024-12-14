Jeff Petry scores 1st 2 goals of season, Red Wings beat Maple Leafs 4-2

DETROIT (AP) — Jeff Petry scored his first two goals of the season and Ville Husso made 23 saves for…

DETROIT (AP) — Jeff Petry scored his first two goals of the season and Ville Husso made 23 saves for his first victory in more than a year, helping the Detroit Red Wings beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 on Saturday night.

Petry hadn’t scored since April 11 against Pittsburgh. He had three goals in 73 games last season after being acquired in an offseason trade with Montreal.

Husso’s last victory came Dec. 12 of last season. He entered 0-4-2 this season.

Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond also scored for the Red Wings, who won for just the second time in eight games. Raymond’s empty-netter was his 10th goal in the last 12 games.

Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies scored for Toronto. Joseph Woll made 22 saves.

Takeaways

Maple Leafs: Typically one of the league’s top offensive teams, the Maple Leafs have scored three or fewer goals in six consecutive games.

Red Wings: Husso is technically the team’s third-string goalie — he had a stint in the American Hockey League this season — but continues to get starts with Cam Talbot and Alex Lyon injured.

Key moment

Petry’s second goal gave Detroit a 3-2 lead at 1:51 of the third period and came just 44 seconds after Knies tied it. Petry knocked in a rebound of J.T. Compher’s shot. That gave the 37-year-old defenseman the ninth multi-goal game of his career.

Key stat

Matthews has 18 goals and 33 points in 25 career games against Detroit.

Up next

The Maple Leafs host Buffalo in the second game of a back-to-back on Sunday night. The Red Wings host Philadelphia on Wednesday night.

