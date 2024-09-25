FBC Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Army 2 0…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Army 2 0 61 21 3 0 103 28 Navy 2 0 94 55 3 0 143 76 Memphis 0 1 44 56 3 1 142 85 North Texas 0 0 0 0 3 1 152 141 East Carolina 0 0 0 0 2 2 105 73 South Florida 0 0 0 0 2 2 128 119 Tulane 0 0 0 0 2 2 139 101 Tulsa 0 0 0 0 2 2 119 121 UTSA 0 0 0 0 2 2 90 128 UAB 0 0 0 0 1 2 74 72 Charlotte 0 0 0 0 1 3 68 146 FAU 0 1 7 24 1 3 69 108 Rice 0 1 14 37 1 3 104 111 Temple 0 1 11 38 1 3 79 146

___

Thursday’s Games

Army at Temple, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Navy at UAB, Noon

South Florida at Tulane, Noon

UTSA at East Carolina, 4 p.m.

Wagner at FAU, 6 p.m.

Charlotte at Rice, 7 p.m.

Tulsa at North Texas, 7 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5

Army at Tulsa, Noon

Navy at Air Force, Noon

Tulane at UAB, 1 p.m.

Temple at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.

East Carolina at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Louisville 1 0 31 19 3 0 142 33 Boston College 1 0 28 13 3 1 128 59 Virginia 1 0 31 30 3 1 121 94 Clemson 1 0 59 35 2 1 128 89 Stanford 1 0 26 24 2 1 94 65 Syracuse 1 1 55 54 2 1 93 76 Georgia Tech 1 2 71 83 3 2 165 102 Florida St. 1 2 48 61 1 3 60 81 Duke 0 0 0 0 4 0 123 61 Miami 0 0 0 0 4 0 209 41 Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 4 0 194 102 California 0 1 9 14 3 1 92 51 North Carolina 0 0 0 0 3 1 152 117 SMU 0 0 0 0 3 1 169 91 NC State 0 1 35 59 2 2 113 151 Virginia Tech 0 0 0 0 2 2 118 91 Wake Forest 0 1 30 31 1 2 81 84

___

Friday’s Games

Virginia Tech at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

W. Kentucky at Boston College, Noon

N. Illinois at NC State, Noon

Holy Cross at Syracuse, Noon

Louisiana-Lafayette at Wake Forest, 3:30 p.m.

Louisville at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

North Carolina at Duke, 4 p.m.

Stanford at Clemson, 7 p.m.

Florida St. at SMU, 8 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 4

Syracuse at UNLV, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5

Boston College at Virginia, Noon

Wake Forest at NC State, Noon

SMU at Louisville, Noon

Pittsburgh at North Carolina, Noon

Clemson at Florida St., TBA

Virginia Tech at Stanford, 3:30 p.m.

Duke at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m.

Miami at California, 10:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA BYU 1 0 38 9 4 0 131 51 UCF 1 0 35 34 3 0 137 51 Utah 1 0 22 19 4 0 132 52 Cincinnati 1 0 34 0 3 1 126 64 Colorado 1 0 38 31 3 1 107 94 Texas Tech 1 0 30 22 3 1 164 131 West Virginia 1 0 32 28 2 2 127 114 Iowa St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 93 29 Arizona St. 0 1 22 30 3 1 131 88 Kansas St. 0 1 9 38 3 1 115 78 Oklahoma St. 0 1 19 22 3 1 147 83 Arizona 0 0 0 0 2 1 90 80 Baylor 0 1 31 38 2 2 119 67 TCU 0 1 34 35 2 2 155 128 Houston 0 1 0 34 1 3 52 84 Kansas 0 1 28 32 1 3 113 81

___

Saturday’s Games

Oklahoma St. at Kansas St., Noon

BYU at Baylor, Noon

Colorado at UCF, 3:30 p.m.

TCU at Kansas, 3:30 p.m.

Iowa St. at Houston, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Utah, 10:15 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 4

Houston at TCU, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5

West Virginia at Oklahoma St., 4 p.m.

Baylor at Iowa St., 7:30 p.m.

UCF at Florida, 7:45 p.m.

Kansas at Arizona St., 8 p.m.

