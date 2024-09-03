NCAA FBS Individual Receptions Per Game

Receptions Per Game
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|Ct Pg
|T.Johnson, Oregon
|1
|12
|81
|12.0
|D.Ward, North Texas
|1
|12
|230
|12.0
|D.McCuin, UTSA
|1
|11
|79
|11.0
|S.Williams, TCU
|1
|11
|85
|11.0
|G.Jackson, Washington
|1
|10
|98
|10.0
|J.Kelly, Texas Tech
|1
|10
|156
|10.0
|T.McMillan, Arizona
|1
|10
|304
|10.0
|N.Nash, San Jose St.
|1
|10
|170
|10.0
|C.Owen, Ohio
|1
|10
|137
|10.0
|J.Pritchett, South Alabama
|1
|10
|197
|10.0
|K.Concepcion, NC State
|1
|9
|121
|9.0
|D.Connors, Rice
|1
|9
|30
|9.0
|C.Rucker, Arkansas St.
|1
|9
|179
|9.0
|T.Harris, Mississippi
|1
|8
|179
|8.0
|C.Loveland, Michigan
|1
|8
|87
|8.0
|C.McDonald, Miami (Ohio)
|1
|8
|105
|8.0
|J.Noel, Iowa St.
|1
|8
|135
|8.0
|I.Paige, Old Dominion
|1
|8
|115
|8.0
|K.Robinson, Appalachian St.
|1
|8
|103
|8.0
|O.Singleton, E. Michigan
|1
|8
|89
|8.0
|P.Ashlock, Hawaii
|2
|14
|193
|7.0
|E.Ayomanor, Stanford
|1
|7
|102
|7.0
|J.Brooks, Louisville
|1
|7
|83
|7.0
|T.Felton, Maryland
|1
|7
|178
|7.0
|T.Ferguson, Oregon
|1
|7
|87
|7.0
|O.Gadsden, Syracuse
|1
|7
|108
|7.0
|X.Henderson, Cincinnati
|1
|7
|101
|7.0
|J.Horn, Colorado
|1
|7
|198
|7.0
|T.Hunter, Colorado
|1
|7
|132
|7.0
|K.Johnson, Pittsburgh
|1
|7
|105
|7.0
|K.Lacy, LSU
|1
|7
|94
|7.0
|J.Moore, Duke
|1
|7
|112
|7.0
|E.Pancol, Duke
|1
|7
|81
|7.0
|B.Presley, Oklahoma St.
|1
|7
|35
|7.0
|X.Restrepo, Miami
|1
|7
|112
|7.0
|C.Roberts, BYU
|1
|7
|108
|7.0
|D.Ross, Troy
|1
|7
|102
|7.0
|D.Sheffield, North Texas
|1
|7
|74
|7.0
|M.Taylor, LSU
|1
|7
|62
|7.0
|K.Thomas, UTEP
|1
|7
|71
|7.0
|J.Williams, Texas State
|1
|7
|69
|7.0
|K.Wilson, Texas State
|1
|7
|65
|7.0
|E.Wilson, Florida
|1
|7
|50
|7.0
|L.Wysong, New Mexico
|2
|14
|224
|7.0
|J.Bech, TCU
|1
|6
|139
|6.0
|D.Boston, Washington
|1
|6
|76
|6.0
|S.Brown, Charlotte
|1
|6
|70
|6.0
|D.Burks, Oklahoma
|1
|6
|36
|6.0
|M.Dalena, Fresno St.
|1
|6
|67
|6.0
|H.Fannin, Bowling Green
|1
|6
|67
|6.0
|L.Floriea, Kent St.
|1
|6
|104
|6.0
|L.Grimm, Kansas
|1
|6
|111
|6.0
|J.Hobert, Texas State
|1
|6
|91
|6.0
|B.Kirtz, Northwestern
|1
|6
|91
|6.0
|L.Lachey, Iowa
|1
|6
|63
|6.0
|C.Lee, Pittsburgh
|1
|6
|72
|6.0
|B.McCoy, Tennessee
|1
|6
|89
|6.0
|T.Morin, Wake Forest
|1
|6
|100
|6.0
|J.Moss, Fresno St.
|1
|6
|97
|6.0
|I.Neyor, Nebraska
|1
|6
|121
|6.0
|W.Pauling, Wisconsin
|1
|6
|60
|6.0
|T.Pena, Syracuse
|1
|6
|78
|6.0
|J.Poke, San Diego St.
|1
|6
|30
|6.0
|K.Prather, Maryland
|1
|6
|60
|6.0
|J.Richardson, TCU
|1
|6
|107
|6.0
|K.Shanks, UAB
|1
|6
|73
|6.0
|J.Smith, Ohio St.
