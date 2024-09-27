Thursday’s Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Adams Central def. Lexington, 25-18, 25-15, 25-21
Ansley-Litchfield def. Ravenna, 25-21, 25-14, 17-25, 25-18
Archangels def. Osmond, 24-26, 25-18, 25-15, 21-25, 16-14
Ashland-Greenwood def. Malcolm, 25-22, 25-17, 27-25
BDS def. Meridian, 25-13, 25-22, 31-29
Bellevue West def. Central (NE), 25-14, 25-16, 25-6
Bennington (NE) def. Gretna East, 17-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-19
Bloomfield def. Niobrara-Verdigre, 28-26, 25-21, 23-25, 21-25, 15-11
CWC def. North Central, 25-21, 27-25, 24-26, 16-25, 15-12
Cambridge def. Medicine Valley, 25-11, 25-6, 25-10
Central City def. Aurora, 25-22, 25-18, 25-18
Columbus Scotus def. Lincoln Christian, 25-16, 25-19, 26-24
Creighton def. Wausa, 25-9, 25-18, 24-26, 22-25, 15-10
David City def. Schuyler, 25-9, 25-8, 25-11
Diller-Odell def. Exeter-Milligan-Friend, 25-21, 25-15, 25-14
Edgemont, S.D. def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-13, 25-14, 25-10
Elkhorn def. Douglas County West, 25-22, 18-25, 25-19, 25-19
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Lewiston, 25-8, 25-16, 25-15
Freeman def. Johnson-Brock, 25-21, 23-25, 25-14, 21-25, 15-12
Grand Island Northwest def. Kearney Catholic, 22-25, 26-28, 25-15, 26-24, 15-11
Grand Island def. Fremont, 25-16, 16-25, 25-14, 26-28, 17-15
Guardian Angels def. Ponca, 25-21, 18-25, 25-20, 17-25, 15-10
Hastings St Cecilia def. Sutton, 28-26, 25-9, 25-20
Heartland Christian, Iowa def. Boys Town, 21-25, 25-17, 25-15, 25-20
Heartland def. McCool Junction, 25-20, 25-18, 25-20
Holdrege def. Wood River, 25-17, 25-22, 25-22
Johnson County Central def. Southern, 25-13, 25-9, 25-17
Kenesaw def. Hampton, 25-15, 25-18, 25-16
Lawrence-Nelson def. Silver Lake, 25-22, 22-25, 19-25, 25-21, 16-14
Lincoln Lutheran def. Clarkson-Leigh, 32-30, 25-21, 25-14
Lincoln Northeast def. Lincoln Standing Bear, 25-21, 21-25, 25-17, 25-21
Lincoln Pius X def. Norfolk, 25-8, 25-18, 25-11
Madison def. Twin River, 25-17, 21-25, 25-23, 25-18
McCook def. Hershey, 25-10, 22-25, 25-12, 25-17
Milford def. Lincoln Northwest, 3-1
Millard South def. Omaha Mercy, 25-16, 25-21, 25-19
Minden def. Gothenburg, 25-16, 25-11, 25-22
Morrill def. Garden County, 26-24, 16-25, 25-18, 25-17
Mullen def. Hyannis, 25-16, 25-20, 25-13
North Bend Central def. West Point-Beemer, 25-22, 16-25, 25-21, 25-16
North Platte St. Patrick’s def. Brady, 25-18, 25-15, 20-25, 25-11
North Platte def. Hastings, 25-23, 25-19, 23-25, 25-19
Oakland-Craig def. Omaha Concordia, 21-25, 25-22, 25-20, 25-21
Ogallala def. Alliance, 25-14, 25-18, 25-22
Omaha Christian Academy def. Mead, 25-19, 25-19, 26-24
Omaha Gross def. Omaha Burke, 26-24, 25-15, 18-25, 21-25, 17-15
Omaha Skutt def. Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines, Iowa, 25-17, 25-16
Omaha Skutt def. Iowa City Liberty, Iowa, 25-11, 25-12
Omaha Westside def. Lincoln North Star, 29-31, 25-27, 25-18, 25-19, 15-10
Omaha Westview def. Lincoln High, 25-18, 22-25, 25-23, 21-25, 16-14
Palmer def. Harvard, 25-9, 25-6, 25-17
Palmyra def. Auburn, 25-21, 25-23, 25-16
Paxton def. Wallace, 25-23, 26-24, 25-23
Perkins County def. Holyoke, Colo.
