Jacob deGrom strikes out 5 in first Rangers home start since April 2023

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom struck out five over three innings Friday night in his first home start for the Texas Rangers in nearly 17 months after his recovery from elbow surgery.

The only run deGrom allowed was when Seattle’s No. 9 batter, Josh Rojas, led off the third with a homer. Texas was down when he exited, then went ahead briefly before the AL wild card-chasing Mariners went on to an 8-2 victory.

A week after throwing 3 2/3 scoreless innings in his season debut on the road, also against the Mariners, deGrom threw 37 of 58 pitches for strikes and had one walk.

“Definitely felt better than my first one. I think maybe a little bit less nerves, worked on some things in between,” said deGrom, who will get one more start this season. “It’s little things that I’ve got to continue to work on, but my arm felt good and that was the most important thing.”

Rangers manager Bruce Bochy had said the 36-year-old right-hander would throw about 60 pitches.

Rookie right-hander Jake Leiter replaced deGrom to start the fourth, and gave up seven runs (six earned) over five innings.

It was the first start at home for deGrom since he left in the middle of the fourth inning against the New York Yankees on April 28, 2023. That was the sixth and last start in the first season of his $185 million, five-year contract.

This was his only start this season at Globe Life Field. The Rangers finish the season on the road next week at Oakland and the Los Angeles Angels, and deGrom said his goal in his final start is to get to five innings and around 75 pitches.

“Tonight I wanted to at least get four or five innings, but three 20-pitch innings isn’t ideal,” he said. “So try to be a little bit more efficient and try to get up there or go out there for a fifth would be the goal.”

