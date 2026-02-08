WM Phoenix Open Scores

Live Radio
The Associated Press

February 8, 2026, 7:58 PM

Sunday

At Stadium Course

Scottsdale, Ariz.

Purse: $9.6 million

Yardage: 7,261; Par: 71

Final Round

(x-won on first playoff hole)

x-Chris Gotterup (500), $1,728,000 63-71-70-64—268
Hideki Matsuyama (300), $1,046,400 68-64-68-68—268
Akshay Bhatia (125), $439,680 68-67-67-67—269
Nicolai Hojgaard (125), $439,680 66-70-65-68—269
Si Woo Kim (125), $439,680 73-62-66-68—269
Scottie Scheffler (125), $439,680 73-65-67-64—269
Michael Thorbjornsen (125), $439,680 66-71-65-67—269
Jake Knapp (85), $300,000 67-69-66-68—270
Matt Fitzpatrick (80), $280,800 65-70-67-69—271
Pierceson Coody (70), $242,400 66-68-70-68—272
Ryo Hisatsune (70), $242,400 68-63-70-71—272
Viktor Hovland (70), $242,400 69-70-65-68—272
Zecheng Dou (57), $188,000 72-66-72-63—273
Maverick McNealy (57), $188,000 67-69-65-72—273
Kevin Roy (57), $188,000 67-69-69-68—273
Daniel Berger (52), $160,800 67-71-71-65—274
Jordan L. Smith (52), $160,800 70-70-68-66—274
Jacob Bridgeman (44), $122,720 71-68-69-67—275
Rickie Fowler (44), $122,720 71-68-69-67—275
Michael Kim (44), $122,720 71-65-72-67—275
Mac Meissner (44), $122,720 71-68-69-67—275
Sepp Straka (44), $122,720 71-69-67-68—275
Sahith Theegala (44), $122,720 70-65-70-70—275
Ryan Fox (35), $82,320 69-69-70-68—276
Rico Hoey (35), $82,320 71-69-70-66—276
Rasmus Hojgaard (35), $82,320 68-70-66-72—276
Kurt Kitayama (35), $82,320 69-71-70-66—276
Harris English (27), $62,949 70-69-70-68—277
A.J. Ewart (27), $62,949 69-68-72-68—277
Ben Griffin (27), $62,949 71-67-69-70—277
Mackenzie Hughes (27), $62,949 68-69-69-71—277
Stephan Jaeger (27), $62,949 70-66-69-72—277
Min Woo Lee (27), $62,949 71-65-68-73—277
Nick Taylor (27), $62,949 71-68-71-67—277
Wyndham Clark (19), $46,800 73-68-68-69—278
Tom Kim (19), $46,800 73-66-71-68—278
John Parry (19), $46,800 69-66-68-75—278
J.T. Poston (19), $46,800 74-67-70-67—278
Alex Smalley (19), $46,800 74-67-68-69—278
Sam Stevens (19), $46,800 66-70-72-70—278
John Keefer (12), $34,080 69-72-69-69—279
Keith Mitchell (12), $34,080 68-71-69-71—279
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (12), $34,080 67-70-71-71—279
Kristoffer Reitan (12), $34,080 70-67-75-67—279
Xander Schauffele (12), $34,080 71-70-73-65—279
Sami Valimaki (12), $34,080 70-68-73-68—279
Cameron Young (12), $34,080 70-69-69-71—279
Zachary Bauchou (8), $24,608 68-68-73-71—280
Michael Brennan (8), $24,608 70-69-67-74—280
Christo Lamprecht (8), $24,608 67-73-69-71—280
Seung-taek Lee (8), $24,608 71-70-71-68—280
Max McGreevy (8), $24,608 67-72-69-72—280
Chad Ramey (8), $24,608 71-67-72-70—280
Brian Campbell (6), $22,272 68-69-70-74—281
Joe Highsmith (6), $22,272 70-70-70-71—281
Kensei Hirata (6), $22,272 68-73-70-70—281
Seonghyeon Kim (6), $22,272 70-71-68-72—281
Collin Morikawa (6), $22,272 72-69-71-69—281
Sudarshan Yellamaraju (6), $22,272 74-64-70-73—281
Takumi Kanaya (5), $21,312 71-68-73-70—282
Patrick Rodgers (5), $21,312 72-68-69-73—282
Adrien Saddier (5), $21,312 68-71-74-69—282
John VanDerLaan (5), $21,312 68-72-70-72—282
Davis Thompson (4), $20,736 69-68-73-73—283
Gary Woodland (4), $20,736 69-71-73-70—283
Max Homa (4), $20,352 69-68-75-72—284
Chandler Phillips (4), $20,352 69-68-73-74—284
Bud Cauley (3), $19,872 70-71-69-75—285
Hank Lebioda (3), $19,872 70-71-71-73—285
Neal Shipley (3), $19,872 69-70-76-70—285
Keita Nakajima (3), $19,488 72-68-71-76—287
Patton Kizzire (3), $19,296 72-69-73-74—288
Cameron Davis (3), $19,104 72-68-71-80—291

