Sports on TV for Friday, Sept. 27

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, Sept. 27 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 12:20 a.m. (Saturday) FS1…

Friday, Sept. 27

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

12:20 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — AFL Playoffs: Sydney vs. Brisbane, Grand Final, East Melbourne, Australia

AUTO RACING

3:30 p.m.

FS2 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Qualifying, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: The Reese’s 150, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The Kubota Tractor 200, Playoffs – Round of 10, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

BOXING

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: Sandy Ryan vs. Mikaela Mayer (Welterweights), New York

CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Edmonton at Winnipeg

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

1 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Rutgers

6 p.m.

ACCN — Syracuse at Wake Forest

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Virginia Tech at Miami

8 p.m.

FOX — Washington at Rutgers

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Clemson at Notre Dame

7:30 p.m.

ACCN — Stanford at Virginia

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi St. at South Carolina

8 p.m.

BTN — UCLA at Nebraska

9 p.m.

SECN — Kentucky at Auburn

10 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Southern Cal

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — Illinois at Oregon

FUTSAL (MEN’S)

8:20 a.m.

FS2 — World Cup 2024: Thailand vs. France, Round of 16, Bukhara, Uzbekistan

10:50 a.m.

FS2 — World Cup 2024: Argentina vs. Croatia, Round of 16, Tashkent, Uzbekistan

GOLF

8 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The ACCIONA Open de Espana, Second Round, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid

1 p.m.

GOLF — 2024 Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International Team, Royal Montreal Golf Club, L’Ile-Bizard, Quebec

8 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, First Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark. (Taped)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

5 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN — Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs (2:20 p.m.)

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at Cleveland OR Pittsburgh at N.Y. Yankees

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at Arizona (9:40 p.m.) OR St. Louis at San Francisco

NHL HOCKEY

2:30 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Buffalo at Munich

6 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Florida at Carolina

10 p.m.

NHLN — Utah at Vegas

RUGBY (MEN’S)

5:45 a.m.

FS2 — NRL Playoffs: Sydney at Melbourne, Preliminary Final

5:45 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — NRL Playoffs: Cronulla-Sutherland at Penrith, Preliminary Final

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Beijing-WTA Early Rounds

10 p.m.

TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Beijing-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Beijing-WTA Early Rounds

