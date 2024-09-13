Sports on TV for Sept. 14 – 15

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Saturday, Sept. 14 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 5:30 a.m. FS2 —…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, Sept. 14

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL Finals: Brisbane at Greater Western Sydney, Semifinal

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)

11 p.m.

FS2 — AFL: North Melbourne at Melbourne

AUTO RACING

4:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan

7:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan

12:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.

3 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Mission 200 at the Glen, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.

6 p.m.

USA — AMA SuperMotocross: Playoffs – Round 2, Fort Worth, Texas (Taped)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon

ABC — LSU at South Carolina

ACCN — Louisiana Tech at NC State

BTN — Arkansas St. at Michigan

ESPN — Memphis at Florida St.

ESPN2 — Oklahoma St. at Tulsa

ESPNU — Cincinnati at Miami (Ohio)

FOX — Alabama at Wisconsin

FS1 — North Texas at Texas Tech

PEACOCK — C. Michigan at Illinois

12:45 p.m.

SECN — Boston College at Missouri

1 p.m.

CBSSN — UMass at Buffalo

3 p.m.

CNBC — Morehouse vs. Howard, East Rutherford, N.J.

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Texas A&M at Florida

ACCN — Ball St. at Miami

BTN — Prairie View A&M at Michigan St.

CBS — Notre Dame at Purdue

ESPN — Tulane at Oklahoma

ESPN2 — West Virginia at Pittsburgh

FOX — Oregon at Oregon St.

PEACOCK — Washington St. at Washington

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Appalachian St. at East Carolina

FS1 — Troy at Iowa

4:15 p.m.

SECN — UAB at Arkansas

4:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Utah at Utah St.

6:30 p.m.

CW — Mississippi at Wake Forest

7 p.m.

ESPN — UTSA at Texas

TRUTV — Kennesaw St. at San Jose St.

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Georgia at Kentucky

BTN — N. Iowa at Nebraska

CBS — Colorado at Colorado St.

ESPN2 — New Mexico at Auburn

ESPNU — Toledo at Mississippi St.

FOX — UCF at TCU

FS1 — Air Force at Baylor

NBC — Indiana at UCLA

PEACOCK — Indiana at UCLA

7:45 p.m.

SECN — Kent St. at Tennessee

8 p.m.

ACCN — Maryland at Virginia

9 p.m.

CBSSN — BYU at Wyoming

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — San Diego St. at California

TRUTV — New Mexico St. at Fresno St.

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Opens: The 2024 St. Croix Bassmaster Open at Mississippi River presented by SEVIIN, La Crosse, Wis.

FUTSAL (MEN’S)

10:55 a.m.

FS2 — World Cup 2024 Group Stage: Uzbekistan vs. Netherlands, Group A, Tashkent, Uzbekistan

5:50 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — World Cup 2024 Group Stage: New Zealand vs. Libya, Group D, Andijan, Uzbekistan

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Solheim Cup – U.S. vs. Europe, Robert Trent Jones GC, Gainesville, Va.

1 p.m.

CW — LIV Golf League: Second Round, Bolingbrook GC, Bolingbrook, Ill.

3 p.m.

NBC — LPGA Tour: The Solheim Cup – U.S. vs. Europe, Robert Trent Jones GC, Gainesville, Va.

4 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Simmons Bank Open for The Snedeker Foundation, Third Round, Vanderbilt Legends Club – North Course, Franklin, Tenn.

6:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Procore Championship, Third Round, Silverado Resort and Spa – North Course, Napa, Calif.

10 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford International, Second Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D. (Taped)

HORSE RACING

9:30 a.m.

FS2 — The Irish Champion Stakes: From Leopardstown, County Dublin, Ireland

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7:30 p.m.

ESPNEWS — UFC 306 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at N.Y. Yankees OR Kansas City at Pittsburgh

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta (7:20 p.m.) OR Cincinnati at Minnesota

10:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at L.A. Angels (9:35 p.m.) OR San Diego at San Francisco (9:05 p.m.)

RUGBY (MEN’S)

2 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — NRL Finals: Manly-Warringah at Canterbury-Bankstown, Quarterfinal

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Southampton

9 a.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Bologna at Como

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Leicester City at Crystal Palace

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Everton at Aston Villa

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

ION — NWSL: Angel City at Louisville

10 p.m.

