Great Britain & Ireland holds off American rally to win Curtis Cup for first time in 8 years

SUNNINGDALE, England (AP) — Mimi Rhodes rallied from a 3-down deficit and holed an 18-foot par putt that secured the…

SUNNINGDALE, England (AP) — Mimi Rhodes rallied from a 3-down deficit and holed an 18-foot par putt that secured the half-point Great Britain and Ireland needed to win the Curtis Cup against the Americans on Sunday, its first time capturing the cup in eight years.

GB&I wound up with a 10 1/2-9 1/2 victory at Sunningdale and made Catriona Matthew the first winning captain of the Curtis Cup for amateurs and the Solheim Cup for professionals.

“They really dug in every day,” Matthew said. “It didn’t look like it was going our way today, but they really toughed it out. It looked at one point it was all red (scores). We played well on the back nine all week and that really came out.”

The Americans, trailing 7-5 going into the eight singles matches, led early in five of the opening six matches and picked up its first point when 15-year-old Asterisk Talley took down Lottie Woad, the No. 1 player in the women’s amateur ranking.

GB&I showed its resolve, particularly Rhodes.

Her sister, Patience Rhodes, had given GB&I its first point with a 6-and-5 win over Zoe Campos. Sara Byrne completed an unbeaten week (2-0-3) with a 3-and-2 win over Catherine Park.

Mimi Rhodes, 3 down after seven holes, rallied to take a 1-up lead with a birdie on the par-5 14th. Two matches behind her, Lorna McClymont had seized control over Megan Schofill, and it was clear the decisive point would come down to Rhodes and Green.

Rhodes pulled her tee shot well left on the par-4 17th and had no choice but to pitch back to the fairway. She hit her third to 18 feet below the cup. Green tugged her approach to about 40 feet and two-putted for par. Rhodes made the big putt to halve the hole and stay 1 up going to the 18th, assuring the half-point for GB&I.

That became the winner when moments later, McClymont tapped in for par on the 16th hole for a 3-and-2 victory.

GB&I last won the Curtis Cup in Ireland in 2016. The Americans still lead, 33-9-3, in a series that dates to 1932.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.