Texas Tech at Arizona, 11 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Weber St. 1 0 43 16 2 2 101 68 Montana St. 0 0 0 0 4 0 159 75 Idaho 0 0 0 0 3 1 99 74 Montana 0 0 0 0 3 1 158 88 UC Davis 0 0 0 0 3 1 105 88 Idaho St. 0 0 0 0 2 2 131 128 N. Arizona 0 0 0 0 2 2 135 83 Sacramento St. 0 0 0 0 2 2 122 95 Cal Poly 0 0 0 0 1 2 59 82 E. Washington 0 0 0 0 1 3 114 139 N. Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 4 53 138 Portland St. 0 1 16 43 0 3 60 169

___

Saturday’s Games

Cal Poly at N. Colorado, 3 p.m.

Sacramento St. at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.

Montana St. at Idaho St., 6 p.m.

Portland St. at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.

Montana at E. Washington, 8 p.m.

McNeese St. at Weber St., 8 p.m.

Idaho at UC Davis, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5

Weber St. at Montana, 3 p.m.

N. Colorado at Montana St., 4 p.m.

UC Davis at Portland St., 4 p.m.

N. Arizona at Idaho, 5 p.m.

Idaho St. at Cal Poly, 8 p.m.

BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA SE Missouri 1 0 45 42 3 1 136 101 Tennessee Tech 1 0 24 14 1 2 52 94 Tennessee St. 0 1 14 24 2 2 99 125 Charleston Southern 0 0 0 0 1 2 45 80 E. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 3 41 127 Gardner-Webb 0 0 0 0 1 3 94 82 Lindenwood (Mo.) 0 0 0 0 1 3 94 110 UT Martin 0 1 42 45 1 3 115 145 W. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 3 52 182

___

Saturday’s Games

Lindenwood (Mo.) at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.

Northwestern St. at SE Missouri, 4 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Gardner-Webb, 4 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Tennessee St., 6 p.m.

UT Martin at Kennesaw St., 6 p.m.

McKendree at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5

Tennessee St. at Lindenwood (Mo.), 2 p.m.

SC State at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.

SE Missouri at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at UT Martin, 3 p.m.

W. Illinois at Charleston Southern, 4 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Illinois 1 0 31 24 4 0 129 50 Indiana 1 0 42 13 4 0 202 37 Iowa 1 0 31 14 3 1 128 55 Michigan 1 0 27 24 3 1 97 83 Michigan St. 1 0 27 24 3 1 102 57 Washington 1 0 24 5 3 1 108 41 Ohio St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 157 20 Oregon 0 0 0 0 3 0 110 62 Penn St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 124 39 Rutgers 0 0 0 0 3 0 119 47 Maryland 0 1 24 27 3 1 139 67 Nebraska 0 1 24 31 3 1 126 51 Southern Cal 0 1 24 27 2 1 99 47 Wisconsin 0 0 0 0 2 1 65 69 Minnesota 0 1 14 31 2 2 106 50 Northwestern 0 1 5 24 2 2 69 63 Purdue 0 0 0 0 1 2 77 104 UCLA 0 1 13 42 1 2 46 89

___

Friday’s Games

Washington at Rutgers, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Maryland at Indiana, Noon

Nebraska at Purdue, Noon

Minnesota at Michigan, Noon

Wisconsin at Southern Cal, 3:30 p.m.

Ohio St. at Michigan St., 7:30 p.m.

Illinois at Penn St., 7:30 p.m.

Oregon at UCLA, 11 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 4

Michigan St. at Oregon, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5

Purdue at Wisconsin, Noon

UCLA at Penn St., Noon

Indiana at Northwestern, 3:30 p.m.

Iowa at Ohio St., 3:30 p.m.

Rutgers at Nebraska, 4 p.m.

