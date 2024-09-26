Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB z-Baltimore 88 70 .557 +4 Detroit 84 74 .532 — Kansas…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB z-Baltimore 88 70 .557 +4 Detroit 84 74 .532 — Kansas City 84 74 .532 — Minnesota 82 76 .519 2 Seattle 82 77 .516 2½

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit 2, Tampa Bay 1

Kansas City 1, Washington 0, 10 innings

Baltimore 5, N.Y. Yankees 3

Miami 4, Minnesota 1

Houston 4, Seattle 3

Wednesday’s Games

Seattle 8, Houston 1

Kansas City 3, Washington 0

Detroit 7, Tampa Bay 1

Baltimore 9, N.Y. Yankees 7

Minnesota 8, Miami 3

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City (Wacha 13-8) at Washington (Corbin 6-13), 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Alexander 6-5) at Detroit (Olson 4-8), 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Burnes 15-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 7-5), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Bellozo 3-4) at Minnesota (Festa 2-6), 7:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Baltimore at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB z-San Diego 91 67 .576 +3½ New York 87 70 .554 — Arizona 88 71 .553 — Atlanta 86 71 .548 1

___

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas City 1, Washington 0, 10 innings

Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 1

Miami 4, Minnesota 1

San Francisco 11, Arizona 0

San Diego 4, L.A. Dodgers 2

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City 3, Washington 0

Minnesota 8, Miami 3

Arizona 8, San Francisco 2

L.A. Dodgers 4, San Diego 3

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City (Wacha 13-8) at Washington (Corbin 6-13), 1:05 p.m.

Miami (Bellozo 3-4) at Minnesota (Festa 2-6), 7:40 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 6-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-6), 10:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Kansas City at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

___

