Sports on TV for Sept. 16 – 22

Adv14 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, Sept. 16 BOWLING 7 p.m. FS1 — PBA Playoffs:…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, Sept. 16

BOWLING

7 p.m.

FS1 — PBA Playoffs: Semifinal 1, Portland, Maine

9 p.m.

FS1 — PBA Playoffs: Semifinal 2, Portland, Maine

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

ESPN — Atlanta at Philadelphia

ESPN2 — Atlanta at Philadelphia (MNF with Peyton and Eli)

_____

Tuesday, Sept. 17

BOWLING

7 p.m.

FS1 — PBA Playoffs: Final, Portland, Maine

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN — Florida at Florida St.

MLB BASEBALL

7:30 p.m.

TBS — Philadelphia at Milwaukee

9:30 p.m.

TRUTV — Houston at San Diego

_____

Wednesday, Sept. 18

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN — Louisville at Kentucky

9 p.m.

ESPN — Baylor at Texas

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Charlotte at Orlando

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Austin at LAFC

_____

Thursday, Sept. 19

AUTO RACING

5 p.m.

FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: The Bush’s Beans 200, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.

8 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics, Playoffs – Round of 10, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.

5:25 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — S. Alabama at Appalachian St.

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Edward Waters at Benedict

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

ESPNU — South Carolina at Georgia

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, First Round, Wentworth Club, Surrey, England

1 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship, First Round, TPC River’s Bend, Cincinnati

4 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, First Round, Ohio State University Golf Club, Columbus, Ohio

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — New England at N.Y. Jets

_____

Friday, Sept. 20

AUTO RACING

5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore

8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore

2 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice and Qualifying, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.

4 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.

7 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, zMAX Dragway Concord, N.C. (Taped)

7:30 p.m.

CW — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Food City 300, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.

BOWXING

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: Jaime Munguia vs. Erik Bazinyan (Super-Middleweights), Glendale, Ariz.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Stanford at Syracuse

10 p.m.

CW — San Jose St. at Washington St.

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Second Round, Wentworth Club, Surrey, England

1 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship, Second Round, TPC River’s Bend, Cincinnati

4 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, Second Round, Ohio State University Golf Club, Columbus, Ohio

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, First Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

HORSE RACING

8 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

_____

Saturday, Sept. 21

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore

7:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Bass Pro Shops Night Race, Playoffs – Round of 16, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon

ABC — TBA

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FOX — Marshall at Ohio St.

FS1 — TBA

3:30 p.m.

ABC — TBA

CBS — Southern Cal at Michigan

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

FS1 — TBA

NBC — Miami (Ohio) at Notre Dame

4 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

FOX — Utah at Oklahoma St.

5 p.m.

CW — TCU at SMU

TRUTV — UTEP at Colorado St.

7 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

FS1 — TBA

7:30 p.m.

ABC — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

NBC — TBA

8 p.m.

FOX — Baylor at Colorado

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Third Round, Wentworth Club, Surrey, England

1 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship, Third Round, TPC River’s Bend, Cincinnati

4 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, Third Round, Ohio State University Golf Club, Columbus, Ohio

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, Second Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Chelsea at West Ham United

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Everton at Leicester City

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Manchester United at Crystal Palace

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

ION — NWSL: North Carolina at Louisville

_____

Sunday, Sept. 22

AUTO RACING

7:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: The Singapore Grand Prix, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

12:30 p.m.

ABC — Nebraska at Louisville

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Final Round, Wentworth Club, Surrey, England

1 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship, Final Round, TPC River’s Bend, Cincinnati

4 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, Final Round, Ohio State University Golf Club, Columbus, Ohio

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, Final Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Chicago at Indianapolis, Houston at Minnesota, L.A Chargers at Pittsburgh,

FOX — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Giants at Cleveland, Green Bay at Tennessee, Philadelphia at New Orleans, Denver at Tampa Bay

4:05 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Carolina at Las Vegas, Miami at Seattle

4:25 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Dallas, San Francisco at L.A. Rams, Detroit at Arizona

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Kansas City at Atlanta

PEACOCK — Kansas City at Atlanta

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Brighton & Hove Albion

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Manchester City

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — USL Championship: TBA

6 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: D.C. at Philadelphia

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — NWSL: TBA

WNBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

3 p.m.

ABC — TBA

5 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

_____

