Presidents Cup at a glance

MONTREAL (AP) — A brief look at the Presidents Cup matches Saturday at Royal Montreal Golf Club:

THE SCORE: United States 11, Internationals 7.

THE STAKES: The Americans are trying to win the Presidents Cup for the 10th straight time. They need 15 1/2 points.

SUNDAY FORMAT: Twelve singles matches.

THE DEFICIT: No team has ever rallied from more than two points behind on Sunday to win.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Si Woo Kim chipped in for birdie on the 16th hole from a lie so deep it took time to even find his golf ball. That squared the match, only for the Americans to win.

PUTT OF THE DAY: Patrick Cantlay made a 17-foot putt in the dark to give he and Xander Schauffele a 1-up victory and the 11-7 overall lead.

KEY STATISTIC: The Americans have won five of the eight matches that have gone 18 holes.

NOTEWORTHY: There has yet to be a halve in any of the 18 matches this week. The last time that happened in the Presidents Cup was in 1998.

QUOTEWORTHY: “Our guys are keen to get out there and change that narrative, and they’ll be ready. I can’t change that narrative. The guys have got to step up there and hit the shots and make the putts.” — International captain Mike Weir.

TELEVISION: Sunday, noon to 6 p.m. EDT (NBC).

