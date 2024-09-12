Tottenham midfielder Bentancur charged by FA after offensive comment about South Koreans

LONDON (AP) — Uruguay midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur was charged with misconduct by the English Football Association on Thursday, three months…

LONDON (AP) — Uruguay midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur was charged with misconduct by the English Football Association on Thursday, three months after making an offensive comment about South Koreans in relation to a remark about Tottenham teammate Son Heung-min.

Appearing on a Uruguayan television show in June, Bentancur was asked for a Tottenham player’s jersey and replied, “Sonny’s?” He added it could be Son’s cousin, too, because “more or less they are all the same.”

Bentancur apologised to Son on Instagram, saying it was a “very bad joke” and he would “never disrespect you or hurt you.”

The FA said it is alleged Bentancur has “acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or insulting words and/or brought the game into disrepute.” The FA said it constituted an aggravated breach because it included “reference to nationality and/or race and/or ethnic origin.”

Bentancur has until Sept. 19 to respond, but remains available to play.

