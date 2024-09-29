Triple-A Playoffs

All Times EDT
(Best-of-3)
League Championship Series
International League
Omaha 2, Columbus 1
Tuesday, Sept. 24: Columbus 3, Omaha 2
Wednesday, Sept. 25: Omaha 5, Columbus 4, 11 innings
Thursday, Sept. 26: Omaha 7, Columbus 3
Pacific Coast League
Sugar Land 2, Reno 0
Tuesday, Sept. 24: Sugar Land 14, Reno 2
Wednesday, Sept. 25: Sugar Land 5, Reno 2
Championship
Saturday, Sept. 28: Sugar Land 13, Omaha 6
