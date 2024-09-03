NCAA FBS Individual Receptions Per Game

Receptions Per Game G Ct ReYd Ct Pg T.Johnson, Oregon 1 12 81 12.0 D.Ward, North Texas 1 12 230…

Receptions Per Game

G Ct ReYd Ct Pg T.Johnson, Oregon 1 12 81 12.0 D.Ward, North Texas 1 12 230 12.0 D.McCuin, UTSA 1 11 79 11.0 S.Williams, TCU 1 11 85 11.0 G.Jackson, Washington 1 10 98 10.0 J.Kelly, Texas Tech 1 10 156 10.0 T.McMillan, Arizona 1 10 304 10.0 N.Nash, San Jose St. 1 10 170 10.0 C.Owen, Ohio 1 10 137 10.0 J.Pritchett, South Alabama 1 10 197 10.0 K.Concepcion, NC State 1 9 121 9.0 D.Connors, Rice 1 9 30 9.0 C.Rucker, Arkansas St. 1 9 179 9.0 T.Harris, Mississippi 1 8 179 8.0 C.Loveland, Michigan 1 8 87 8.0 C.McDonald, Miami (Ohio) 1 8 105 8.0 J.Noel, Iowa St. 1 8 135 8.0 I.Paige, Old Dominion 1 8 115 8.0 K.Robinson, Appalachian St. 1 8 103 8.0 O.Singleton, E. Michigan 1 8 89 8.0 P.Ashlock, Hawaii 2 14 193 7.0 E.Ayomanor, Stanford 1 7 102 7.0 J.Brooks, Louisville 1 7 83 7.0 T.Felton, Maryland 1 7 178 7.0 T.Ferguson, Oregon 1 7 87 7.0 O.Gadsden, Syracuse 1 7 108 7.0 X.Henderson, Cincinnati 1 7 101 7.0 J.Horn, Colorado 1 7 198 7.0 T.Hunter, Colorado 1 7 132 7.0 K.Johnson, Pittsburgh 1 7 105 7.0 K.Lacy, LSU 1 7 94 7.0 J.Moore, Duke 1 7 112 7.0 E.Pancol, Duke 1 7 81 7.0 B.Presley, Oklahoma St. 1 7 35 7.0 X.Restrepo, Miami 1 7 112 7.0 C.Roberts, BYU 1 7 108 7.0 D.Ross, Troy 1 7 102 7.0 D.Sheffield, North Texas 1 7 74 7.0 M.Taylor, LSU 1 7 62 7.0 K.Thomas, UTEP 1 7 71 7.0 J.Williams, Texas State 1 7 69 7.0 K.Wilson, Texas State 1 7 65 7.0 E.Wilson, Florida 1 7 50 7.0 L.Wysong, New Mexico 2 14 224 7.0 J.Bech, TCU 1 6 139 6.0 D.Boston, Washington 1 6 76 6.0 S.Brown, Charlotte 1 6 70 6.0 D.Burks, Oklahoma 1 6 36 6.0 M.Dalena, Fresno St. 1 6 67 6.0 H.Fannin, Bowling Green 1 6 67 6.0 L.Floriea, Kent St. 1 6 104 6.0 L.Grimm, Kansas 1 6 111 6.0 J.Hobert, Texas State 1 6 91 6.0 B.Kirtz, Northwestern 1 6 91 6.0 L.Lachey, Iowa 1 6 63 6.0 C.Lee, Pittsburgh 1 6 72 6.0 B.McCoy, Tennessee 1 6 89 6.0 T.Morin, Wake Forest 1 6 100 6.0 J.Moss, Fresno St. 1 6 97 6.0 I.Neyor, Nebraska 1 6 121 6.0 W.Pauling, Wisconsin 1 6 60 6.0 T.Pena, Syracuse 