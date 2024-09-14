Real Madrid halts concerts at its stadium after neighbors complain about the noise

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid will temporarily stop holding concerts at its renovated Santiago Bernabeu Stadium after neighbors complained about…

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid will temporarily stop holding concerts at its renovated Santiago Bernabeu Stadium after neighbors complained about the loud noise, the Spanish club said late Friday.

Madrid said that three concerts by Spanish pop artists will be pushed back from November to December, while the South Korean music show Music Bank scheduled for Oct. 12 has been canceled.

The decision came after several local media reports of residents who live near the stadium complaining about the noise that reached their homes during concerts.

The club said in a statement that “this decision forms part of a group of measures taken by the club to ensure that the municipal regulations are strictly complied with during concerts.”

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.