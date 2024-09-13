Sports on TV for Sept. 16 – 22

Adv14
Monday, Sept. 16
BOWLING
7 p.m.
FS1 — PBA Playoffs: Semifinal 1, Portland, Maine
9 p.m.
FS1 — PBA Playoffs: Semifinal 2, Portland, Maine
NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.
ESPN — Atlanta at Philadelphia
ESPN2 — Atlanta at Philadelphia (MNF with Peyton and Eli)
_____
Tuesday, Sept. 17
BOWLING
7 p.m.
FS1 — PBA Playoffs: Final, Portland, Maine
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPN — Florida at Florida St.
MLB BASEBALL
7:30 p.m.
TBS — Philadelphia at Milwaukee
9:30 p.m.
TRUTV — Houston at San Diego
_____
Wednesday, Sept. 18
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPN — Louisville at Kentucky
9 p.m.
ESPN — Baylor at Texas
SOCCER (MEN’S)
8 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Charlotte at Orlando
10:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Austin at LAFC
_____
Thursday, Sept. 19
AUTO RACING
5 p.m.
FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: The Bush’s Beans 200, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.
8 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics, Playoffs – Round of 10, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.
5:25 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — S. Alabama at Appalachian St.
8 p.m.
ESPNU — Edward Waters at Benedict
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
ESPNU — South Carolina at Georgia
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, First Round, Wentworth Club, Surrey, England
1 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship, First Round, TPC River’s Bend, Cincinnati
4 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, First Round, Ohio State University Golf Club, Columbus, Ohio
NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — New England at N.Y. Jets
_____
Friday, Sept. 20
AUTO RACING
5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore
8:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore
2 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice and Qualifying, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.
4 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.
7 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, zMAX Dragway Concord, N.C. (Taped)
7:30 p.m.
CW — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Food City 300, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.
BOWXING
10:30 p.m.
ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: Jaime Munguia vs. Erik Bazinyan (Super-Middleweights), Glendale, Ariz.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Stanford at Syracuse
10 p.m.
CW — San Jose St. at Washington St.
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Second Round, Wentworth Club, Surrey, England
1 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship, Second Round, TPC River’s Bend, Cincinnati
4 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, Second Round, Ohio State University Golf Club, Columbus, Ohio
6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, First Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBA
HORSE RACING
8 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
_____
Saturday, Sept. 21
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore
7:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Bass Pro Shops Night Race, Playoffs – Round of 16, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon
ABC — TBA
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
FOX — Marshall at Ohio St.
FS1 — TBA
3:30 p.m.
ABC — TBA
CBS — Southern Cal at Michigan
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
FS1 — TBA
NBC — Miami (Ohio) at Notre Dame
4 p.m.
ESPNU — TBA
FOX — Utah at Oklahoma St.
5 p.m.
CW — TCU at SMU
TRUTV — UTEP at Colorado St.
7 p.m.
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
FS1 — TBA
7:30 p.m.
ABC — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
NBC — TBA
8 p.m.
FOX — Baylor at Colorado
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Third Round, Wentworth Club, Surrey, England
1 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship, Third Round, TPC River’s Bend, Cincinnati
4 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, Third Round, Ohio State University Golf Club, Columbus, Ohio
6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, Second Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Chelsea at West Ham United
10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Everton at Leicester City
12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Manchester United at Crystal Palace
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
7:30 p.m.
ION — NWSL: North Carolina at Louisville
_____
Sunday, Sept. 22
AUTO RACING
7:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula 1: The Singapore Grand Prix, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
12:30 p.m.
ABC — Nebraska at Louisville
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Final Round, Wentworth Club, Surrey, England
1 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship, Final Round, TPC River’s Bend, Cincinnati
4 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, Final Round, Ohio State University Golf Club, Columbus, Ohio
6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, Final Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Chicago at Indianapolis, Houston at Minnesota, L.A Chargers at Pittsburgh,
FOX — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Giants at Cleveland, Green Bay at Tennessee, Philadelphia at New Orleans, Denver at Tampa Bay
4:05 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Carolina at Las Vegas, Miami at Seattle
4:25 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Dallas, San Francisco at L.A. Rams, Detroit at Arizona
8:20 p.m.
NBC — Kansas City at Atlanta
PEACOCK — Kansas City at Atlanta
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Brighton & Hove Albion
11:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Manchester City
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — USL Championship: TBA
6 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: D.C. at Philadelphia
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — NWSL: TBA
WNBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — TBA
3 p.m.
ABC — TBA
5 p.m.
ESPN — TBA
_____
