Live Radio
Home » Sports » FBC Glance

FBC Glance

The Associated Press

September 25, 2024, 12:36 PM

All Times EDT

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Army 2 0 61 21 3 0 103 28
Navy 2 0 94 55 3 0 143 76
Memphis 0 1 44 56 3 1 142 85
North Texas 0 0 0 0 3 1 152 141
East Carolina 0 0 0 0 2 2 105 73
South Florida 0 0 0 0 2 2 128 119
Tulane 0 0 0 0 2 2 139 101
Tulsa 0 0 0 0 2 2 119 121
UTSA 0 0 0 0 2 2 90 128
UAB 0 0 0 0 1 2 74 72
Charlotte 0 0 0 0 1 3 68 146
FAU 0 1 7 24 1 3 69 108
Rice 0 1 14 37 1 3 104 111
Temple 0 1 11 38 1 3 79 146

___

Thursday’s Games

Army at Temple, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Navy at UAB, Noon

South Florida at Tulane, Noon

UTSA at East Carolina, 4 p.m.

Wagner at FAU, 6 p.m.

Charlotte at Rice, 7 p.m.

Tulsa at North Texas, 7 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5

Army at Tulsa, Noon

Navy at Air Force, Noon

Tulane at UAB, 1 p.m.

Temple at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.

East Carolina at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Louisville 1 0 31 19 3 0 142 33
Boston College 1 0 28 13 3 1 128 59
Virginia 1 0 31 30 3 1 121 94
Clemson 1 0 59 35 2 1 128 89
Stanford 1 0 26 24 2 1 94 65
Syracuse 1 1 55 54 2 1 93 76
Georgia Tech 1 2 71 83 3 2 165 102
Florida St. 1 2 48 61 1 3 60 81
Duke 0 0 0 0 4 0 123 61
Miami 0 0 0 0 4 0 209 41
Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 4 0 194 102
California 0 1 9 14 3 1 92 51
North Carolina 0 0 0 0 3 1 152 117
SMU 0 0 0 0 3 1 169 91
NC State 0 1 35 59 2 2 113 151
Virginia Tech 0 0 0 0 2 2 118 91
Wake Forest 0 1 30 31 1 2 81 84

___

Friday’s Games

Virginia Tech at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

W. Kentucky at Boston College, Noon

N. Illinois at NC State, Noon

Holy Cross at Syracuse, Noon

Louisiana-Lafayette at Wake Forest, 3:30 p.m.

Louisville at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

North Carolina at Duke, 4 p.m.

Stanford at Clemson, 7 p.m.

Florida St. at SMU, 8 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 4

Syracuse at UNLV, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5

Boston College at Virginia, Noon

Wake Forest at NC State, Noon

SMU at Louisville, Noon

Pittsburgh at North Carolina, Noon

Clemson at Florida St., TBA

Virginia Tech at Stanford, 3:30 p.m.

Duke at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m.

Miami at California, 10:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
BYU 1 0 38 9 4 0 131 51
UCF 1 0 35 34 3 0 137 51
Utah 1 0 22 19 4 0 132 52
Cincinnati 1 0 34 0 3 1 126 64
Colorado 1 0 38 31 3 1 107 94
Texas Tech 1 0 30 22 3 1 164 131
West Virginia 1 0 32 28 2 2 127 114
Iowa St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 93 29
Arizona St. 0 1 22 30 3 1 131 88
Kansas St. 0 1 9 38 3 1 115 78
Oklahoma St. 0 1 19 22 3 1 147 83
Arizona 0 0 0 0 2 1 90 80
Baylor 0 1 31 38 2 2 119 67
TCU 0 1 34 35 2 2 155 128
Houston 0 1 0 34 1 3 52 84
Kansas 0 1 28 32 1 3 113 81

___

Saturday’s Games

Oklahoma St. at Kansas St., Noon

BYU at Baylor, Noon

Colorado at UCF, 3:30 p.m.

TCU at Kansas, 3:30 p.m.

Iowa St. at Houston, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Utah, 10:15 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 4

Houston at TCU, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5

West Virginia at Oklahoma St., 4 p.m.

Baylor at Iowa St., 7:30 p.m.

UCF at Florida, 7:45 p.m.

