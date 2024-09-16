American Magic and Alinghi win to avoid elimination in America’s Cup

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — NYYC American Magic and Switzerland’s Alinghi Red Bull Racing won to avoid elimination and keep alive…

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — NYYC American Magic and Switzerland’s Alinghi Red Bull Racing won to avoid elimination and keep alive their slims hopes of advancing in the America’s Cup challenger semifinals on Monday.

American Magic defeated Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli to cut the Italian’s lead to 4-1 in the first-to-five playoff series. Alinghi beat INEOS Britannia to also cut the rival’s lead to 4-1.

American Magic and Alinghi were so far in front in their fifth races that their rivals didn’t bother finishing.

Only two races were run on Monday before sailing was suspended for the day because of light winds off Barcelona.

Racing will resume on Wednesday, when another win by Luna Rossa and Britannia will be enough to send them to the challenger final, which begins on Sept. 26.

The winner will face defending champion Team Emirates New Zealand in the America’s Cup final next month.