Michigan at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Cal at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Delaware 1 0 42 13 3 0 119 52 New Hampshire 1 0 38 17 3 1 107 100 Rhode Island 1 0 21 9 3 1 69 95 Stony Brook 1 0 24 17 3 1 91 93 Villanova 1 0 14 13 3 1 86 71 Monmouth (NJ) 1 0 51 22 2 2 158 146 Hampton 0 0 0 0 3 1 125 78 William & Mary 0 0 0 0 3 1 124 92 Maine 0 1 22 51 2 2 89 121 Richmond 0 0 0 0 2 2 108 84 Albany (NY) 0 0 0 0 1 2 54 111 Bryant 0 1 17 38 1 3 77 146 Campbell 0 2 26 45 1 3 74 102 Elon 0 0 0 0 1 3 75 103 NC A&T 0 1 13 42 1 3 77 173 Towson 0 1 13 14 1 3 71 102

___

Saturday’s Games

Fordham at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.

Richmond at Elon, 2 p.m.

Delaware St. at Campbell, 2 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Delaware, 3:30 p.m.

Maine at Albany (NY), 3:30 p.m.

Morgan St. at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.

LIU Brooklyn at Villanova, 6 p.m.

Hampton at William & Mary, 6 p.m.

NC A&T at SC State, 6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 4

New Hampshire at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5

Bryant at Brown, Noon

Delaware at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Cornell, 1 p.m.

NC A&T at Richmond, 2 p.m.

Rhode Island at Hampton, 2 p.m.

Villanova at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.

NC Central at Campbell, 4 p.m.

William & Mary at Towson, 6 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Liberty 2 0 58 34 4 0 134 82 Sam Houston St. 1 0 31 11 3 1 110 83 W. Kentucky 1 0 49 21 3 1 106 105 Louisiana Tech 0 0 0 0 1 2 65 70 FIU 0 0 0 0 1 3 121 130 Jacksonville St. 0 0 0 0 1 3 119 148 Middle Tennessee 0 1 21 49 1 3 73 171 New Mexico St. 0 2 35 61 1 3 58 125 Kennesaw St. 0 0 0 0 0 3 36 93 UTEP 0 1 10 28 0 4 58 122

___

Saturday’s Games

W. Kentucky at Boston College, Noon

Sam Houston St. vs. Texas State at Houston, 3 p.m.

Liberty at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at FIU, 6 p.m.

UT Martin at Kennesaw St., 6 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.

New Mexico at New Mexico St., 8 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 3

Sam Houston St. at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 4

Jacksonville St. at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.

IAA INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 2 2 86 69 Merrimack 0 0 0 0 1 3 69 131

___

Saturday’s Games

Dartmouth at Merrimack, 1 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Delaware, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5

Norfolk St. at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Brown 0 0 0 0 1 0 26 14 Columbia 0 0 0 0 1 0 31 20 Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 1 0 45 13 Harvard 0 0 0 0 1 0 35 0 Yale 0 0 0 0 1 0 38 31 Cornell 0 0 0 0 0 1 24 41 Penn 0 0 0 0 0 1 22 29 Princeton 0 0 0 0 0 1 20 35

___

Saturday’s Games

Harvard at Brown, Noon

Columbia at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.

Colgate at Penn, 1 p.m.

Dartmouth at Merrimack, 1 p.m.

Yale at Cornell, 2 p.m.

Howard at Princeton, 3 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 4

New Hampshire at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5

Bryant at Brown, Noon

Princeton at Columbia, Noon

CCSU at Yale, Noon

Penn at Dartmouth, 1 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Cornell, 1 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Buffalo 1 0 23 20 3 1 87 74 Ohio 0 0 0 0 2 2 76 105 Bowling Green 0 0 0 0 1 2 88 77 Akron 0 0 0 0 1 3 61 171 Kent St. 0 0 0 0 0 4 41 205 Miami (Ohio) 0 0 0 0 0 3 25 68

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cent. Michigan 1 0 37 34 2 2 128 126 E. Michigan 0 0 0 0 3 1 110 78 Toledo 0 0 0 0 3 1 149 76 N. Illinois 0 1 20 23 2 1 90 52 Ball St. 0 1 34 37 1 2 76 133 W. Michigan 0 0 0 0 1 2 73 115

___

Saturday’s Games

N. Illinois at NC State, Noon

Buffalo at Uconn, Noon

Ball St. at James Madison, 1:30 p.m.

Akron at Ohio, 3:30 p.m.

San Diego St. at Cent. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

Umass at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.

