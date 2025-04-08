Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB Los Angeles 6 3 .667 +1 Boston 6 5 .545 —…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Los Angeles 6 3 .667 +1 Boston 6 5 .545 — Toronto 6 5 .545 — Kansas City 5 5 .500 ½ Baltimore 5 6 .455 1 Tampa Bay 4 5 .444 1 Houston 4 6 .400 1½ Athletics 4 7 .364 2 Seattle 4 7 .364 2 Cleveland 3 6 .333 2 Minnesota 3 7 .300 2½ Chicago 2 7 .222 3

___

Monday’s Games

Toronto 6, Boston 2

Kansas City 4, Minnesota 2

Baltimore 5, Arizona 1

Seattle 4, Houston 3

San Diego 5, Athletics 4

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 6:45 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

San Diego (Vásquez 0-1) at Athletics (Bido 1-0), 3:35 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 1-1) at Arizona (Pfaadt 1-1), 3:40 p.m.

Houston (Brown 1-1) at Seattle (Castillo 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Burke 1-1) at Cleveland (Allen 0-1), 6:10 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 1-1) at Boston (Houck 0-1), 6:45 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Kikuchi 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Pepiot 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 0-1) at Kansas City (Lugo 1-0), 7:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB San Francisco 8 2 .800 +1 Los Angeles 9 3 .750 +1 New York 7 3 .700 — Miami 5 5 .500 2 Milwaukee 5 5 .500 2 Arizona 5 6 .455 2½ St. Louis 4 6 .400 3 Washington 4 6 .400 3 Cincinnati 4 7 .364 3½ Pittsburgh 4 7 .364 3½ Colorado 2 7 .222 4½ Atlanta 1 8 .111 5½

___

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh 8, St. Louis 4

Washington 6, L.A. Dodgers 4

N.Y. Mets 2, Miami 0

Cincinnati 2, San Francisco 0

Baltimore 5, Arizona 1

San Diego 5, Athletics 4

Tuesday’s Games

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

San Diego at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis (Fedde 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-1), 12:35 p.m.

Miami (Meyer 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 2-0), 1:10 p.m.

San Diego (Vásquez 0-1) at Athletics (Bido 1-0), 3:35 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 1-1) at Arizona (Pfaadt 1-1), 3:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Martinez 0-2) at San Francisco (Verlander 0-0), 3:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 1-1) at Washington (Irvin 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Walker 1-0) at Atlanta (Holmes 0-1), 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee (TBD) at Colorado (Senzatela 0-1), 8:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

___

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.