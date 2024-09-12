Live Radio
Pennsylvania Sportswatch Daily Listings

The Associated Press

September 12, 2024, 12:02 AM

Louisville at Pittsburgh — ACCNX

Penn State at Michigan — Big Ten Plus

Kansas City at Pittsburgh — Bally Kansas City, Bally MW Extra MO, Bally MW Kansas City, SportsNet Pittsburgh, Fubo Sports US, MLB.TV

New York at Philadelphia — NBCS Philadelphia, PIX 11, ESPN+, Fubo Sports US, MLB.TV

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Ronin Sport.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