Kansas at Arizona St., 8 p.m.

Texas Tech at Arizona, 11 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Weber St. 1 0 43 16 2 2 101 68
Montana St. 0 0 0 0 4 0 159 75
Idaho 0 0 0 0 3 1 99 74
Montana 0 0 0 0 3 1 158 88
UC Davis 0 0 0 0 3 1 105 88
Idaho St. 0 0 0 0 2 2 131 128
N. Arizona 0 0 0 0 2 2 135 83
Sacramento St. 0 0 0 0 2 2 122 95
Cal Poly 0 0 0 0 1 2 59 82
E. Washington 0 0 0 0 1 3 114 139
N. Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 4 53 138
Portland St. 0 1 16 43 0 3 60 169

___

Saturday’s Games

Cal Poly at N. Colorado, 3 p.m.

Sacramento St. at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.

Montana St. at Idaho St., 6 p.m.

Portland St. at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.

Montana at E. Washington, 8 p.m.

McNeese St. at Weber St., 8 p.m.

Idaho at UC Davis, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5

Weber St. at Montana, 3 p.m.

N. Colorado at Montana St., 4 p.m.

UC Davis at Portland St., 4 p.m.

N. Arizona at Idaho, 5 p.m.

Idaho St. at Cal Poly, 8 p.m.

BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
SE Missouri 1 0 45 42 3 1 136 101
Tennessee Tech 1 0 24 14 1 2 52 94
Tennessee St. 0 1 14 24 2 2 99 125
Charleston Southern 0 0 0 0 1 2 45 80
E. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 3 41 127
Gardner-Webb 0 0 0 0 1 3 94 82
Lindenwood (Mo.) 0 0 0 0 1 3 94 110
UT Martin 0 1 42 45 1 3 115 145
W. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 3 52 182

___

Saturday’s Games

Lindenwood (Mo.) at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.

Northwestern St. at SE Missouri, 4 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Gardner-Webb, 4 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Tennessee St., 6 p.m.

UT Martin at Kennesaw St., 6 p.m.

McKendree at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5

Tennessee St. at Lindenwood (Mo.), 2 p.m.

SC State at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.

SE Missouri at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at UT Martin, 3 p.m.

W. Illinois at Charleston Southern, 4 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Illinois 1 0 31 24 4 0 129 50
Indiana 1 0 42 13 4 0 202 37
Iowa 1 0 31 14 3 1 128 55
Michigan 1 0 27 24 3 1 97 83
Michigan St. 1 0 27 24 3 1 102 57
Washington 1 0 24 5 3 1 108 41
Ohio St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 157 20
Oregon 0 0 0 0 3 0 110 62
Penn St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 124 39
Rutgers 0 0 0 0 3 0 119 47
Maryland 0 1 24 27 3 1 139 67
Nebraska 0 1 24 31 3 1 126 51
Southern Cal 0 1 24 27 2 1 99 47
Wisconsin 0 0 0 0 2 1 65 69
Minnesota 0 1 14 31 2 2 106 50
Northwestern 0 1 5 24 2 2 69 63
Purdue 0 0 0 0 1 2 77 104
UCLA 0 1 13 42 1 2 46 89

___

Friday’s Games

Washington at Rutgers, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Maryland at Indiana, Noon

Nebraska at Purdue, Noon

Minnesota at Michigan, Noon

Wisconsin at Southern Cal, 3:30 p.m.

Ohio St. at Michigan St., 7:30 p.m.

Illinois at Penn St., 7:30 p.m.

Oregon at UCLA, 11 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 4

Michigan St. at Oregon, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5

Purdue at Wisconsin, Noon

UCLA at Penn St., Noon

Indiana at Northwestern, 3:30 p.m.

Iowa at Ohio St., 3:30 p.m.

Rutgers at Nebraska, 4 p.m.

