Red Sox start 3-game series at home against the Twins

Minnesota Twins (80-73, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Boston Red Sox (76-77, third in the AL East)

Boston; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: David Festa (2-6, 5.07 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 66 strikeouts); Red Sox: Richard Fitts (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, four strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Twins -113, Red Sox -107; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox host the Minnesota Twins to open a three-game series.

Boston is 76-77 overall and 35-40 in home games. The Red Sox have a 56-11 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Minnesota is 80-73 overall and 38-40 on the road. The Twins have a 30-12 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

The matchup Friday is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarren Duran has 45 doubles, 13 triples, 21 home runs and 73 RBI for the Red Sox. Tyler O’Neill is 6-for-36 with two doubles, four home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Carlos Santana has 25 doubles and 22 home runs for the Twins. Kyle Farmer is 11-for-27 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 4-6, .211 batting average, 3.21 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Twins: 4-6, .226 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Rob Refsnyder: day-to-day (wrist), Brennan Bernardino: 15-Day IL (elbow), Isaiah Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Hamilton: 10-Day IL (finger), Luis Garcia: 15-Day IL (elbow), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (leg), Bryan Mata: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Garrett Whitlock: 60-Day IL (oblique), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Max Kepler: 10-Day IL (knee), Kody Funderburk: 60-Day IL (oblique), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joe Ryan: 60-Day IL (tricep), Brock Stewart: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Kirilloff: 60-Day IL (back), Carlos Correa: 10-Day IL (foot), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (knee), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (tricep), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow)

