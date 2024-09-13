Sports on TV for Sept. 14 – 15

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, Sept. 14
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
5:30 a.m.
FS2 — AFL Finals: Brisbane at Greater Western Sydney, Semifinal
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)
11 p.m.
FS2 — AFL: North Melbourne at Melbourne
AUTO RACING
4:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan
7:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan
12:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.
3 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Mission 200 at the Glen, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.
6 p.m.
USA — AMA SuperMotocross: Playoffs – Round 2, Fort Worth, Texas (Taped)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon
ABC — LSU at South Carolina
ACCN — Louisiana Tech at NC State
BTN — Arkansas St. at Michigan
ESPN — Memphis at Florida St.
ESPN2 — Oklahoma St. at Tulsa
ESPNU — Cincinnati at Miami (Ohio)
FOX — Alabama at Wisconsin
FS1 — North Texas at Texas Tech
PEACOCK — C. Michigan at Illinois
12:45 p.m.
SECN — Boston College at Missouri
1 p.m.
CBSSN — UMass at Buffalo
3 p.m.
CNBC — Morehouse vs. Howard, East Rutherford, N.J.
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Texas A&M at Florida
ACCN — Ball St. at Miami
BTN — Prairie View A&M at Michigan St.
CBS — Notre Dame at Purdue
ESPN — Tulane at Oklahoma
ESPN2 — West Virginia at Pittsburgh
FOX — Oregon at Oregon St.
PEACOCK — Washington St. at Washington
4 p.m.
ESPNU — Appalachian St. at East Carolina
FS1 — Troy at Iowa
4:15 p.m.
SECN — UAB at Arkansas
4:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Utah at Utah St.
6:30 p.m.
CW — Mississippi at Wake Forest
7 p.m.
ESPN — UTSA at Texas
TRUTV — Kennesaw St. at San Jose St.
7:30 p.m.
ABC — Georgia at Kentucky
BTN — N. Iowa at Nebraska
CBS — Colorado at Colorado St.
ESPN2 — New Mexico at Auburn
ESPNU — Toledo at Mississippi St.
FOX — UCF at TCU
FS1 — Air Force at Baylor
NBC — Indiana at UCLA
PEACOCK — Indiana at UCLA
7:45 p.m.
SECN — Kent St. at Tennessee
8 p.m.
ACCN — Maryland at Virginia
9 p.m.
CBSSN — BYU at Wyoming
10:30 p.m.
ESPN — San Diego St. at California
TRUTV — New Mexico St. at Fresno St.
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Opens: The 2024 St. Croix Bassmaster Open at Mississippi River presented by SEVIIN, La Crosse, Wis.
FUTSAL (MEN’S)
10:55 a.m.
FS2 — World Cup 2024 Group Stage: Uzbekistan vs. Netherlands, Group A, Tashkent, Uzbekistan
5:50 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — World Cup 2024 Group Stage: New Zealand vs. Libya, Group D, Andijan, Uzbekistan
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Solheim Cup – U.S. vs. Europe, Robert Trent Jones GC, Gainesville, Va.
1 p.m.
CW — LIV Golf League: Second Round, Bolingbrook GC, Bolingbrook, Ill.
3 p.m.
NBC — LPGA Tour: The Solheim Cup – U.S. vs. Europe, Robert Trent Jones GC, Gainesville, Va.
4 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Simmons Bank Open for The Snedeker Foundation, Third Round, Vanderbilt Legends Club – North Course, Franklin, Tenn.
6:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Procore Championship, Third Round, Silverado Resort and Spa – North Course, Napa, Calif.
10 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford International, Second Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D. (Taped)
HORSE RACING
9:30 a.m.
FS2 — The Irish Champion Stakes: From Leopardstown, County Dublin, Ireland
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7:30 p.m.
ESPNEWS — UFC 306 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at N.Y. Yankees OR Kansas City at Pittsburgh
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta (7:20 p.m.) OR Cincinnati at Minnesota
10:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at L.A. Angels (9:35 p.m.) OR San Diego at San Francisco (9:05 p.m.)
RUGBY (MEN’S)
2 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — NRL Finals: Manly-Warringah at Canterbury-Bankstown, Quarterfinal
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Southampton
9 a.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Bologna at Como
10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Leicester City at Crystal Palace
12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Everton at Aston Villa
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
7:30 p.m.
ION — NWSL: Angel City at Louisville
10 p.m.