Michigan at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Cal at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Delaware 1 0 42 13 3 0 119 52
New Hampshire 1 0 38 17 3 1 107 100
Rhode Island 1 0 21 9 3 1 69 95
Stony Brook 1 0 24 17 3 1 91 93
Villanova 1 0 14 13 3 1 86 71
Monmouth (NJ) 1 0 51 22 2 2 158 146
Hampton 0 0 0 0 3 1 125 78
William & Mary 0 0 0 0 3 1 124 92
Maine 0 1 22 51 2 2 89 121
Richmond 0 0 0 0 2 2 108 84
Albany (NY) 0 0 0 0 1 2 54 111
Bryant 0 1 17 38 1 3 77 146
Campbell 0 2 26 45 1 3 74 102
Elon 0 0 0 0 1 3 75 103
NC A&T 0 1 13 42 1 3 77 173
Towson 0 1 13 14 1 3 71 102

___

Saturday’s Games

Fordham at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.

Richmond at Elon, 2 p.m.

Delaware St. at Campbell, 2 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Delaware, 3:30 p.m.

Maine at Albany (NY), 3:30 p.m.

Morgan St. at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.

LIU Brooklyn at Villanova, 6 p.m.

Hampton at William & Mary, 6 p.m.

NC A&T at SC State, 6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 4

New Hampshire at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5

Bryant at Brown, Noon

Delaware at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Cornell, 1 p.m.

NC A&T at Richmond, 2 p.m.

Rhode Island at Hampton, 2 p.m.

Villanova at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.

NC Central at Campbell, 4 p.m.

William & Mary at Towson, 6 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Liberty 2 0 58 34 4 0 134 82
Sam Houston St. 1 0 31 11 3 1 110 83
W. Kentucky 1 0 49 21 3 1 106 105
Louisiana Tech 0 0 0 0 1 2 65 70
FIU 0 0 0 0 1 3 121 130
Jacksonville St. 0 0 0 0 1 3 119 148
Middle Tennessee 0 1 21 49 1 3 73 171
New Mexico St. 0 2 35 61 1 3 58 125
Kennesaw St. 0 0 0 0 0 3 36 93
UTEP 0 1 10 28 0 4 58 122

___

Saturday’s Games

W. Kentucky at Boston College, Noon

Sam Houston St. vs. Texas State at Houston, 3 p.m.

Liberty at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at FIU, 6 p.m.

UT Martin at Kennesaw St., 6 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.

New Mexico at New Mexico St., 8 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 3

Sam Houston St. at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 4

Jacksonville St. at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.

IAA INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 2 2 86 69
Merrimack 0 0 0 0 1 3 69 131

___

Saturday’s Games

Dartmouth at Merrimack, 1 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Delaware, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5

Norfolk St. at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Brown 0 0 0 0 1 0 26 14
Columbia 0 0 0 0 1 0 31 20
Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 1 0 45 13
Harvard 0 0 0 0 1 0 35 0
Yale 0 0 0 0 1 0 38 31
Cornell 0 0 0 0 0 1 24 41
Penn 0 0 0 0 0 1 22 29
Princeton 0 0 0 0 0 1 20 35

___

Saturday’s Games

Harvard at Brown, Noon

Columbia at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.

Colgate at Penn, 1 p.m.

Dartmouth at Merrimack, 1 p.m.

Yale at Cornell, 2 p.m.

Howard at Princeton, 3 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 4

New Hampshire at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5

Bryant at Brown, Noon

Princeton at Columbia, Noon

CCSU at Yale, Noon

Penn at Dartmouth, 1 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Cornell, 1 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Buffalo 1 0 23 20 3 1 87 74
Ohio 0 0 0 0 2 2 76 105
Bowling Green 0 0 0 0 1 2 88 77
Akron 0 0 0 0 1 3 61 171
Kent St. 0 0 0 0 0 4 41 205
Miami (Ohio) 0 0 0 0 0 3 25 68

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Cent. Michigan 1 0 37 34 2 2 128 126
E. Michigan 0 0 0 0 3 1 110 78
Toledo 0 0 0 0 3 1 149 76
N. Illinois 0 1 20 23 2 1 90 52
Ball St. 0 1 34 37 1 2 76 133
W. Michigan 0 0 0 0 1 2 73 115

___

Saturday’s Games

N. Illinois at NC State, Noon

Buffalo at Uconn, Noon

Ball St. at James Madison, 1:30 p.m.

Akron at Ohio, 3:30 p.m.

San Diego St. at Cent. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

Umass at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.

