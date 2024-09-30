Lauri Markkanen is a cornerstone of Utah Jazz rebuild heading into 2024-25 season

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Making Lauri Markkanen a cornerstone of the rebuilding process has given the Utah Jazz a…

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Making Lauri Markkanen a cornerstone of the rebuilding process has given the Utah Jazz a clearer direction of where the franchise wants to go in trying to become an NBA playoff contender again.

The Jazz extended Markkanen’s contract in August, signing the All-Star forward to a $238 million deal over five seasons. Trade chatter surrounded Markkanen during the offseason, but the deal signifies Utah’s intention to build its roster around him going forward.

Staying in Utah was Markkanen’s preferred choice all along.

“I’m an outdoor person (and) I love being here,” Markkanen said at Utah Jazz media day on Monday. “Everything’s close and my family loves it here. I know what people say around the NBA, that there’s nothing to do or whatever, but I could spend the whole summer here – if I needed to – and have no problem with it.”

The timing of his extension was deliberate. Markkanen signed the deal on Aug. 7th, ensuring he cannot be traded during the 2024-25 season. It offers a rare security blanket for a player who was traded twice earlier in his NBA career.

Markkanen has flourished in Utah since Cleveland traded him to acquire all-star guard Donovan Mitchell. He has averaged 24.5 points on 49% shooting and 8.4 rebounds in two seasons with the Jazz.

Markkanen earned his first career NBA All-Star selection with the Jazz in 2022-23 and was also named the league’s most improved player that season.

“Lauri is a pro’s pro,” Jazz CEO Danny Ainge said. “He approaches the game the right way. But as much as anything, he’s a fantastic player and he loves it here. He wants to be here.”

The Jazz engaged in trade talks and pursued big-name free agents during the summer to try to add some veteran pieces around their prized forward. They struck out on those endeavors and pivoted to focusing on player development in the season ahead.

Markkanen will be counted on to take on a greater leadership role with a Utah team featuring six players under 20 years old. The Jazz return last season’s rookies — Keyonte George, Taylor Hendricks, Brice Sensabaugh — and added a new trio of first-year players in Cody Williams, Isaiah Collier, and Kyle Filipowski to the roster.

“He’s an All-Star level player. He’s going to be an amazing leader for our team, a focal point for our team,” Jazz coach Will Hardy said.

Becoming more of a vocal leader is a goal for Markkanen heading into the season. He said he has always tried to lead by example and show younger players all the right things to do as a pro athlete – from showing up early to practice to doing extra things that don’t always show up in a boxscore.

Putting himself in a position to lead vocally will push Markkanen to break out of his usual comfort zone as a player and he welcomes embracing new responsibilities.

“That’s my job as a player: to get better and push the team forward as fast as I can,” Markkanen said.

Markkanen’s teammates are confident he can elevate his game and evolve into a new phase as a franchise cornerstone and a mentor to less experienced teammates.

“I don’t want to cuss, but that (expletive) was in the military,” guard Jordan Clarkson said. “That’s an honest answer. He’s ready for whatever. Lauri’s ready for anything you throw on his plate.”

