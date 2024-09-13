Rockies begin 3-game series against the Cubs

Chicago Cubs (75-71, second in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (55-92, fifth in the NL West) Denver; Friday, 8:40…

Chicago Cubs (75-71, second in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (55-92, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Friday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Javier Assad (7-5, 3.14 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 111 strikeouts); Rockies: Austin Gomber (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cubs -145, Rockies +122; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies begin a three-game series at home against the Chicago Cubs on Friday.

Colorado has a 55-92 record overall and a 32-37 record in home games. The Rockies have a 35-11 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Chicago is 75-71 overall and 37-38 in road games. Cubs hitters have a collective .315 on-base percentage, the seventh-ranked percentage in the NL.

The matchup Friday is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brenton Doyle has 22 home runs, 44 walks and 67 RBI while hitting .266 for the Rockies. Ryan McMahon is 9-for-34 with two home runs and two RBI over the last 10 games.

Ian Happ has 34 doubles, two triples and 23 home runs for the Cubs. Nico Hoerner is 13-for-39 with three doubles and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .194 batting average, 4.13 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Cubs: 5-5, .253 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Dakota Hudson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cal Quantrill: 15-Day IL (tricep), Lucas Gilbreath: 15-Day IL (shoulder), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Justin Steele: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Lopez: 15-Day IL (groin), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (finger), Julian Merryweather: 15-Day IL (knee), Ben Brown: 60-Day IL (neck), Luke Little: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Hayden Wesneski: 15-Day IL (forearm), Colten Brewer: 60-Day IL (hand), Yency Almonte: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (forearm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.