Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|z-Baltimore
|88
|70
|.557
|+4
|Detroit
|84
|74
|.532
|—
|Kansas City
|84
|74
|.532
|—
|Minnesota
|82
|76
|.519
|2
|Seattle
|82
|77
|.516
|2½
z-clinched playoff berth
___
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit 2, Tampa Bay 1
Kansas City 1, Washington 0, 10 innings
Baltimore 5, N.Y. Yankees 3
Miami 4, Minnesota 1
Houston 4, Seattle 3
Wednesday’s Games
Seattle 8, Houston 1
Kansas City 3, Washington 0
Detroit 7, Tampa Bay 1
Baltimore 9, N.Y. Yankees 7
Minnesota 8, Miami 3
Thursday’s Games
Kansas City (Wacha 13-8) at Washington (Corbin 6-13), 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Alexander 6-5) at Detroit (Olson 4-8), 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Burnes 15-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 7-5), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (Bellozo 3-4) at Minnesota (Festa 2-6), 7:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Baltimore at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|z-San Diego
|91
|67
|.576
|+3½
|New York
|87
|70
|.554
|—
|Arizona
|88
|71
|.553
|—
|Atlanta
|86
|71
|.548
|1
z-clinched playoff berth
___
Tuesday’s Games
Kansas City 1, Washington 0, 10 innings
Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 1
Miami 4, Minnesota 1
San Francisco 11, Arizona 0
San Diego 4, L.A. Dodgers 2
Wednesday’s Games
Kansas City 3, Washington 0
Minnesota 8, Miami 3
Arizona 8, San Francisco 2
L.A. Dodgers 4, San Diego 3
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Kansas City (Wacha 13-8) at Washington (Corbin 6-13), 1:05 p.m.
Miami (Bellozo 3-4) at Minnesota (Festa 2-6), 7:40 p.m.
San Diego (Musgrove 6-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-6), 10:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, ppd.
Friday’s Games
Kansas City at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
___
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.