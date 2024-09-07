Phillies bring 6-game win streak into game against the Marlins

Philadelphia Phillies (85-56, first in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (52-89, fifth in the NL East) Miami; Saturday, 4:10…

Philadelphia Phillies (85-56, first in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (52-89, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (12-6, 3.29 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 162 strikeouts); Marlins: Darren McCaughan (0-0, 8.24 ERA, 1.98 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Phillies -238, Marlins +192; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies seek to keep a six-game win streak intact when they play the Miami Marlins.

Miami is 26-47 at home and 52-89 overall. The Marlins are 29-68 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Philadelphia has an 85-56 record overall and a 38-31 record in road games. The Phillies have gone 44-12 in games when they did not allow a home run.

The matchup Saturday is the 12th time these teams meet this season. The Phillies have a 7-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Burger has 19 doubles, a triple and 25 home runs while hitting .246 for the Marlins. Derek Hill is 8-for-38 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber has 19 doubles and 33 home runs for the Phillies. Bryce Harper is 13-for-35 with four doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 5-5, .249 batting average, 6.07 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Phillies: 8-2, .272 batting average, 3.42 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Edward Cabrera: day-to-day (migraine), Vidal Brujan: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Dane Myers: 60-Day IL (ankle), Andrew Nardi: 15-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (finger), Sixto Sanchez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (back), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Alec Bohm: 10-Day IL (hand), Austin Hays: 10-Day IL (kidney infection), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (back), Luis Ortiz: 60-Day IL (ankle)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.