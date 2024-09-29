NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 Presented by ESPN Bet Results

Sunday At Kansas Speedway Kansas City, Kan. Lap length: 1.50 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (20) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet,…

Sunday

At Kansas Speedway

Kansas City, Kan.

Lap length: 1.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (20) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 267 laps, 40 points.

2. (6) William Byron, Chevrolet, 267, 52.

3. (19) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 267, 40.

4. (7) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 267, 49.

5. (2) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 267, 46.

6. (12) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 267, 43.

7. (1) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 267, 36.

8. (8) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 267, 36.

9. (38) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 267, 30.

10. (15) Zane Smith, Chevrolet, 267, 27.

11. (25) Chris Buescher, Ford, 267, 26.

12. (22) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 267, 25.

13. (10) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, 267, 24.

14. (5) Joey Logano, Ford, 267, 32.

15. (27) Corey LaJoie, Ford, 267, 22.

16. (37) Ryan Preece, Ford, 267, 21.

17. (13) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 267, 20.

18. (24) Noah Gragson, Ford, 267, 19.

19. (3) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, 267, 22.

20. (30) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 267, 17.

21. (32) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 267, 0.

22. (26) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 267, 21.

23. (28) Harrison Burton, Ford, 267, 14.

24. (9) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 267, 14.

25. (4) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, 267, 12.

26. (11) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 267, 11.

27. (33) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 267, 10.

28. (18) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 267, 9.

29. (21) Michael McDowell, Ford, 267, 8.

30. (31) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 267, 7.

31. (34) Kaz Grala, Ford, 267, 6.

32. (14) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 267, 11.

33. (23) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 266, 4.

34. (17) Austin Cindric, Ford, 263, 7.

35. (16) Erik Jones, Toyota, 263, 2.

36. (35) Jimmie Johnson, Toyota, 257, 1.

37. (36) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, electrical, 118, 0.

38. (29) Josh Berry, Ford, accident, 0, 1.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 123.294 mph.

Time of Race: 3 hours, 14 minutes, 54 seconds.

Margin of Victory: .388 seconds.

Caution Flags: 10 for 47 laps.

Lead Changes: 30 among 15 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C.Bell 0-21; J.Yeley 22; C.Bell 23-72; W.Byron 73-82; D.Hamlin 83; J.Logano 84-86; W.Byron 87-100; T.Gibbs 101; K.Busch 102-105; C.Bell 106-141; R.Blaney 142-144; C.Bell 145; Z.Smith 146-148; C.Bell 149-161; A.Bowman 162-167; T.Gibbs 168-171; C.Hocevar 172-176; R.Chastain 177-202; K.Busch 203; R.Chastain 204; K.Busch 205-210; T.Reddick 211-217; C.Bell 218; B.Keselowski 219; K.Busch 220-224; R.Chastain 225; K.Busch 226-235; R.Chastain 236-238; B.Keselowski 239-241; M.Truex 242-246; R.Chastain 247-267

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): C.Bell, 6 times for 122 laps; R.Chastain, 5 times for 52 laps; K.Busch, 5 times for 26 laps; W.Byron, 2 times for 24 laps; T.Reddick, 1 time for 7 laps; A.Bowman, 1 time for 6 laps; M.Truex, 1 time for 5 laps; T.Gibbs, 2 times for 5 laps; C.Hocevar, 1 time for 5 laps; B.Keselowski, 2 times for 4 laps; R.Blaney, 1 time for 3 laps; Z.Smith, 1 time for 3 laps; J.Logano, 1 time for 3 laps; D.Hamlin, 1 time for 1 lap; J.Yeley, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: K.Larson, 5; W.Byron, 3; C.Bell, 3; D.Hamlin, 3; R.Blaney, 2; J.Logano, 2; T.Reddick, 2; A.Bowman, 1; C.Elliott, 1; D.Suárez, 1; C.Briscoe, 1; A.Cindric, 1; B.Keselowski, 1; H.Burton, 1; R.Chastain, 1; C.Buescher, 1; A.Dillon, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. W.Byron, 3075; 2. C.Bell, 3068; 3. R.Blaney, 3068; 4. K.Larson, 3058; 5. D.Hamlin, 3051; 6. A.Bowman, 3049; 7. J.Logano, 3044; 8. C.Elliott, 3044; 9. T.Reddick, 3040; 10. D.Suárez, 3030; 11. C.Briscoe, 3019; 12. A.Cindric, 3015; 13. T.Gibbs, 2120; 14. M.Truex, 2104; 15. B.Keselowski, 2069; 16. H.Burton, 2045.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.