1 6 78 6.0 J.Poke, San Diego St. 1 6 30 6.0 K.Prather, Maryland 1 6 60 6.0 J.Richardson, TCU 1 6 107 6.0 K.Shanks, UAB 1 6 73 6.0 J.Smith, Ohio St. 1 6 92 6.0 D.Stribling, Oklahoma St. 1 6 83 6.0 M.Sykes, Rice 1 6 74 6.0 B.Tuten, Virginia Tech 1 6 18 6.0 J.Walker, Texas A&M 1 6 31 6.0 C.Weber, Charlotte 1 6 45 6.0 A.Williams, Clemson 1 6 76 6.0 M.Rutherford, Georgia Tech 2 11 197 5.5 I.Adeyi, Sam Houston St. 1 5 63 5.0 D.Alexander, Wake Forest 1 5 69 5.0 M.Alston, Old Dominion 1 5 40 5.0 A.Anderson, LSU 1 5 64 5.0 G.Barnes, N. Illinois 1 5 95 5.0 G.Bartholomew, Pittsburgh 1 5 66 5.0 S.Bell, Uconn 1 5 141 5.0 K.Benjamin, Tulsa 1 5 65 5.0 D.Blood, Missouri 1 5 42 5.0 I.Bond, Texas 1 5 61 5.0 C.Brazzell, Tennessee 1 5 59 5.0 J.Brown, Kansas St. 1 5 71 5.0 P.Bryant, Illinois 1 5 63 5.0 L.Caples, Boise St. 1 5 81 5.0 K.Coleman Jr., Mississippi St. 1 5 88 5.0 B.Collins, Notre Dame 1 5 62 5.0 J.Conyers, Texas Tech 1 5 63 5.0 C.Eakin, Texas Tech 1 5 76 5.0 M.Fields, Virginia 1 5 100 5.0 B.Groen, Rice 1 5 43 5.0 O.Hampton, North Carolina 1 5 17 5.0 T.Harden, UCLA 1 5 22 5.0 O.Hayes, FAU 1 5 74 5.0 A.Henning, Northwestern 1 5 19 5.0 J.Higgins, Iowa St. 1 5 75 5.0 T.Horton, Colorado St. 1 5 31 5.0 K.Hudson, Southern Cal 1 5 83 5.0 C.Jackson, Arkansas St. 1 5 69 5.0 J.John, Umass 1 5 42 5.0 J.Joly, NC State 1 5 75 5.0 M.Klare, Purdue 1 5 71 5.0 N.McMillan, Buffalo 1 5 76 5.0 L.McRee, Southern Cal 1 5 56 5.0 J.Mosley, Mississippi St. 1 5 104 5.0 K.Mumpfield, Pittsburgh 1 5 56 5.0 J.Newton, Toledo 1 5 98 5.0 D.Patterson, FIU 1 5 28 5.0 B.Presley, Tulsa 1 5 41 5.0 J.Royals, Utah St. 1 5 77 5.0 J.Royer, Cincinnati 1 5 89 5.0 B.Sharp, Oklahoma 1 5 47 5.0 T.Sibley, Liberty 1 5 109 5.0 A.Smith, Georgia 1 5 56 5.0 A.Smith, East Carolina 1 5 86 5.0 J.Smith, Nevada 2 10 113 5.0 Z.Steptoe, Tulsa 1 5 88 5.0 R.Taylor, Memphis 1 5 87 5.0 R.Vander Zee, Iowa 1 5 66 5.0 D.Voisin, South Alabama 1 5 60 5.0 H.Wallace, Penn St. 1 5 117 5.0 L.Wester, Colorado 1 5 58 5.0 T.Williams, Georgia St. 1 5 47 5.0 A.Yaseen, South Florida 1 5 73 5.0 R.Maryland, SMU 2 9 173 4.5 L.Allen, Syracuse 1 4 24 4.0 M.Anderson, California 1 4 34 4.0 E.Arroyo, Miami 1 4 89 4.0 S.Atkins, South Florida 1 4 42 4.0 