E. Michigan at Kent St., 3:30 p.m.

W. Michigan at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.

Old Dominion at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5

Umass at N. Illinois, Noon

W. Michigan at Ball St., 2 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Toledo, 3:30 p.m.

Bowling Green at Akron, 3:30 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Howard 0 0 0 0 2 2 94 123 Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 2 2 101 70 NC Central 0 0 0 0 2 2 126 134 Norfolk St. 0 0 0 0 2 3 93 136 SC State 0 0 0 0 1 2 55 84 Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 1 3 62 118

___

Saturday’s Games

Delaware St. at Campbell, 2 p.m.

Norfolk St. vs. NC Central at Indianapolis, 3 p.m.

Howard at Princeton, 3 p.m.

Morgan St. at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.

NC A&T at SC State, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5

Norfolk St. at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Delaware St., 1 p.m.

Lincoln (Pa.) at Morgan St., 1 p.m.

SC State at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.

NC Central at Campbell, 4 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Illinois St. 0 0 0 0 3 1 106 98 N. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 3 1 157 93 North Dakota 0 0 0 0 3 1 123 97 S. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 3 1 130 71 South Dakota 0 0 0 0 2 1 100 33 Missouri St. 0 0 0 0 2 2 117 109 N. Iowa 0 0 0 0 2 2 62 87 S. Illinois 0 0 0 0 2 2 100 124 Indiana St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 44 89 Murray St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 76 78 Youngstown St. 0 0 0 0 1 3 118 150

___

Saturday’s Games

Houston Christian at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

Murray St. at North Dakota, 2 p.m.

S. Illinois at South Dakota, 2 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Missouri St., 3 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at Illinois St., 3 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5

Indiana St. at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

South Dakota at Murray St., 3 p.m.

North Dakota at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.

Illinois St. at S. Illinois, 7 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Fresno St. 1 0 38 21 3 1 142 81 San Jose St. 1 0 17 7 3 1 142 95 UNLV 0 0 0 0 3 0 122 41 Boise St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 146 96 Colorado St. 0 0 0 0 2 2 74 114 Hawaii 0 0 0 0 2 2 97 68 Nevada 0 0 0 0 2 3 118 118 Air Force 0 1 7 17 1 2 31 54 San Diego St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 55 66 Utah St. 0 0 0 0 1 3 86 145 New Mexico 0 1 21 38 0 4 110 179 Wyoming 0 0 0 0 0 4 51 143

___

Saturday’s Games

Fresno St. at UNLV, 3:30 p.m.

San Diego St. at Cent. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

Air Force at Wyoming, 8 p.m.

New Mexico at New Mexico St., 8 p.m.

Washington St. at Boise St., 10 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 4

Syracuse at UNLV, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5

Navy at Air Force, Noon

Colorado St. at Oregon St., 6:30 p.m.

Utah St. at Boise St., 7 p.m.

Nevada at San Jose St., 7:30 p.m.

Hawaii at San Diego St., 8 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA CCSU 1 0 27 20 2 2 101 124 Robert Morris 2 0 76 42 2 2 111 101 Duquesne 0 0 0 0 2 2 73 130 Wagner 0 1 14 21 2 2 103 84 Stonehill 0 0 0 0 1 2 51 103 St. Francis (Pa.) 0 1 20 27 1 3 53 98 LIU Brooklyn 0 0 0 0 0 4 59 120

___

Saturday’s Games

Frostburg St. at Mercyhurst, 1 p.m.

Robert Morris at E. Kentucky, 2 p.m.

LIU Brooklyn at Villanova, 6 p.m.

Wagner at FAU, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5

CCSU at Yale, Noon

Buffalo State at Mercyhurst, 1 p.m.

Wagner at Stonehill, 1 p.m.

LIU Brooklyn at Duquesne, 1 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Delaware St., 1 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Washington St. 0 0 0 0 4 0 185 117 Oregon St. 0 0 0 0 3 1 111 85

___

Saturday’s Games

Washington St. at Boise St., 10 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5

Colorado St. at Oregon St., 6:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Lehigh 0 0 0 0 3 1 111 92 Bucknell 0 0 0 0 2 2 111 126 Georgetown 0 0 0 0 2 2 105 100 Lafayette 0 0 0 0 2 2 129 110 Colgate 0 0 0 0 1 3 78 100 Holy Cross 0 0 0 0 1 3 111 101 Fordham 0 0 0 0 0 4 54 146

___

Saturday’s Games

Bucknell at Lehigh, Noon

Holy Cross at Syracuse, Noon

Columbia at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.

