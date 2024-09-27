Thursday’s Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL= Adams Central def. Lexington, 25-18, 25-15, 25-21 Ansley-Litchfield def. Ravenna, 25-21, 25-14, 17-25, 25-18 Archangels def. Osmond, 24-26,…

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Adams Central def. Lexington, 25-18, 25-15, 25-21

Ansley-Litchfield def. Ravenna, 25-21, 25-14, 17-25, 25-18

Archangels def. Osmond, 24-26, 25-18, 25-15, 21-25, 16-14

Ashland-Greenwood def. Malcolm, 25-22, 25-17, 27-25

BDS def. Meridian, 25-13, 25-22, 31-29

Bellevue West def. Central (NE), 25-14, 25-16, 25-6

Bennington (NE) def. Gretna East, 17-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-19

Bloomfield def. Niobrara-Verdigre, 28-26, 25-21, 23-25, 21-25, 15-11

CWC def. North Central, 25-21, 27-25, 24-26, 16-25, 15-12

Cambridge def. Medicine Valley, 25-11, 25-6, 25-10

Central City def. Aurora, 25-22, 25-18, 25-18

Columbus Scotus def. Lincoln Christian, 25-16, 25-19, 26-24

Creighton def. Wausa, 25-9, 25-18, 24-26, 22-25, 15-10

David City def. Schuyler, 25-9, 25-8, 25-11

Diller-Odell def. Exeter-Milligan-Friend, 25-21, 25-15, 25-14

Edgemont, S.D. def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-13, 25-14, 25-10

Elkhorn def. Douglas County West, 25-22, 18-25, 25-19, 25-19

Falls City Sacred Heart def. Lewiston, 25-8, 25-16, 25-15

Freeman def. Johnson-Brock, 25-21, 23-25, 25-14, 21-25, 15-12

Grand Island Northwest def. Kearney Catholic, 22-25, 26-28, 25-15, 26-24, 15-11

Grand Island def. Fremont, 25-16, 16-25, 25-14, 26-28, 17-15

Guardian Angels def. Ponca, 25-21, 18-25, 25-20, 17-25, 15-10

Hastings St Cecilia def. Sutton, 28-26, 25-9, 25-20

Heartland Christian, Iowa def. Boys Town, 21-25, 25-17, 25-15, 25-20

Heartland def. McCool Junction, 25-20, 25-18, 25-20

Holdrege def. Wood River, 25-17, 25-22, 25-22

Johnson County Central def. Southern, 25-13, 25-9, 25-17

Kenesaw def. Hampton, 25-15, 25-18, 25-16

Lawrence-Nelson def. Silver Lake, 25-22, 22-25, 19-25, 25-21, 16-14

Lincoln Lutheran def. Clarkson-Leigh, 32-30, 25-21, 25-14

Lincoln Northeast def. Lincoln Standing Bear, 25-21, 21-25, 25-17, 25-21

Lincoln Pius X def. Norfolk, 25-8, 25-18, 25-11

Madison def. Twin River, 25-17, 21-25, 25-23, 25-18

McCook def. Hershey, 25-10, 22-25, 25-12, 25-17

Milford def. Lincoln Northwest, 3-1

Millard South def. Omaha Mercy, 25-16, 25-21, 25-19

Minden def. Gothenburg, 25-16, 25-11, 25-22

Morrill def. Garden County, 26-24, 16-25, 25-18, 25-17

Mullen def. Hyannis, 25-16, 25-20, 25-13

North Bend Central def. West Point-Beemer, 25-22, 16-25, 25-21, 25-16

North Platte St. Patrick’s def. Brady, 25-18, 25-15, 20-25, 25-11

North Platte def. Hastings, 25-23, 25-19, 23-25, 25-19

Oakland-Craig def. Omaha Concordia, 21-25, 25-22, 25-20, 25-21

Ogallala def. Alliance, 25-14, 25-18, 25-22

Omaha Christian Academy def. Mead, 25-19, 25-19, 26-24

Omaha Gross def. Omaha Burke, 26-24, 25-15, 18-25, 21-25, 17-15

Omaha Skutt def. Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines, Iowa, 25-17, 25-16

Omaha Skutt def. Iowa City Liberty, Iowa, 25-11, 25-12

Omaha Westside def. Lincoln North Star, 29-31, 25-27, 25-18, 25-19, 15-10

Omaha Westview def. Lincoln High, 25-18, 22-25, 25-23, 21-25, 16-14

Palmer def. Harvard, 25-9, 25-6, 25-17

Palmyra def. Auburn, 25-21, 25-23, 25-16

Paxton def. Wallace, 25-23, 26-24, 25-23

Perkins County def. Holyoke, Colo.

