WM Phoenix Open Scores

Sunday
At Stadium Course
Scottsdale, Ariz.
Purse: $9.6 million
Yardage: 7,261; Par: 71
Final Round
(x-won on first playoff hole)
|x-Chris Gotterup (500), $1,728,000
|63-71-70-64—268
|Hideki Matsuyama (300), $1,046,400
|68-64-68-68—268
|Akshay Bhatia (125), $439,680
|68-67-67-67—269
|Nicolai Hojgaard (125), $439,680
|66-70-65-68—269
|Si Woo Kim (125), $439,680
|73-62-66-68—269
|Scottie Scheffler (125), $439,680
|73-65-67-64—269
|Michael Thorbjornsen (125), $439,680
|66-71-65-67—269
|Jake Knapp (85), $300,000
|67-69-66-68—270
|Matt Fitzpatrick (80), $280,800
|65-70-67-69—271
|Pierceson Coody (70), $242,400
|66-68-70-68—272
|Ryo Hisatsune (70), $242,400
|68-63-70-71—272
|Viktor Hovland (70), $242,400
|69-70-65-68—272
|Zecheng Dou (57), $188,000
|72-66-72-63—273
|Maverick McNealy (57), $188,000
|67-69-65-72—273
|Kevin Roy (57), $188,000
|67-69-69-68—273
|Daniel Berger (52), $160,800
|67-71-71-65—274
|Jordan L. Smith (52), $160,800
|70-70-68-66—274
|Jacob Bridgeman (44), $122,720
|71-68-69-67—275
|Rickie Fowler (44), $122,720
|71-68-69-67—275
|Michael Kim (44), $122,720
|71-65-72-67—275
|Mac Meissner (44), $122,720
|71-68-69-67—275
|Sepp Straka (44), $122,720
|71-69-67-68—275
|Sahith Theegala (44), $122,720
|70-65-70-70—275
|Ryan Fox (35), $82,320
|69-69-70-68—276
|Rico Hoey (35), $82,320
|71-69-70-66—276
|Rasmus Hojgaard (35), $82,320
|68-70-66-72—276
|Kurt Kitayama (35), $82,320
|69-71-70-66—276
|Harris English (27), $62,949
|70-69-70-68—277
|A.J. Ewart (27), $62,949
|69-68-72-68—277
|Ben Griffin (27), $62,949
|71-67-69-70—277
|Mackenzie Hughes (27), $62,949
|68-69-69-71—277
|Stephan Jaeger (27), $62,949
|70-66-69-72—277
|Min Woo Lee (27), $62,949
|71-65-68-73—277
|Nick Taylor (27), $62,949
|71-68-71-67—277
|Wyndham Clark (19), $46,800
|73-68-68-69—278
|Tom Kim (19), $46,800
|73-66-71-68—278
|John Parry (19), $46,800
|69-66-68-75—278
|J.T. Poston (19), $46,800
|74-67-70-67—278
|Alex Smalley (19), $46,800
|74-67-68-69—278
|Sam Stevens (19), $46,800
|66-70-72-70—278
|John Keefer (12), $34,080
|69-72-69-69—279
|Keith Mitchell (12), $34,080
|68-71-69-71—279
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (12), $34,080
|67-70-71-71—279
|Kristoffer Reitan (12), $34,080
|70-67-75-67—279
|Xander Schauffele (12), $34,080
|71-70-73-65—279
|Sami Valimaki (12), $34,080
|70-68-73-68—279
|Cameron Young (12), $34,080
|70-69-69-71—279
|Zachary Bauchou (8), $24,608
|68-68-73-71—280
|Michael Brennan (8), $24,608
|70-69-67-74—280
|Christo Lamprecht (8), $24,608
|67-73-69-71—280
|Seung-taek Lee (8), $24,608
|71-70-71-68—280
|Max McGreevy (8), $24,608
|67-72-69-72—280
|Chad Ramey (8), $24,608
|71-67-72-70—280
|Brian Campbell (6), $22,272
|68-69-70-74—281
|Joe Highsmith (6), $22,272
|70-70-70-71—281
|Kensei Hirata (6), $22,272
|68-73-70-70—281
|Seonghyeon Kim (6), $22,272
|70-71-68-72—281
|Collin Morikawa (6), $22,272
|72-69-71-69—281
|Sudarshan Yellamaraju (6), $22,272
|74-64-70-73—281
|Takumi Kanaya (5), $21,312
|71-68-73-70—282
|Patrick Rodgers (5), $21,312
|72-68-69-73—282
|Adrien Saddier (5), $21,312
|68-71-74-69—282
|John VanDerLaan (5), $21,312
|68-72-70-72—282
|Davis Thompson (4), $20,736
|69-68-73-73—283
|Gary Woodland (4), $20,736
|69-71-73-70—283
|Max Homa (4), $20,352
|69-68-75-72—284
|Chandler Phillips (4), $20,352
|69-68-73-74—284
|Bud Cauley (3), $19,872
|70-71-69-75—285
|Hank Lebioda (3), $19,872
|70-71-71-73—285
|Neal Shipley (3), $19,872
|69-70-76-70—285
|Keita Nakajima (3), $19,488
|72-68-71-76—287
|Patton Kizzire (3), $19,296
|72-69-73-74—288
|Cameron Davis (3), $19,104
|72-68-71-80—291
