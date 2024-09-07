US Open Results

Saturday
At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
New York
Purse: $26,440,000
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Saturday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Championship
Aryna Sabalenka (2), Belarus, def. Jessica Pegula (6), United States, 7-5, 7-5.
Men’s Doubles
Championship
Jordan Thompson and Max Purcell (7), Australia, def. Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz (10), Germany, 6-4, 7-6 (4).
