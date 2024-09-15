Sports on TV for Monday, Sept. 16

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, Sept. 16
BOWLING
7 p.m.
FS1 — PBA Playoffs: Semifinal 1, Portland, Maine
9 p.m.
FS1 — PBA Playoffs: Semifinal 2, Portland, Maine
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
BTN — Washington at Michigan
9 p.m.
BTN — UCLA at Wisconsin
FUTSAL (MEN’S)
8:20 a.m.
FS2 — World Cup 2024 Group Stage: Portugal vs. Panama, Group E, Tashkent, Uzbekistan
10:50 a.m.
FS2 — World Cup 2024 Group Stage: Guatemala vs. France, Group F, Bukhara, Uzbekistan
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta (7:20 p.m.) OR Washington at N.Y. Mets
10:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at San Diego (9:40 p.m.) OR Arizona at Colorado (8:40 p.m.)
NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.
ESPN — Atlanta at Philadelphia
ESPN2 — Atlanta at Philadelphia (MNF with Peyton and Eli)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:55 p.m.
CBSSN — English League One: Wrexham AFC at Birmingham City
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
10 p.m.
CBSSN — NJ/NY at Seattle
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Seoul-WTA Early Rounds
11 p.m.
TENNIS — Seoul-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Tuesday)
TENNIS — Seoul-WTA Early Rounds
_____
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Ronin Sport.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.