Wade and Chapman hit 2 homers each, Roupp wins 1st in Giants 9-0 victory over slipping Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — LaMonte Wade Jr. and Matt Chapman hit two home runs each, Landen Roupp pitched five scoreless innings for his first major league win, and the San Francisco Giants handed the Kansas City Royals their sixth straight loss, 9-0 on Saturday.

The Royals are clinging to the AL’s second wild-card berth. Kansas City’s lead over the Minnesota Twins — who were rained out Saturday — was reduced to a half game. The Tigers are another one half game behind the Twins. The Royals’ loss also allowed the Cleveland Guardians to clinch the AL Central.

“With a week to go we’ve got to figure out how to get out of this rut,” Royals manager Matt Quatraro said. “We need to start that tomorrow.”

Wade put the Giants ahead with two out in the first inning, lining the first pitch above the right field bullpen.

“It always sets the tone for the game when you score in the first inning,” Giants manager Bob Melvin said. “Next thing you know we have two, then put together a crooked number.”

Wade led off the fourth with a drive down the right field line and Chapman followed with a blast to straightaway center, marking the seventh time the Giants have had back-to-back homers this season. It was the second multi-homer game of Wade’s career.

“When he’s pulling the ball with authority, that means he’s seeing it pretty good,” Melvin said.

Chapman returned to the lineup after missing four games while on the paternity list.

“I’ve seen guys hit a lot of homers on their first day back after having a baby,” he said. “I’m glad I got to join that club.”

Melvin was glad to have him back.

“First at-bat didn’t look great, next thing you know he’s hit the homer to center, then another,” Melvin said. “It’s good to have him back and certainly good that he got off a good game today.”

The Giants batted around and scored six runs in the sixth for a 9-0 lead. Chapman hit his 26th of the season with one out for his 12th career multi-homer game.

After Curt Casali’s two-run single, Mike Yastrzemski capped the frame with a three-run homer. Yastrzemski has five home runs in his last 10 games and 18 homers this season.

Roupp (1-1), making his third career start, shut out the Royals on three hits, walking three and striking out three. He held Kansas City hitters to 0 for 9 with runners in scoring position.

“They put pressure on us early and he was able to escape it,” catcher Casali said. “He’s got a good attitude. It never seems like the moment is too big for him.”

Brady Singer (9-12) allowed six runs on seven hits and a walk with six strikeouts and a season-high four home runs over 5 1/3 innings.

“You know the old adage that you don’t get beat by solo homers … today he did,” Quatraro said. “Four solo homers is very unique, but two very good hitters who did that. Both sides of the ball we got our butts beat.”

The Giants have won four of five games, hitting nine home runs and outscoring opponents 29-9.

The Royals have lost six straight while hitting 8 for 52 with runners in scoring position in that stretch.

“These guys feel it,” Quatraro said. “They don’t want to play baseball like that. We expect more of ourselves.”

TRANSACTIONS:

Giants: IF Marco Luciano was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento.

UP NEXT

Giants LHP Blake Snell (4-3, 3.31 ERA) opposes RHP Seth Lugo (16-8, 3.05) in the Royals final regular-season home game on Sunday.

