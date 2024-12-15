Sports on TV Monday, Dec. 16

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, Dec. 16 COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S) 8 p.m. ESPN2 — NCAA…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, Dec. 16

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Vermont vs. Marshall, Championship

NFL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

ABC — Chicago at Minnesota

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — Atlanta at Las Vegas

NHL HOCKEY

8:30 p.m.

NHLN — Florida at Edmonton

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: West Ham United at AFC Bournemouth

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

Noon

FS2 — Final Draw For The UEFA Women’s Euro 2025

