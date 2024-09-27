Presidents Cup results from Royal Montreal

Friday At Royal Montreal Golf Club Montreal Yardage: 7,279, Par: 70 UNITED STATES 5, INTERNATIONAL 5 Foursomes International 5, United…

Friday

At Royal Montreal Golf Club

Montreal

Yardage: 7,279, Par: 70

UNITED STATES 5, INTERNATIONAL 5

Foursomes

International 5, United States 0

Hideki Matsuyama and Sungjae Im, International, def. Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, United States, 7 and 6.

Adam Scott and Taylor Pendrith, International, def. Sahith Theegala and Collin Morikawa, United States, 5 and 4.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Jason Day, International, def. Max Homa and Brian Harman, United States, 1 up.

Corey Conners and Mackenzie Hughes, International, def. Wyndham Clark and Tony Finau, United States, 6 and 5.

Si Woo Kim and Byeong Hun An, International, def. Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley, United States, 1 up.