ION — San Diego at Utah

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Monastir-WTA Semifinals; Davis Cup Finals Group Stage: USA v. Germany, France v. Czech Rep., Finland v. Argentina, Belgium v. Brazil

7 p.m.

TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA Semifinals; Davis Cup Finals Group Stage: Slovakia v. Chile, Australia v. Spain

6 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — Monastir-WTA Final; Davis Cup Finals Group Stage: Australia v. Spain, Italy v. Netherlands, Canada v. Britain

TRACK AND FIELD

Noon

CNBC — IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: The Memorial van Damme, Finals – Day 1, Boudewijnstadion, Bruxelles (Taped)

Sunday, Sept. 15

AUTO RACING

6:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: The Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan

11 a.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Maple Grove Raceway, Reading, Pa. (Taped)

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Maple Grove Raceway, Reading, Pa. (Taped)

3 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Go Bowling at The Glen, Playoffs – Round of 16, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.

3:30 p.m.

NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.

4:30 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: NHRA: The Pep Boys NHRA Nationals, Maple Grove Raceway, Reading, Pa.

BOWLING

5 p.m.

FS1 — PBA Playoffs: Quarterfinals, Portland, Maine

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ACCN — Wake Forest at Virginia

2 p.m.

ACCN — Boston College at SMU

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

ESPN — Creighton at Louisville

3 p.m.

ESPN — Texas at Stanford

FUTSAL (MEN’S)

5:50 a.m.

FS2 — World Cup 2024 Group Stage: New Zealand vs. Libya, Group D, Andijan, Uzbekistan

8:20 a.m.

FS2 — World Cup 2024 Group Stage: Spain vs. Kazakhstan, Group D, Andijan, Uzbekistan

10:50 a.m.

FS2 — World Cup 2024 Group Stage: Argentina vs. Ukraine, Group C, Tashkent, Uzbekistan

GOLF

8:45 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Solheim Cup – U.S. vs. Europe, Robert Trent Jones GC, Gainesville, Va.

Noon

NBC — LPGA Tour: The Solheim Cup – U.S. vs. Europe, Robert Trent Jones GC, Gainesville, Va.

1 p.m.

CW — LIV Golf League: Final Round, Bolingbrook GC, Bolingbrook, Ill.

3:30 p.m.

NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: From The Streets of Nashville, Nashville, Tenn.

4 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Simmons Bank Open for The Snedeker Foundation, Final Round, Vanderbilt Legends Club – North Course, Franklin, Tenn.

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Procore Championship, Final Round, Silverado Resort and Spa – North Course, Napa, Calif.

10 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford International, Final Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D. (Taped)

HORSE RACING

10 a.m.

FS2 — The Irish Champion Stakes: From Leopardstown, County Dublin, Ireland

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

2 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

5 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

ABC — PLL Playoffs: Maryland Whipsnakes vs. Utah Archers, Championship, Chester, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at N.Y. Yankees OR Tampa Bay at Cleveland

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Milwaukee at Arizona (4:10 p.m.) OR San Diego at San Francisco (4:05 p.m.)

7 p.m.

ESPN — L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Jets at Tennessee, San Francisco at Minnesota, L.A Chargers at Carolina, Cleveland at Jacksonville, Las Vegas at Baltimore

FOX — Regional Coverage: New Orleans at Dallas, Tampa Bay at Detroit, Indianapolis at Green Bay, Seattle at New England, N.Y. Giants at Washington

4:05 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: L.A. Rams at Arizona

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at Denver, Cincinnati at Kansas City

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Chicago at Houston

PEACOCK — Chicago at Houston

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Tottenham Hotspur

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Wolverhampton

1:45 p.m.

FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al Wehda at Al Ittihad

7 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Kansas City at Seattle

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — NWSL: Houston at Washington

6:45 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup: Netherlands vs. Colombia, Quarterfinal, Cali, Colombia

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Monastir-WTA Final; Davis Cup Finals Group Stage: Australia v. Spain, Italy v. Netherlands, Canada v. Britain

7:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA Singles Final

11:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Seoul-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Seoul-WTA Early Rounds

TRACK AND FIELD

1 p.m.

CNBC — IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: The Memorial van Damme, Finals – Day 2, Boudewijnstadion, Bruxelles (Taped)

WNBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

NBATV — Dallas at Indiana

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Connecticut at Las Vegas