E. Michigan at Kent St., 3:30 p.m.

W. Michigan at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.

Old Dominion at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5

Umass at N. Illinois, Noon

W. Michigan at Ball St., 2 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Toledo, 3:30 p.m.

Bowling Green at Akron, 3:30 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Howard 0 0 0 0 2 2 94 123
Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 2 2 101 70
NC Central 0 0 0 0 2 2 126 134
Norfolk St. 0 0 0 0 2 3 93 136
SC State 0 0 0 0 1 2 55 84
Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 1 3 62 118

___

Saturday’s Games

Delaware St. at Campbell, 2 p.m.

Norfolk St. vs. NC Central at Indianapolis, 3 p.m.

Howard at Princeton, 3 p.m.

Morgan St. at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.

NC A&T at SC State, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5

Norfolk St. at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Delaware St., 1 p.m.

Lincoln (Pa.) at Morgan St., 1 p.m.

SC State at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.

NC Central at Campbell, 4 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Illinois St. 0 0 0 0 3 1 106 98
N. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 3 1 157 93
North Dakota 0 0 0 0 3 1 123 97
S. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 3 1 130 71
South Dakota 0 0 0 0 2 1 100 33
Missouri St. 0 0 0 0 2 2 117 109
N. Iowa 0 0 0 0 2 2 62 87
S. Illinois 0 0 0 0 2 2 100 124
Indiana St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 44 89
Murray St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 76 78
Youngstown St. 0 0 0 0 1 3 118 150

___

Saturday’s Games

Houston Christian at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

Murray St. at North Dakota, 2 p.m.

S. Illinois at South Dakota, 2 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Missouri St., 3 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at Illinois St., 3 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5

Indiana St. at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

South Dakota at Murray St., 3 p.m.

North Dakota at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.

Illinois St. at S. Illinois, 7 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Fresno St. 1 0 38 21 3 1 142 81
San Jose St. 1 0 17 7 3 1 142 95
UNLV 0 0 0 0 3 0 122 41
Boise St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 146 96
Colorado St. 0 0 0 0 2 2 74 114
Hawaii 0 0 0 0 2 2 97 68
Nevada 0 0 0 0 2 3 118 118
Air Force 0 1 7 17 1 2 31 54
San Diego St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 55 66
Utah St. 0 0 0 0 1 3 86 145
New Mexico 0 1 21 38 0 4 110 179
Wyoming 0 0 0 0 0 4 51 143

___

Saturday’s Games

Fresno St. at UNLV, 3:30 p.m.

San Diego St. at Cent. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

Air Force at Wyoming, 8 p.m.

New Mexico at New Mexico St., 8 p.m.

Washington St. at Boise St., 10 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 4

Syracuse at UNLV, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5

Navy at Air Force, Noon

Colorado St. at Oregon St., 6:30 p.m.

Utah St. at Boise St., 7 p.m.

Nevada at San Jose St., 7:30 p.m.

Hawaii at San Diego St., 8 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
CCSU 1 0 27 20 2 2 101 124
Robert Morris 2 0 76 42 2 2 111 101
Duquesne 0 0 0 0 2 2 73 130
Wagner 0 1 14 21 2 2 103 84
Stonehill 0 0 0 0 1 2 51 103
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 1 20 27 1 3 53 98
LIU Brooklyn 0 0 0 0 0 4 59 120

___

Saturday’s Games

Frostburg St. at Mercyhurst, 1 p.m.

Robert Morris at E. Kentucky, 2 p.m.

LIU Brooklyn at Villanova, 6 p.m.

Wagner at FAU, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5

CCSU at Yale, Noon

Buffalo State at Mercyhurst, 1 p.m.

Wagner at Stonehill, 1 p.m.

LIU Brooklyn at Duquesne, 1 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Delaware St., 1 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Washington St. 0 0 0 0 4 0 185 117
Oregon St. 0 0 0 0 3 1 111 85

___

Saturday’s Games

Washington St. at Boise St., 10 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5

Colorado St. at Oregon St., 6:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Lehigh 0 0 0 0 3 1 111 92
Bucknell 0 0 0 0 2 2 111 126
Georgetown 0 0 0 0 2 2 105 100
Lafayette 0 0 0 0 2 2 129 110
Colgate 0 0 0 0 1 3 78 100
Holy Cross 0 0 0 0 1 3 111 101
Fordham 0 0 0 0 0 4 54 146

___

Saturday’s Games

Bucknell at Lehigh, Noon

Holy Cross at Syracuse, Noon

Columbia at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.

