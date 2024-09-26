Sports on TV for Friday, Sept. 27

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, Sept. 27
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
12:20 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — AFL Playoffs: Sydney vs. Brisbane, Grand Final, East Melbourne, Australia
AUTO RACING
3:30 p.m.
FS2 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Qualifying, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
5:30 p.m.
FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: The Reese’s 150, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The Kubota Tractor 200, Playoffs – Round of 10, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
BOXING
10:30 p.m.
ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: Sandy Ryan vs. Mikaela Mayer (Welterweights), New York
CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Edmonton at Winnipeg
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
1 p.m.
BTN — Iowa at Rutgers
6 p.m.
ACCN — Syracuse at Wake Forest
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Virginia Tech at Miami
8 p.m.
FOX — Washington at Rutgers
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Clemson at Notre Dame
7:30 p.m.
ACCN — Stanford at Virginia
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi St. at South Carolina
8 p.m.
BTN — UCLA at Nebraska
9 p.m.
SECN — Kentucky at Auburn
10 p.m.
BTN — Ohio St. at Southern Cal
10:30 p.m.
FS1 — Illinois at Oregon
FUTSAL (MEN’S)
8:20 a.m.
FS2 — World Cup 2024: Thailand vs. France, Round of 16, Bukhara, Uzbekistan
10:50 a.m.
FS2 — World Cup 2024: Argentina vs. Croatia, Round of 16, Tashkent, Uzbekistan
GOLF
8 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The ACCIONA Open de Espana, Second Round, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid
1 p.m.
GOLF — 2024 Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International Team, Royal Montreal Golf Club, L’Ile-Bizard, Quebec
8 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, First Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark. (Taped)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
5 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
MLBN — Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs (2:20 p.m.)
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at Cleveland OR Pittsburgh at N.Y. Yankees
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at Arizona (9:40 p.m.) OR St. Louis at San Francisco
NHL HOCKEY
2:30 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Buffalo at Munich
6 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Florida at Carolina
10 p.m.
NHLN — Utah at Vegas
RUGBY (MEN’S)
5:45 a.m.
FS2 — NRL Playoffs: Sydney at Melbourne, Preliminary Final
5:45 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — NRL Playoffs: Cronulla-Sutherland at Penrith, Preliminary Final
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Beijing-WTA Early Rounds
10 p.m.
TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Beijing-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Beijing-WTA Early Rounds