Plattsmouth def. Louisville, 25-17, 25-23, 25-18

Sandy Creek def. Gibbon, 19-25, 25-15, 25-9, 25-22

Scottsbluff def. Chadron, 25-22, 25-14, 25-15

Seward def. Raymond Central, 25-16, 25-10, 25-17

St Mary’s def. Randolph, 25-19, 25-5, 25-14

Superior def. Fairbury, 22-25, 25-17, 18-25, 25-21, 15-13

Thayer Central def. Deshler, 25-9, 25-11, 25-16

Tri County def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-20, 25-10, 21-25, 19-25, 15-11

Wahoo def. Beatrice, 25-14, 25-17, 25-17

Walthill def. Santee, 25-23, 26-24, 25-23

Waverly def. Gretna, 25-16, 22-25, 25-23, 25-13

West Holt def. Boyd County, 25-14, 25-21, 25-23

Yutan def. Bergan, 25-22, 25-19, 25-14

Amherst Triangular=

Amherst def. Hi-Line, 25-11, 25-8

Hi-Line def. Overton, 25-10, 25-19

Overton def. Amherst, 13-25, 28-26, 25-21

Arlington Triangular=

Arlington def. Logan View-Scribner-Snider, 19-25, 25-20, 25-21

Conestoga def. Arlington, 31-29, 25-15

Conestoga def. Logan View-Scribner-Snider, 26-24, 25-18

Battle Creek Triangular=

Battle Creek def. Crofton, 18-25, 25-23, 25-17

Battle Creek def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-21, 25-17

Crofton def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-20, 25-20

Centura Triangular=

Broken Bow def. Centennial, 16-25, 26-24, 25-19

Broken Bow def. Centura

Centura def. Centennial, 25-19, 25-14

East Butler Triangular=

Aquinas def. East Butler, 25-17, 25-14

Aquinas def. Parkview Christian, 25-12, 25-4

Elba Triangular=

Elba def. Osceola, 25-21, 25-22

Osceola def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-17, 25-23

Elm Creek Triangular=

Loomis def. Elm Creek, 23-25, 25-19, 25-22

Loomis def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-23, 26-24

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Elm Creek, 25-21, 25-23

Falls City Triangular=

Nebraska City Lourdes def. Falls City, 25-19, 25-17

Syracuse def. Falls City, 25-18, 25-5

Syracuse def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 25-22, 25-17

Gering Triangular=

Gering def. Mitchell, 25-18, 25-19

Gering def. Sidney, 23-25, 25-21, 25-17

Sidney def. Mitchell, 25-17, 25-19

High Plains Community Triangular=

Dorchester def. Shelby-Rising City, 25-23, 25-22

High Plains Community def. Dorchester, 25-17, 25-21

High Plains Community def. Shelby-Rising City, 25-8, 25-23

Howells-Dodge Triangular=

Howells-Dodge def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-22, 25-17

Howells-Dodge def. Pender, 25-20, 25-19

Pender def. Cedar Bluffs, 24-26, 25-11, 25-19

HTRS Triangular=

Cornerstone def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 20-25, 25-17, 25-16

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Cornerstone, 25-10, 25-12

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 25-13, 25-17

Humphrey-Lindsay Triangular=

Humphrey-Lindsay def. Stanton, 25-9, 23-25, 25-20

Humphrey-Lindsay def. Summerland, 25-17, 25-15

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Triangular=

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Wakefield, 25-18, 25-15

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Wynot, 25-13, 25-7

Wakefield def. Wynot, 25-22, 25-22

Leyton Triangular=

Kimball def. Hay Springs, 25-12, 25-19

Leyton def. Hay Springs, 25-16, 25-11

Leyton def. Kimball, 25-12, 25-7

Red Cloud Triangular=

Red Cloud def. Blue Hill, 2-0

Shelton def. Blue Hill, 25-21, 25-20

Shelton def. Red Cloud, 25-7, 25-19

Riverside Triangular=

Elgin Public/Pope John def. Nebraska Christian, 21-25, 25-20, 25-16

Elgin Public/Pope John def. Riverside, 25-22, 25-13

Nebraska Christian def. Riverside, 25-22, 26-24

Southern Valley Triangular=

Axtell def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-20, 25-16

Southern Valley def. Axtell, 25-14, 25-17

Southern Valley def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 27-25, 25-19

Sutherland Triangular=

Maxwell def. Cozad, 25-17, 25-10

Maxwell def. Sutherland, 25-19, 25-14

Sutherland def. Cozad, 25-13, 16-25, 25-18

Valentine Triangular=

Sandhills-Thedford def. Valentine, 25-12, 25-21

Stuart def. Sandhills-Thedford, 25-18, 25-19

Stuart def. Valentine, 25-12, 25-5

Wayne Triangular=

Hartington Cedar Catholic def. O’Neill, 25-22, 25-19

Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Wayne, 25-22, 23-25, 25-20

Wayne def. O’Neill, 25-16, 25-16

Winnebago Triangular=

Lyons-Decatur Northeast def. Winnebago, 25-12, 25-13

Tri County Northeast def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-23, 25-21

Tri County Northeast def. Winnebago, 25-10, 25-11

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

