Sports on TV for Wednesday, Sept. 18

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, Sept. 18
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)
5 a.m. (Thursday)
FS2 — AFL: Carlton at Richmond
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
ACCN — Penn St. at Pittsburgh
ESPN — Louisville at Kentucky
8 p.m.
BTN — Stanford at Nebraska
9 p.m.
ESPN — Texas at Baylor
FUTSAL (MEN’S)
8:20 a.m.
FS2 — World Cup 2024 Group Stage: Angola vs. Ukraine, Group C, Tashkent, Uzbekistan
10:50 a.m.
FS2 — World Cup 2024 Group Stage: Spain vs. New Zealand, Group D, Andijan, Uzbekistan
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Oakland at Chicago Cubs (2:20 p.m.) OR Arizona at Colorado (3:10 p.m.)
7:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Milwaukee OR Detroit at Kansas City
11:30 p.m.
MLBN — N.Y. Yankees at Seattle (9:40 p.m.)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:55 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Borussia Dortmund at Club Brugge
8 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Charlotte at Orlando
10:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Austin at LAFC
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
5:15 p.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup: U.S. vs. North Korea, Semifinal, Cali, Colombia
8:45 p.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup: Japan vs. Netherlands, Semifinal, Cali, Colombia
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Seoul-WTA, Hua Hin-WTA and Hangzhou-ATP Early Rounds
Midnight
TENNIS — Seoul-WTA, Hua Hin-WTA and Hangzhou-ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — Seoul-WTA, Hua Hin-WTA and Hangzhou-ATP Early Rounds