|1
|6
|92
|6.0
|D.Stribling, Oklahoma St.
|1
|6
|83
|6.0
|M.Sykes, Rice
|1
|6
|74
|6.0
|B.Tuten, Virginia Tech
|1
|6
|18
|6.0
|J.Walker, Texas A&M
|1
|6
|31
|6.0
|C.Weber, Charlotte
|1
|6
|45
|6.0
|A.Williams, Clemson
|1
|6
|76
|6.0
|M.Rutherford, Georgia Tech
|2
|11
|197
|5.5
|I.Adeyi, Sam Houston St.
|1
|5
|63
|5.0
|D.Alexander, Wake Forest
|1
|5
|69
|5.0
|M.Alston, Old Dominion
|1
|5
|40
|5.0
|A.Anderson, LSU
|1
|5
|64
|5.0
|G.Barnes, N. Illinois
|1
|5
|95
|5.0
|G.Bartholomew, Pittsburgh
|1
|5
|66
|5.0
|S.Bell, Uconn
|1
|5
|141
|5.0
|K.Benjamin, Tulsa
|1
|5
|65
|5.0
|D.Blood, Missouri
|1
|5
|42
|5.0
|I.Bond, Texas
|1
|5
|61
|5.0
|C.Brazzell, Tennessee
|1
|5
|59
|5.0
|J.Brown, Kansas St.
|1
|5
|71
|5.0
|P.Bryant, Illinois
|1
|5
|63
|5.0
|L.Caples, Boise St.
|1
|5
|81
|5.0
|K.Coleman Jr., Mississippi St.
|1
|5
|88
|5.0
|B.Collins, Notre Dame
|1
|5
|62
|5.0
|J.Conyers, Texas Tech
|1
|5
|63
|5.0
|C.Eakin, Texas Tech
|1
|5
|76
|5.0
|M.Fields, Virginia
|1
|5
|100
|5.0
|B.Groen, Rice
|1
|5
|43
|5.0
|O.Hampton, North Carolina
|1
|5
|17
|5.0
|T.Harden, UCLA
|1
|5
|22
|5.0
|O.Hayes, FAU
|1
|5
|74
|5.0
|A.Henning, Northwestern
|1
|5
|19
|5.0
|J.Higgins, Iowa St.
|1
|5
|75
|5.0
|T.Horton, Colorado St.
|1
|5
|31
|5.0
|K.Hudson, Southern Cal
|1
|5
|83
|5.0
|C.Jackson, Arkansas St.
|1
|5
|69
|5.0
|J.John, Umass
|1
|5
|42
|5.0
|J.Joly, NC State
|1
|5
|75
|5.0
|M.Klare, Purdue
|1
|5
|71
|5.0
|N.McMillan, Buffalo
|1
|5
|76
|5.0
|L.McRee, Southern Cal
|1
|5
|56
|5.0
|J.Mosley, Mississippi St.
|1
|5
|104
|5.0
|K.Mumpfield, Pittsburgh
|1
|5
|56
|5.0
|J.Newton, Toledo
|1
|5
|98
|5.0
|D.Patterson, FIU
|1
|5
|28
|5.0
|B.Presley, Tulsa
|1
|5
|41
|5.0
|J.Royals, Utah St.
|1
|5
|77
|5.0
|J.Royer, Cincinnati
|1
|5
|89
|5.0
|B.Sharp, Oklahoma
|1
|5
|47
|5.0
|T.Sibley, Liberty
|1
|5
|109
|5.0
|A.Smith, Georgia
|1
|5
|56
|5.0
|A.Smith, East Carolina
|1
|5
|86
|5.0
|J.Smith, Nevada
|2
|10
|113
|5.0
|Z.Steptoe, Tulsa
|1
|5
|88
|5.0
|R.Taylor, Memphis
|1
|5
|87
|5.0
|R.Vander Zee, Iowa
|1
|5
|66
|5.0
|D.Voisin, South Alabama
|1
|5
|60
|5.0
|H.Wallace, Penn St.
|1
|5
|117
|5.0
|L.Wester, Colorado
|1
|5
|58
|5.0
|T.Williams, Georgia St.
|1
|5
|47
|5.0
|A.Yaseen, South Florida
|1
|5
|73
|5.0
|R.Maryland, SMU
|2
|9
|173
|4.5
|L.Allen, Syracuse
|1
|4
|24
|4.0
|M.Anderson, California
|1
|4
|34
|4.0
|E.Arroyo, Miami
|1
|4
|89
|4.0
|S.Atkins, South Florida
|1
|4
|42
|4.0
|J.Banks, Nebraska
|1
|4
|61
|4.0
|M.Barry, W. Kentucky
|1
|4
|27
|4.0
|R.Beers, FIU
|1
|4
|18
|4.0
|D.Bell, Georgia
|1
|4
|32
|4.0
|G.Benyard, Kennesaw St.