Colgate at Penn, 1 p.m.

Fordham at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5

Holy Cross at Colgate, 1 p.m.

Lafayette at Fordham, 1 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Butler 0 0 0 0 3 0 112 24 Davidson 0 0 0 0 2 1 115 72 Dayton 0 0 0 0 2 1 80 41 San Diego 0 0 0 0 2 1 77 69 Drake 0 0 0 0 1 1 38 74 Morehead St. 0 0 0 0 2 2 80 118 Presbyterian 0 0 0 0 2 2 114 119 Stetson 0 0 0 0 2 2 83 86 Valparaiso 0 0 0 0 2 2 83 134 St. Thomas (Minn.) 0 0 0 0 1 3 47 129 Marist 0 0 0 0 0 3 42 121

___

Saturday’s Games

Dayton at Marist, Noon

Va. Lynchburg at Butler, 1 p.m.

San Diego at Drake, 1 p.m.

Valparaiso at Morehead St., 1 p.m.

Davidson at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5

Marist at Davidson, 1 p.m.

Morehead St. at Butler, 1 p.m.

Drake at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.

Stetson at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.

Presbyterian at San Diego, 4 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgia 1 0 13 12 3 0 95 18 Missouri 1 0 30 27 4 0 146 48 Tennessee 1 0 25 15 4 0 216 28 Arkansas 1 0 24 14 3 1 162 80 LSU 1 0 36 33 3 1 134 98 Texas A&M 1 0 33 20 3 1 124 73 South Carolina 1 1 64 42 3 1 137 68 Florida 1 1 65 61 2 2 127 109 Alabama 0 0 0 0 3 0 147 26 Mississippi 0 0 0 0 4 0 220 22 Texas 0 0 0 0 4 0 190 22 Oklahoma 0 1 15 25 3 1 116 59 Auburn 0 1 14 24 2 2 146 67 Kentucky 0 2 18 44 2 2 90 50 Vanderbilt 0 1 27 30 2 2 148 93 Mississippi St. 0 1 28 45 1 3 124 123

___

Saturday’s Games

Kentucky at Mississippi, Noon

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas at Arlington, Texas, 3:30 p.m.

Oklahoma at Auburn, 3:30 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Texas, 4:15 p.m.

Georgia at Alabama, 7:30 p.m.

South Alabama at LSU, 7:45 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5

Missouri at Texas A&M, Noon

Tennessee at Arkansas, TBA

Mississippi at South Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Auburn at Georgia, 3:30 p.m.

Alabama at Vanderbilt, 4:15 p.m.

UCF at Florida, 7:45 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Mercer 2 0 48 24 4 0 142 36 Wofford 0 0 0 0 2 1 68 67 ETSU 0 0 0 0 2 2 140 90 The Citadel 0 1 21 38 2 2 117 82 Samford 0 0 0 0 1 2 48 90 Furman 0 0 0 0 1 3 92 141 W. Carolina 0 0 0 0 1 3 96 125 Chattanooga 0 1 3 10 0 3 27 103 VMI 0 0 0 0 0 4 52 167

___

Saturday’s Games

Mercer at Wofford, 1:30 p.m.

ETSU at The Citadel, 2 p.m.

Samford at Furman, 2 p.m.

Portland St. at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5

Furman at The Citadel, 2 p.m.

Wofford at W. Carolina, 2:30 p.m.

VMI at Samford, 3 p.m.

Chattanooga at ETSU, 3:30 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA McNeese St. 1 0 28 24 3 2 124 123 Lamar 0 0 0 0 3 1 92 81 Incarnate Word 0 0 0 0 2 2 118 101 Stephen F. Austin 0 1 24 28 2 2 169 70 Houston Christian 0 0 0 0 1 3 102 146 Nicholls 0 0 0 0 1 3 111 103 SE Louisiana 0 0 0 0 1 3 38 152 Northwestern St. 0 0 0 0 0 4 69 225 Texas A&M Commerce 0 0 0 0 0 4 64 150

___

Saturday’s Games

Houston Christian at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

Northwestern St. at SE Missouri, 4 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.