ION — San Diego at Utah
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Monastir-WTA Semifinals; Davis Cup Finals Group Stage: USA v. Germany, France v. Czech Rep., Finland v. Argentina, Belgium v. Brazil
7 p.m.
TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA Semifinals; Davis Cup Finals Group Stage: Slovakia v. Chile, Australia v. Spain
6 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — Monastir-WTA Final; Davis Cup Finals Group Stage: Australia v. Spain, Italy v. Netherlands, Canada v. Britain
TRACK AND FIELD
Noon
CNBC — IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: The Memorial van Damme, Finals – Day 1, Boudewijnstadion, Bruxelles (Taped)
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, Sept. 15
AUTO RACING
6:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula 1: The Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan
11 a.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Maple Grove Raceway, Reading, Pa. (Taped)
12:30 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Maple Grove Raceway, Reading, Pa. (Taped)
3 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Go Bowling at The Glen, Playoffs – Round of 16, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.
3:30 p.m.
NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.
4:30 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: NHRA: The Pep Boys NHRA Nationals, Maple Grove Raceway, Reading, Pa.
BOWLING
5 p.m.
FS1 — PBA Playoffs: Quarterfinals, Portland, Maine
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
Noon
ACCN — Wake Forest at Virginia
2 p.m.
ACCN — Boston College at SMU
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
ESPN — Creighton at Louisville
3 p.m.
ESPN — Texas at Stanford
FUTSAL (MEN’S)
5:50 a.m.
FS2 — World Cup 2024 Group Stage: New Zealand vs. Libya, Group D, Andijan, Uzbekistan
8:20 a.m.
FS2 — World Cup 2024 Group Stage: Spain vs. Kazakhstan, Group D, Andijan, Uzbekistan
10:50 a.m.
FS2 — World Cup 2024 Group Stage: Argentina vs. Ukraine, Group C, Tashkent, Uzbekistan
GOLF
8:45 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Solheim Cup – U.S. vs. Europe, Robert Trent Jones GC, Gainesville, Va.
Noon
NBC — LPGA Tour: The Solheim Cup – U.S. vs. Europe, Robert Trent Jones GC, Gainesville, Va.
1 p.m.
CW — LIV Golf League: Final Round, Bolingbrook GC, Bolingbrook, Ill.
3:30 p.m.
NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: From The Streets of Nashville, Nashville, Tenn.
4 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Simmons Bank Open for The Snedeker Foundation, Final Round, Vanderbilt Legends Club – North Course, Franklin, Tenn.
6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Procore Championship, Final Round, Silverado Resort and Spa – North Course, Napa, Calif.
10 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford International, Final Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D. (Taped)
HORSE RACING
10 a.m.
FS2 — The Irish Champion Stakes: From Leopardstown, County Dublin, Ireland
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
2 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
5 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
ABC — PLL Playoffs: Maryland Whipsnakes vs. Utah Archers, Championship, Chester, Pa.
MLB BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at N.Y. Yankees OR Tampa Bay at Cleveland
4:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Milwaukee at Arizona (4:10 p.m.) OR San Diego at San Francisco (4:05 p.m.)
7 p.m.
ESPN — L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Jets at Tennessee, San Francisco at Minnesota, L.A Chargers at Carolina, Cleveland at Jacksonville, Las Vegas at Baltimore
FOX — Regional Coverage: New Orleans at Dallas, Tampa Bay at Detroit, Indianapolis at Green Bay, Seattle at New England, N.Y. Giants at Washington
4:05 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: L.A. Rams at Arizona
4:25 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at Denver, Cincinnati at Kansas City
8:20 p.m.
NBC — Chicago at Houston
PEACOCK — Chicago at Houston
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Tottenham Hotspur
11:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Wolverhampton
1:45 p.m.
FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al Wehda at Al Ittihad
7 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Kansas City at Seattle
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — NWSL: Houston at Washington
6:45 p.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup: Netherlands vs. Colombia, Quarterfinal, Cali, Colombia
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Monastir-WTA Final; Davis Cup Finals Group Stage: Australia v. Spain, Italy v. Netherlands, Canada v. Britain
7:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA Singles Final
11:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Seoul-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Seoul-WTA Early Rounds
TRACK AND FIELD
1 p.m.
CNBC — IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: The Memorial van Damme, Finals – Day 2, Boudewijnstadion, Bruxelles (Taped)
WNBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
NBATV — Dallas at Indiana
6 p.m.
CBSSN — Connecticut at Las Vegas
