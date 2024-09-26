WNBA Playoff Glance

All Times EDT
(x-if necessary)
First Round
(Best-of-3)
No. 1 New York 2, No. 8 Atlanta 0
Sunday, Sept. 22: New York 83, Atlanta 69
Tuesday, Sept. 24: New York 91, Atlanta 82
No. 2 Minnesota 2, No. 7 Phoenix 0
Sunday, Sept. 22: Minnesota 102, Phoenix 95
Wednesday, Sept. 25: Minnesota 101, Phoenix 88
No. 3 Connecticut 2, No. 6 Indiana 0
Sunday, Sept. 22: Connecticut 93, Indiana 69
Wednesday, Sept. 25: Connecticut 87, Indiana 81
No. 4 Las Vegas 2, No. 5 Seattle 0
Sunday, Sept. 22: Las Vegas 78, Seattle 67
Tuesday, Sept. 24: Las Vegas 83, Seattle 76
(Best-of-5)
Semifinals
No. 1
New York vs. No. 4 Las Vegas
Sunday, Sept. 29: Las Vegas at New York, 3 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 1: Las Vegas at New York, TBD
Friday, Oct. 4: New York at Las Vegas, TBD
x-Sunday, Oct. 6: New York at Las Vegas, TBD
x-Tuesday, Oct. 8: Las Vegas at New York, TBD
No. 2 Minnesota vs. No. 3 Connecticut
Sunday, Sept. 29: Connecticut at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 29: Connecticut at Minnesota, TBD
Friday, Oct. 4: Minnesota at Connecticut, TBD
x-Sunday, Oct. 6: Minnesota at Connecticut, TBD
x-Tuesday, Oct. 8: Connecticut at Minnesota, TBD
WNBA Finals
Thursday, Oct. 10: Game 1, TBD
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.