|1
|4
|39
|4.0
|J.Bernard, Louisiana-Lafayette
|1
|4
|28
|4.0
|C.Braham, Nevada
|2
|8
|94
|4.0
|Z.Branch, Southern Cal
|1
|4
|56
|4.0
|H.Broussard, Louisiana-Lafayette
|1
|4
|76
|4.0
|B.Brown, Kentucky
|1
|4
|28
|4.0
|T.Bruckler, New Mexico
|2
|8
|57
|4.0
|L.Burden, Missouri
|1
|4
|49
|4.0
|D.Burgess, Georgia Southern
|1
|4
|93
|4.0
|M.Butler, Middle Tennessee
|1
|4
|43
|4.0
|K.Campbell, Rice
|1
|4
|53
|4.0
|J.Campbell, Louisiana-Monroe
|1
|4
|83
|4.0
|C.Camper, Boise St.
|1
|4
|99
|4.0
|D.Cobb, Georgia Southern
|1
|4
|55
|4.0
|F.Covey, Northwestern
|1
|4
|31
|4.0
|S.Davis, Cent. Michigan
|1
|4
|109
|4.0
|K.Davis, Miami (Ohio)
|1
|4
|32
|4.0
|C.Douglas, Texas Tech
|1
|4
|42
|4.0
|J.Douglas, Florida St.
|2
|8
|121
|4.0
|J.Edrine, Purdue
|1
|4
|59
|4.0
|E.Egbuka, Ohio St.
|1
|4
|51
|4.0
|C.Fitzpatrick, Marshall
|1
|4
|97
|4.0
|D.Fleming, Georgia St.
|1
|4
|68
|4.0
|K.Fletcher, Rutgers
|1
|4
|31
|4.0
|O.Gordon, Oklahoma St.
|1
|4
|42
|4.0
|B.Gosnell, Virginia Tech
|1
|4
|61
|4.0
|B.Green, Wisconsin
|1
|4
|39
|4.0
|E.Green, Iowa St.
|1
|4
|44
|4.0
|S.Hagans, Duke
|1
|4
|41
|4.0
|Z.Haynes, Syracuse
|1
|4
|70
|4.0
|E.Heidenreich, Navy
|1
|4
|74
|4.0
|P.Higgins, Troy
|1
|4
|38
|4.0
|I.Horton, Miami
|1
|4
|70
|4.0
|N.Hunter, California
|1
|4
|47
|4.0
|K.Hutson, Washington St.
|1
|4
|101
|4.0
|D.Jackson, Minnesota
|1
|4
|55
|4.0
|J.James, Oregon
|1
|4
|40
|4.0
|M.Johnson, Missouri
|1
|4
|41
|4.0
|J.Johnson, Bowling Green
|1
|4
|54
|4.0
|O.Kelly, Middle Tennessee
|1
|4
|47
|4.0
|B.Kuithe, Utah
|1
|4
|69
|4.0
|J.Lane, Virginia Tech
|1
|4
|62
|4.0
|C.Lee, Mississippi
|1
|4
|78
|4.0
|J.Lockhart, San Jose St.
|1
|4
|42
|4.0
|W.McCoy, UTSA
|1
|4
|59
|4.0
|C.McCray, Kent St.
|1
|4
|49
|4.0
|D.Miller, Rutgers
|1
|4
|37
|4.0
|C.Montgomery, Marshall
|1
|4
|44
|4.0
|N.Noel, Missouri
|1
|4
|20
|4.0
|J.Ott, California
|1
|4
|34
|4.0
|M.Price, Indiana
|1
|4
|29
|4.0
|T.Ray, West Virginia
|1
|4
|37
|4.0
|K.Roberts, Appalachian St.
|1
|4
|37
|4.0
|B.Robinson, Marshall
|1
|4
|28
|4.0
|T.Rudolph, N. Illinois
|1
|4
|104
|4.0
|K.Sadiq, Oregon
|1
|4
|53
|4.0
|J.Simmons, Akron
|1
|4
|25
|4.0
|Q.Skinner, Vanderbilt
|1
|4
|72
|4.0
|J.Smith, UTEP
|1
|4
|33
|4.0
|V.Snow, Buffalo
|1
|4
|34
|4.0
|B.Spalding, East Carolina
|1
|4
|46
|4.0
|C.Tate, Ohio St.
|1
|4
|58
|4.0
|B.Thompson, Oklahoma
|1
|4
|15
|4.0
|J.Tibbs, Purdue
|1
|4
|30
|4.0
