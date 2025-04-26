Brewers take 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Cardinals

Milwaukee Brewers (13-14, third in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (11-15, fourth in the NL Central) St. Louis;…

Milwaukee Brewers (13-14, third in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (11-15, fourth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Quinn Priester (1-0, 1.93 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); Cardinals: Sonny Gray (3-0, 3.41 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -154, Brewers +129; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers head into the matchup against the St. Louis Cardinals after losing three games in a row.

St. Louis has an 11-15 record overall and a 9-4 record at home. Cardinals hitters have a collective .401 slugging percentage to rank sixth in MLB.

Milwaukee has a 13-14 record overall and a 4-10 record on the road. The Brewers have an 11-2 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brendan Donovan has seven doubles, three home runs and 14 RBI for the Cardinals. Lars Nootbaar is 7-for-34 with a double, two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Brice Turang has three home runs, seven walks and 14 RBI while hitting .333 for the Brewers. Rhys Hoskins is 15-for-33 with a double, three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 3-7, .228 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored by six runs

Brewers: 5-5, .271 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Ivan Herrera: 10-Day IL (foot), Zack Thompson: 60-Day IL (lat)

Brewers: Garrett Mitchell: day-to-day (oblique), Nestor Cortes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Thomas: 15-Day IL (elbow), Aaron James Civale: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Perkins: 10-Day IL (shin), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (oblique), D.L. Hall: 60-Day IL (lat), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