Colgate at Penn, 1 p.m.

Fordham at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5

Holy Cross at Colgate, 1 p.m.

Lafayette at Fordham, 1 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Butler 0 0 0 0 3 0 112 24
Davidson 0 0 0 0 2 1 115 72
Dayton 0 0 0 0 2 1 80 41
San Diego 0 0 0 0 2 1 77 69
Drake 0 0 0 0 1 1 38 74
Morehead St. 0 0 0 0 2 2 80 118
Presbyterian 0 0 0 0 2 2 114 119
Stetson 0 0 0 0 2 2 83 86
Valparaiso 0 0 0 0 2 2 83 134
St. Thomas (Minn.) 0 0 0 0 1 3 47 129
Marist 0 0 0 0 0 3 42 121

___

Saturday’s Games

Dayton at Marist, Noon

Va. Lynchburg at Butler, 1 p.m.

San Diego at Drake, 1 p.m.

Valparaiso at Morehead St., 1 p.m.

Davidson at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5

Marist at Davidson, 1 p.m.

Morehead St. at Butler, 1 p.m.

Drake at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.

Stetson at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.

Presbyterian at San Diego, 4 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Georgia 1 0 13 12 3 0 95 18
Missouri 1 0 30 27 4 0 146 48
Tennessee 1 0 25 15 4 0 216 28
Arkansas 1 0 24 14 3 1 162 80
LSU 1 0 36 33 3 1 134 98
Texas A&M 1 0 33 20 3 1 124 73
South Carolina 1 1 64 42 3 1 137 68
Florida 1 1 65 61 2 2 127 109
Alabama 0 0 0 0 3 0 147 26
Mississippi 0 0 0 0 4 0 220 22
Texas 0 0 0 0 4 0 190 22
Oklahoma 0 1 15 25 3 1 116 59
Auburn 0 1 14 24 2 2 146 67
Kentucky 0 2 18 44 2 2 90 50
Vanderbilt 0 1 27 30 2 2 148 93
Mississippi St. 0 1 28 45 1 3 124 123

___

Saturday’s Games

Kentucky at Mississippi, Noon

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas at Arlington, Texas, 3:30 p.m.

Oklahoma at Auburn, 3:30 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Texas, 4:15 p.m.

Georgia at Alabama, 7:30 p.m.

South Alabama at LSU, 7:45 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5

Missouri at Texas A&M, Noon

Tennessee at Arkansas, TBA

Mississippi at South Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Auburn at Georgia, 3:30 p.m.

Alabama at Vanderbilt, 4:15 p.m.

UCF at Florida, 7:45 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Mercer 2 0 48 24 4 0 142 36
Wofford 0 0 0 0 2 1 68 67
ETSU 0 0 0 0 2 2 140 90
The Citadel 0 1 21 38 2 2 117 82
Samford 0 0 0 0 1 2 48 90
Furman 0 0 0 0 1 3 92 141
W. Carolina 0 0 0 0 1 3 96 125
Chattanooga 0 1 3 10 0 3 27 103
VMI 0 0 0 0 0 4 52 167

___

Saturday’s Games

Mercer at Wofford, 1:30 p.m.

ETSU at The Citadel, 2 p.m.

Samford at Furman, 2 p.m.

Portland St. at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5

Furman at The Citadel, 2 p.m.

Wofford at W. Carolina, 2:30 p.m.

VMI at Samford, 3 p.m.

Chattanooga at ETSU, 3:30 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
McNeese St. 1 0 28 24 3 2 124 123
Lamar 0 0 0 0 3 1 92 81
Incarnate Word 0 0 0 0 2 2 118 101
Stephen F. Austin 0 1 24 28 2 2 169 70
Houston Christian 0 0 0 0 1 3 102 146
Nicholls 0 0 0 0 1 3 111 103
SE Louisiana 0 0 0 0 1 3 38 152
Northwestern St. 0 0 0 0 0 4 69 225
Texas A&M Commerce 0 0 0 0 0 4 64 150

___

Saturday’s Games

Houston Christian at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

Northwestern St. at SE Missouri, 4 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.

