Presidents Cup results from opening session of matches

At Royal Montreal Golf Club Montreal Yardage: 7,279. Par: 70 United States 5, International 0 Fourballs United States 5, International…

At Royal Montreal Golf Club

Montreal

Yardage: 7,279. Par: 70

United States 5, International 0

Fourballs

Tony Finau and Xander Schauffele, United States, def. Byeong Hun An and Jason Day, International, 1 up.

Collin Morikawa and Sahith Theegala, United States, def. Min Woo Lee and Adam Scott, International, 1 up.

Russell Henley and Scottie Scheffler, United States, def. Sungjae Im and Tom Kim, International, 3 and 2.

Keegan Bradley and Wyndham Clark, United States, def. Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Taylor Pendrith, International, 1 up.

Sam Burns and Patrick Cantlay, United States, def. Corey Conners and Hideki Matsuyama, International, 2 and 1.

