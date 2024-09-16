Rockies play the Diamondbacks in first of 3-game series

Arizona Diamondbacks (83-66, third in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (57-93, fifth in the NL West) Denver; Monday, 8:40…

Arizona Diamondbacks (83-66, third in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (57-93, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Monday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson (0-0); Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Diamondbacks -169, Rockies +142; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies host the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday to start a three-game series.

Colorado has a 34-38 record at home and a 57-93 record overall. The Rockies are ninth in the NL with 165 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

Arizona is 41-33 in road games and 83-66 overall. The Diamondbacks have hit 192 total home runs to rank fourth in MLB play.

The matchup Monday is the 11th time these teams match up this season. The Diamondbacks have an 8-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brenton Doyle has 24 doubles, four triples and 22 home runs for the Rockies. Charlie Blackmon is 10-for-35 with three doubles over the last 10 games.

Ketel Marte has 21 doubles, two triples and 31 home runs while hitting .293 for the Diamondbacks. Eugenio Suarez is 17-for-37 with two doubles and five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 6-4, .213 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .280 batting average, 6.24 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Dakota Hudson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 15-Day IL (shoulder), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Paul Sewald: 15-Day IL (neck), Ryne Nelson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: 10-Day IL (calf), Bryce Jarvis: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Nelson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

