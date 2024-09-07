Simon Becher scores late to help St. Louis City earn 2-2 draw with Revolution

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Simon Becher scored in the 73rd minute to help St. Louis City earn a 2-2 draw…

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Simon Becher scored in the 73rd minute to help St. Louis City earn a 2-2 draw with the New England Revolution on Saturday night.

St. Louis City (5-10-13) took a 1-0 lead in the 23rd minute when former Revolution defender Henry Kessler used an assist from Marcel Hartel to score his first goal of the season in his third start and appearance with the club. Kessler did not contribute to a goal in 15 starts and 17 appearances for New England this season. Hartel has a goal and four assists in his first three appearances — all starts – with St. Louis City.

The Revolution (8-15-3) pulled even five minutes later when 22-year-old rookie Luca Langoni scored his second goal in his first start and third appearance. Defender Will Sands notched his first assist of the season in his third appearance — all starts — since coming over from the Columbus Crew. Sands had no goal contributions in four starts and six appearances with the Crew.

Sands picked up another assist in the 40th minute on a goal by Carles Gil to put the Revolution up 2-1 at halftime. Ian Harkes also notched an assist — his fourth — on Gil’s sixth netter of the campaign.

St. Louis City scored the equalizer an unassisted goal by Becher. It was the second goal for Becher in three appearances — all starts — this season.

Aljaz Ivacic finished with nine saves in goal for the Revolution. He had eight saves in a 2-0 loss to Real Salt Lake last time out.

Roman Bürki saved two shots for St. Louis City in the first meeting between the clubs.

St. Louis City, which won the Western Conference regular-season title last season as an expansion team, has yet to win on the road this season.

The Revs are 2-2-2 against the West this season. St. Louis City is 6-4-4 all time against the East.

The Revolution travel to play Orlando City on Saturday. St. Louis City returns home to play Minnesota United on Saturday.