Plattsmouth def. Louisville, 25-17, 25-23, 25-18
Sandy Creek def. Gibbon, 19-25, 25-15, 25-9, 25-22
Scottsbluff def. Chadron, 25-22, 25-14, 25-15
Seward def. Raymond Central, 25-16, 25-10, 25-17
St Mary’s def. Randolph, 25-19, 25-5, 25-14
Superior def. Fairbury, 22-25, 25-17, 18-25, 25-21, 15-13
Thayer Central def. Deshler, 25-9, 25-11, 25-16
Tri County def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-20, 25-10, 21-25, 19-25, 15-11
Wahoo def. Beatrice, 25-14, 25-17, 25-17
Walthill def. Santee, 25-23, 26-24, 25-23
Waverly def. Gretna, 25-16, 22-25, 25-23, 25-13
West Holt def. Boyd County, 25-14, 25-21, 25-23
Yutan def. Bergan, 25-22, 25-19, 25-14
Amherst Triangular=
Amherst def. Hi-Line, 25-11, 25-8
Hi-Line def. Overton, 25-10, 25-19
Overton def. Amherst, 13-25, 28-26, 25-21
Arlington Triangular=
Arlington def. Logan View-Scribner-Snider, 19-25, 25-20, 25-21
Conestoga def. Arlington, 31-29, 25-15
Conestoga def. Logan View-Scribner-Snider, 26-24, 25-18
Battle Creek Triangular=
Battle Creek def. Crofton, 18-25, 25-23, 25-17
Battle Creek def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-21, 25-17
Crofton def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-20, 25-20
Centura Triangular=
Broken Bow def. Centennial, 16-25, 26-24, 25-19
Broken Bow def. Centura
Centura def. Centennial, 25-19, 25-14
East Butler Triangular=
Aquinas def. East Butler, 25-17, 25-14
Aquinas def. Parkview Christian, 25-12, 25-4
Elba Triangular=
Elba def. Osceola, 25-21, 25-22
Osceola def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-17, 25-23
Elm Creek Triangular=
Loomis def. Elm Creek, 23-25, 25-19, 25-22
Loomis def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-23, 26-24
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Elm Creek, 25-21, 25-23
Falls City Triangular=
Nebraska City Lourdes def. Falls City, 25-19, 25-17
Syracuse def. Falls City, 25-18, 25-5
Syracuse def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 25-22, 25-17
Gering Triangular=
Gering def. Mitchell, 25-18, 25-19
Gering def. Sidney, 23-25, 25-21, 25-17
Sidney def. Mitchell, 25-17, 25-19
High Plains Community Triangular=
Dorchester def. Shelby-Rising City, 25-23, 25-22
High Plains Community def. Dorchester, 25-17, 25-21
High Plains Community def. Shelby-Rising City, 25-8, 25-23
Howells-Dodge Triangular=
Howells-Dodge def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-22, 25-17
Howells-Dodge def. Pender, 25-20, 25-19
Pender def. Cedar Bluffs, 24-26, 25-11, 25-19
HTRS Triangular=
Cornerstone def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 20-25, 25-17, 25-16
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Cornerstone, 25-10, 25-12
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 25-13, 25-17
Humphrey-Lindsay Triangular=
Humphrey-Lindsay def. Stanton, 25-9, 23-25, 25-20
Humphrey-Lindsay def. Summerland, 25-17, 25-15
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Triangular=
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Wakefield, 25-18, 25-15
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Wynot, 25-13, 25-7
Wakefield def. Wynot, 25-22, 25-22
Leyton Triangular=
Kimball def. Hay Springs, 25-12, 25-19
Leyton def. Hay Springs, 25-16, 25-11
Leyton def. Kimball, 25-12, 25-7
Red Cloud Triangular=
Red Cloud def. Blue Hill, 2-0
Shelton def. Blue Hill, 25-21, 25-20
Shelton def. Red Cloud, 25-7, 25-19
Riverside Triangular=
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Nebraska Christian, 21-25, 25-20, 25-16
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Riverside, 25-22, 25-13
Nebraska Christian def. Riverside, 25-22, 26-24
Southern Valley Triangular=
Axtell def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-20, 25-16
Southern Valley def. Axtell, 25-14, 25-17
Southern Valley def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 27-25, 25-19
Sutherland Triangular=
Maxwell def. Cozad, 25-17, 25-10
Maxwell def. Sutherland, 25-19, 25-14
Sutherland def. Cozad, 25-13, 16-25, 25-18
Valentine Triangular=
Sandhills-Thedford def. Valentine, 25-12, 25-21
Stuart def. Sandhills-Thedford, 25-18, 25-19
Stuart def. Valentine, 25-12, 25-5
Wayne Triangular=
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. O’Neill, 25-22, 25-19
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Wayne, 25-22, 23-25, 25-20
Wayne def. O’Neill, 25-16, 25-16
Winnebago Triangular=
Lyons-Decatur Northeast def. Winnebago, 25-12, 25-13
Tri County Northeast def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-23, 25-21
Tri County Northeast def. Winnebago, 25-10, 25-11
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.