J.Banks, Nebraska 1 4 61 4.0 M.Barry, W. Kentucky 1 4 27 4.0 R.Beers, FIU 1 4 18 4.0 D.Bell, Georgia 1 4 32 4.0 G.Benyard, Kennesaw St. 1 4 39 4.0 J.Bernard, Louisiana-Lafayette 1 4 28 4.0 C.Braham, Nevada 2 8 94 4.0 Z.Branch, Southern Cal 1 4 56 4.0 H.Broussard, Louisiana-Lafayette 1 4 76 4.0 B.Brown, Kentucky 1 4 28 4.0 T.Bruckler, New Mexico 2 8 57 4.0 L.Burden, Missouri 1 4 49 4.0 D.Burgess, Georgia Southern 1 4 93 4.0 M.Butler, Middle Tennessee 1 4 43 4.0 K.Campbell, Rice 1 4 53 4.0 J.Campbell, Louisiana-Monroe 1 4 83 4.0 C.Camper, Boise St. 1 4 99 4.0 D.Cobb, Georgia Southern 1 4 55 4.0 F.Covey, Northwestern 1 4 31 4.0 S.Davis, Cent. Michigan 1 4 109 4.0 K.Davis, Miami (Ohio) 1 4 32 4.0 C.Douglas, Texas Tech 1 4 42 4.0 J.Douglas, Florida St. 2 8 121 4.0 J.Edrine, Purdue 1 4 59 4.0 E.Egbuka, Ohio St. 1 4 51 4.0 C.Fitzpatrick, Marshall 1 4 97 4.0 D.Fleming, Georgia St. 1 4 68 4.0 K.Fletcher, Rutgers 1 4 31 4.0 O.Gordon, Oklahoma St. 1 4 42 4.0 B.Gosnell, Virginia Tech 1 4 61 4.0 B.Green, Wisconsin 1 4 39 4.0 E.Green, Iowa St. 1 4 44 4.0 S.Hagans, Duke 1 4 41 4.0 Z.Haynes, Syracuse 1 4 70 4.0 E.Heidenreich, Navy 1 4 74 4.0 P.Higgins, Troy 1 4 38 4.0 I.Horton, Miami 1 4 70 4.0 N.Hunter, California 1 4 47 4.0 K.Hutson, Washington St. 1 4 101 4.0 D.Jackson, Minnesota 1 4 55 4.0 J.James, Oregon 1 4 40 4.0 M.Johnson, Missouri 1 4 41 4.0 J.Johnson, Bowling Green 1 4 54 4.0 O.Kelly, Middle Tennessee 1 4 47 4.0 B.Kuithe, Utah 1 4 69 4.0 J.Lane, Virginia Tech 1 4 62 4.0 C.Lee, Mississippi 1 4 78 4.0 J.Lockhart, San Jose St. 1 4 42 4.0 W.McCoy, UTSA 1 4 59 4.0 C.McCray, Kent St. 1 4 49 4.0 D.Miller, Rutgers 1 4 37 4.0 C.Montgomery, Marshall 1 4 44 4.0 N.Noel, Missouri 1 4 20 4.0 J.Ott, California 1 4 34 4.0 M.Price, Indiana 1 4 29 4.0 T.Ray, West Virginia 1 4 37 4.0 K.Roberts, Appalachian St. 1 4 37 4.0 B.Robinson, Marshall 1 4 28 4.0 T.Rudolph, N. Illinois 1 4 104 4.0 K.Sadiq, Oregon 1 4 53 4.0 J.Simmons, Akron 1 4 25 4.0 Q.Skinner, Vanderbilt 1 4 72 4.0 J.Smith, UTEP 1 4 33 4.0 V.Snow, Buffalo 1 4 34 4.0 B.Spalding, East Carolina 1 4 46 4.0 C.Tate, Ohio St. 1 4 58 4.0 B.Thompson, Oklahoma 1 4 15 4.0 J.Tibbs, Purdue 1 4 30 4.0

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.