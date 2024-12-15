Keller scores power-play goal in the final minute to lift Utah past the Sharks, 4-3

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Clayton Keller scored a power-play goal with 43.8 seconds remaining and the Utah Hockey Club…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Clayton Keller scored a power-play goal with 43.8 seconds remaining and the Utah Hockey Club rallied to beat the San Jose Sharks 4-3 on Saturday night.

Michael Carcone tied it midway through the third and then Utah won it during 4-on-3 play shortly after Cody Ceci was called for high-sticking.

Utah won the faceoff and Keller got the puck in the slot and beat Vitek Vanecek for his 10th goal of the season.

Dylan Guenther and Nick Schmaltz also scored for Utah. Karel Vejmelka made 19 saves.

Fabian Zetterlund gave San Jose a 3-2 lead early in the third period on the power play but the Sharks couldn’t close it out. Alexander Wennberg and Mikael Granlund also scored for San Jose. Vanecek made 36 saves.

Takeaways

Utah: Utah has won four of five games and has points in all five thanks to the comeback win.

Sharks: San Jose returned home following a 3-3 road trip and had a lead early in the third period but couldn’t close it out. The Sharks have lost four of five games.

Key moment

Utah forward Kevin Stenlund sent San Jose rookie Macklin Celebrini into the boards with a hit from behind in the second period that didn’t lead to a penalty to the ire of the Sharks. Celebrini was able to stay in the game. Stenlund tripped Celebrini in a preseason game that sent him into the boards in a crash that injured Celebrini’s ankle.

Key stat

Celebrini assisted on Zetterlund’s goal and has 20 points in his first 21 career games. The other other 18-year olds in the last 30 seasons to do that are Sidney Crosby (25 points), Ryan Nugent Hopkins (22) and Patrick Kane (22).

Up next

Utah hosts Vancouver on Wednesday night while the Sharks host Winnipeg on Tuesday night.

