US Open Results

The Associated Press

September 7, 2024, 6:14 PM

Saturday

At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

New York

Purse: $26,440,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Saturday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Championship

Aryna Sabalenka (2), Belarus, def. Jessica Pegula (6), United States, 7-5, 7-5.

Men’s Doubles

Championship

Jordan Thompson and Max Purcell (7), Australia, def. Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz (10), Germany, 6-4, 7-6 (4).

