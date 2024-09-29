Triple-A Playoffs

All Times EDT (x-if necessary) (Best-of-3) League Championship Series International League Omaha 2, Columbus 1 Tuesday, Sept. 24: Columbus 3,…

All Times EDT

(x-if necessary)

(Best-of-3)

League Championship Series

International League

Omaha 2, Columbus 1

Tuesday, Sept. 24: Columbus 3, Omaha 2

Wednesday, Sept. 25: Omaha 5, Columbus 4, 11 innings

Thursday, Sept. 26: Omaha 7, Columbus 3

Pacific Coast League

Sugar Land 2, Reno 0

Tuesday, Sept. 24: Sugar Land 14, Reno 2

Wednesday, Sept. 25: Sugar Land 5, Reno 2

Championship

Saturday, Sept. 28: Sugar Land 13, Omaha 6