Lamar at Cent. Arkansas, 7 p.m.

McNeese St. at Weber St., 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5

Prairie View at Incarnate Word, 7 p.m.

Texas A&M Commerce at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.

McNeese St. at Houston Christian, 7 p.m.

Nicholls at Southern U., 7 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Stephen F. Austin, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alabama A&M 0 0 0 0 2 2 92 155
Florida A&M 0 0 0 0 2 2 67 131
Jackson St. 0 0 0 0 2 2 125 93
Alabama St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 55 46
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 0 0 0 4 73 176
MVSU 0 0 0 0 0 4 43 194

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Southern U. 1 0 31 24 2 2 95 88
Texas Southern 1 0 27 9 1 2 51 98
Grambling St. 0 0 0 0 3 1 123 108
Alcorn St. 0 0 0 0 1 3 55 145
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 0 0 1 3 118 167
Prairie View 0 2 33 58 1 3 70 129

___

Saturday’s Games

Alabama St. at Bethune-Cookman, 3 p.m.

Alcorn St. at MVSU, 7 p.m.

Jackson St. at Texas Southern, 7 p.m.

Grambling St. vs. Prairie View at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5

Va. Lynchburg at Texas Southern, 3 p.m.

Florida A&M at Alabama St., 3 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Alcorn St., 3 p.m.

Jackson St. vs. Alabama A&M at Mobile, Ala., 5 p.m.

Nicholls at Southern U., 7 p.m.

Prairie View at Incarnate Word, 7 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
James Madison 0 0 0 0 3 0 113 63
Coastal Carolina 0 0 0 0 3 1 147 111
Georgia St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 72 88
Appalachian St. 0 1 14 48 2 2 93 143
Georgia Southern 0 0 0 0 2 2 120 139
Marshall 0 0 0 0 1 2 73 83
Old Dominion 0 0 0 0 0 3 50 80

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
South Alabama 1 0 48 14 2 2 193 103
Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 0 0 2 1 107 61
Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 0 0 2 1 65 71
Texas State 0 0 0 0 2 1 111 68
Arkansas St. 0 0 0 0 2 2 87 135
Southern Miss. 0 0 0 0 1 3 66 134
Troy 0 0 0 0 1 3 98 116

___

Saturday’s Games

Ball St. at James Madison, 1:30 p.m.

Sam Houston St. vs. Texas State at Houston, 3 p.m.

W. Michigan at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Georgia St., 3:30 p.m.

Liberty at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Wake Forest, 3:30 p.m.

Old Dominion at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Troy, 7 p.m.

South Alabama at LSU, 7:45 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 3

Texas State at Troy, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5

Appalachian St. at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.

James Madison at Louisiana-Monroe, 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.

Old Dominion at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

South Alabama at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.

UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Cent. Arkansas 1 0 45 17 3 1 166 81
Tarleton St. 1 0 28 14 3 1 92 100
Abilene Christian 1 0 38 24 2 2 137 125
E. Kentucky 1 0 26 7 2 2 75 107
West Georgia 0 2 31 64 1 2 69 93
Austin Peay 0 1 17 45 1 3 93 154
S. Utah 0 0 0 0 1 3 76 135
North Alabama 0 1 14 28 0 5 74 172
Utah Tech 0 0 0 0 0 4 52 180

___

Saturday’s Games

S. Utah at Austin Peay, 2 p.m.

Robert Morris at E. Kentucky, 2 p.m.

North Alabama at West Georgia, 2 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.

Lamar at Cent. Arkansas, 7 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Utah Tech, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5

Austin Peay at West Georgia, 2 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Abilene Christian, 4 p.m.

Utah Tech at North Alabama, 5 p.m.

Tarleton St. at S. Utah, 8 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA
Notre Dame 3 1 131 39
Uconn 2 2 139 107
Umass 1 3 75 131

___

Saturday’s Games

Buffalo at Uconn, Noon

Louisville at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

Umass at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5

Umass at N. Illinois, Noon

Temple at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up