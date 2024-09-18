Live Radio
Team with the most losses in a Major League Baseball season

The Associated Press

September 18, 2024, 7:47 PM

The team with the most losses in a Major League Baseball season:

1899 Cleveland Spiders — 139 losses

1962 New York Mets — 120

2003 Detroit Tigers — 119

1916 Philadelphia Athletics — 117

a-2024 Chicago White Sox — 117

2018 Baltimore Orioles — 115

1935 Boston Braves — 115

2019 Detroit Tigers — 114

1904 Washington Senators — 113

1890 Pittsburgh Alleghenys — 113

2023 Oakland Athletics — 112

1952 Pittsburgh Pirates — 112

1939 St. Louis Browns — 111

1932 Boston Red Sox — 111

1941 Philadelphia Phillies — 111

1898 St. Louis Browns — 111

1889 Louisville Colonels — 111

1909 Washington Senators — 110

1942 Philadelphia Phillies — 109

1915 Philadelphia Athletics — 109

1928 Philadelphia Phillies — 109

__

a-active

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

