Phillies play the Cubs looking to end road slide

Philadelphia Phillies (13-13, second in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (17-10, first in the NL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Jesus Luzardo (2-0, 2.08 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 36 strikeouts); Cubs: Ben Brown (2-1, 4.57 ERA, 1.75 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -112, Cubs -108; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies will look to break their five-game road slide in a matchup against the Chicago Cubs.

Chicago is 9-5 at home and 17-10 overall. Cubs hitters have a collective .347 on-base percentage, the best percentage in the NL.

Philadelphia has a 13-13 record overall and a 4-9 record on the road. The Phillies have the eighth-best team batting average in MLB play at .248.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carson Kelly has a double, a triple and six home runs for the Cubs. Pete Crow-Armstrong is 18-for-39 with five doubles, a triple and five home runs over the past 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber has seven home runs, 22 walks and 16 RBI while hitting .250 for the Phillies. Alec Daniel Bohm is 13-for-39 with two doubles, a triple and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 7-3, .283 batting average, 3.82 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Phillies: 4-6, .266 batting average, 5.20 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eli Morgan: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tyson Miller: 15-Day IL (hip), Ryan David Brasier: 15-Day IL (hip), Javier Assad: 15-Day IL (oblique)

Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez: day-to-day (forearm), Brandon Marsh: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (back)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

