Blues forward Dylan Holloway leaves against Penguins because of lower-body injury

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis forward Dylan Holloway left the Blues’ game Thursday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the first period because of a lower-body injury.

The team announced the injury during the first intermission and said he would not return to the game. It was not clear when Holloway was injured.

Holloway had eight shifts in the first period.

Holloway has been a driving force in the Blues’ 10-game winning streak. He has 26 goals and 37 assists in 76 games this season.

