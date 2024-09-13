Padres visit the Giants to start 3-game series

San Diego Padres (82-65, third in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (72-75, fourth in the NL West) San…

San Diego Padres (82-65, third in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (72-75, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Friday, 10:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Dylan Cease (12-11, 3.71 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 205 strikeouts); Giants: Logan Webb (12-9, 3.46 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 157 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Padres -112, Giants -107; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants open a three-game series at home against the San Diego Padres on Friday.

San Francisco is 72-75 overall and 41-34 in home games. The Giants rank 10th in the NL with 157 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

San Diego has gone 42-30 on the road and 82-65 overall. The Padres have the highest team batting average in MLB play at .264.

The teams meet Friday for the 11th time this season. The Giants lead the season series 6-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Chapman has 35 doubles, a triple and 24 home runs while hitting .250 for the Giants. Mike Yastrzemski is 7-for-36 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Jurickson Profar has 26 doubles, 22 home runs and 82 RBI for the Padres. Manny Machado is 11-for-40 with three home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .234 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Padres: 5-5, .249 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Giants: Tyler Fitzgerald: day-to-day (back), Kyle Harrison: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Robbie Ray: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Wilmer Flores: 60-Day IL (knee), Randy Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Keaton Winn: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jung Hoo Lee: 60-Day IL (labrum), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (head)

Padres: Stephen Kolek: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ha-Seong Kim: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (elbow)

