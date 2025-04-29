Mets play the Diamondbacks after Nimmo’s 4-hit game

Arizona Diamondbacks (15-13, fourth in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (20-9, first in the NL East) New York;…

Arizona Diamondbacks (15-13, fourth in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (20-9, first in the NL East)

New York; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Eduardo Rodriguez (1-2, 4.40 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 34 strikeouts); Mets: David Peterson (1-1, 3.29 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -146, Diamondbacks +122; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets take on the Arizona Diamondbacks after Brandon Nimmo had four hits against the Nationals on Monday.

New York has a 12-1 record at home and a 20-9 record overall. The Mets have a 5-1 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Arizona has a 7-5 record on the road and a 15-13 record overall. Diamondbacks hitters are batting a collective .245, which ranks 10th in the NL.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peter Morgan Alonso leads the Mets with six home runs while slugging .635. Francisco Lindor is 15-for-41 with four home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Eugenio Alejandro Suarez leads the Diamondbacks with 10 home runs while slugging .557. Corbin Carroll is 13-for-47 with a double, three triples, three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 8-2, .292 batting average, 3.23 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

Diamondbacks: 4-6, .221 batting average, 4.69 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Mets: Alex Jordan Minter: 15-Day IL (lat), Jose Siri: 10-Day IL (shin), Paul Cady Blackburn: 15-Day IL (knee), Ronny Mauricio: 10-Day IL (knee), Sean Manaea: 15-Day IL (oblique), Frankie Montas: 15-Day IL (lat), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Andrew Jacob Puk: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ketel Marte: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ketel Marte: day-to-day (hamstring), Kendall Graveman: 15-Day IL (back), Kevin Ginkel: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

