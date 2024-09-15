Sports on TV for Monday, Sept. 16

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, Sept. 16 BOWLING 7 p.m. FS1 — PBA Playoffs: Semifinal…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, Sept. 16

BOWLING

7 p.m.

FS1 — PBA Playoffs: Semifinal 1, Portland, Maine

9 p.m.

FS1 — PBA Playoffs: Semifinal 2, Portland, Maine

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

BTN — Washington at Michigan

9 p.m.

BTN — UCLA at Wisconsin

FUTSAL (MEN’S)

8:20 a.m.

FS2 — World Cup 2024 Group Stage: Portugal vs. Panama, Group E, Tashkent, Uzbekistan

10:50 a.m.

FS2 — World Cup 2024 Group Stage: Guatemala vs. France, Group F, Bukhara, Uzbekistan

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta (7:20 p.m.) OR Washington at N.Y. Mets

10:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at San Diego (9:40 p.m.) OR Arizona at Colorado (8:40 p.m.)

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

ESPN — Atlanta at Philadelphia

ESPN2 — Atlanta at Philadelphia (MNF with Peyton and Eli)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:55 p.m.

CBSSN — English League One: Wrexham AFC at Birmingham City

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

10 p.m.

CBSSN — NJ/NY at Seattle

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Seoul-WTA Early Rounds

11 p.m.

TENNIS — Seoul-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Seoul-WTA Early Rounds

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Ronin Sport.

