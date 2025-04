NBA Thursday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Milwaukee 11½ (225) at PHILADELPHIA Orlando 14 (216) at WASHINGTON Portland 3 (225½) at…

NBA

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Milwaukee 11½ (225) at PHILADELPHIA Orlando 14 (216) at WASHINGTON Portland 3 (225½) at TORONTO Minnesota 13 (216) at BROOKLYN Memphis 4½ (227) at MIAMI at LA LAKERS 2 (229½) Golden State

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at CINCINNATI 5½ UCF at UC IRVINE 3½ Chattanooga Villanova 5½ at USC

MLB

Thursday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Boston -110 at BALTIMORE -106 at MINNESOTA -120 Houston +102

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PHILADELPHIA -210 Colorado +176 Cincinnati -118 at MILWAUKEE +100

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Arizona -112 at N.Y YANKEES -104

National Hockey League (NHL)

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Tampa Bay -125 at OTTAWA +104 at MONTREAL -184 Boston +152 Colorado -162 at COLUMBUS +134 at ST. LOUIS -215 Pittsburgh +176 at DALLAS -285 Nashville +230 Los Angeles -128 at UTAH +106 at CALGARY -162 Anaheim +134 at VEGAS -126 Winnipeg +105 Edmonton -265 at SAN JOSE +215

