Sports on TV for Wednesday, Sept. 18

Wednesday, Sept. 18

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)

5 a.m. (Thursday)

FS2 — AFL: Carlton at Richmond

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

ACCN — Penn St. at Pittsburgh

ESPN — Louisville at Kentucky

8 p.m.

BTN — Stanford at Nebraska

9 p.m.

ESPN — Texas at Baylor

FUTSAL (MEN’S)

8:20 a.m.

FS2 — World Cup 2024 Group Stage: Angola vs. Ukraine, Group C, Tashkent, Uzbekistan

10:50 a.m.

FS2 — World Cup 2024 Group Stage: Spain vs. New Zealand, Group D, Andijan, Uzbekistan

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Oakland at Chicago Cubs (2:20 p.m.) OR Arizona at Colorado (3:10 p.m.)

7:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Milwaukee OR Detroit at Kansas City

11:30 p.m.

MLBN — N.Y. Yankees at Seattle (9:40 p.m.)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:55 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Borussia Dortmund at Club Brugge

8 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Charlotte at Orlando

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Austin at LAFC

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

5:15 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup: U.S. vs. North Korea, Semifinal, Cali, Colombia

8:45 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup: Japan vs. Netherlands, Semifinal, Cali, Colombia

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Seoul-WTA, Hua Hin-WTA and Hangzhou-ATP Early Rounds

Midnight

TENNIS — Seoul-WTA, Hua Hin-WTA and Hangzhou-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Seoul-WTA, Hua Hin-WTA and Hangzhou-ATP Early Rounds