Lamar at Cent. Arkansas, 7 p.m.

McNeese St. at Weber St., 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5

Prairie View at Incarnate Word, 7 p.m.

Texas A&M Commerce at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.

McNeese St. at Houston Christian, 7 p.m.

Nicholls at Southern U., 7 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Stephen F. Austin, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama A&M 0 0 0 0 2 2 92 155 Florida A&M 0 0 0 0 2 2 67 131 Jackson St. 0 0 0 0 2 2 125 93 Alabama St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 55 46 Bethune-Cookman 0 0 0 0 0 4 73 176 MVSU 0 0 0 0 0 4 43 194

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Southern U. 1 0 31 24 2 2 95 88 Texas Southern 1 0 27 9 1 2 51 98 Grambling St. 0 0 0 0 3 1 123 108 Alcorn St. 0 0 0 0 1 3 55 145 Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 0 0 1 3 118 167 Prairie View 0 2 33 58 1 3 70 129

___

Saturday’s Games

Alabama St. at Bethune-Cookman, 3 p.m.

Alcorn St. at MVSU, 7 p.m.

Jackson St. at Texas Southern, 7 p.m.

Grambling St. vs. Prairie View at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5

Va. Lynchburg at Texas Southern, 3 p.m.

Florida A&M at Alabama St., 3 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Alcorn St., 3 p.m.

Jackson St. vs. Alabama A&M at Mobile, Ala., 5 p.m.

Nicholls at Southern U., 7 p.m.

Prairie View at Incarnate Word, 7 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA James Madison 0 0 0 0 3 0 113 63 Coastal Carolina 0 0 0 0 3 1 147 111 Georgia St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 72 88 Appalachian St. 0 1 14 48 2 2 93 143 Georgia Southern 0 0 0 0 2 2 120 139 Marshall 0 0 0 0 1 2 73 83 Old Dominion 0 0 0 0 0 3 50 80

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA South Alabama 1 0 48 14 2 2 193 103 Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 0 0 2 1 107 61 Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 0 0 2 1 65 71 Texas State 0 0 0 0 2 1 111 68 Arkansas St. 0 0 0 0 2 2 87 135 Southern Miss. 0 0 0 0 1 3 66 134 Troy 0 0 0 0 1 3 98 116

___

Saturday’s Games

Ball St. at James Madison, 1:30 p.m.

Sam Houston St. vs. Texas State at Houston, 3 p.m.

W. Michigan at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Georgia St., 3:30 p.m.

Liberty at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Wake Forest, 3:30 p.m.

Old Dominion at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Troy, 7 p.m.

South Alabama at LSU, 7:45 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 3

Texas State at Troy, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5

Appalachian St. at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.

James Madison at Louisiana-Monroe, 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.

Old Dominion at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

South Alabama at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.

UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cent. Arkansas 1 0 45 17 3 1 166 81 Tarleton St. 1 0 28 14 3 1 92 100 Abilene Christian 1 0 38 24 2 2 137 125 E. Kentucky 1 0 26 7 2 2 75 107 West Georgia 0 2 31 64 1 2 69 93 Austin Peay 0 1 17 45 1 3 93 154 S. Utah 0 0 0 0 1 3 76 135 North Alabama 0 1 14 28 0 5 74 172 Utah Tech 0 0 0 0 0 4 52 180

___

Saturday’s Games

S. Utah at Austin Peay, 2 p.m.

Robert Morris at E. Kentucky, 2 p.m.

North Alabama at West Georgia, 2 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.

Lamar at Cent. Arkansas, 7 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Utah Tech, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5

Austin Peay at West Georgia, 2 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Abilene Christian, 4 p.m.

Utah Tech at North Alabama, 5 p.m.

Tarleton St. at S. Utah, 8 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Notre Dame 3 1 131 39 Uconn 2 2 139 107 Umass 1 3 75 131

___

Saturday’s Games

Buffalo at Uconn, Noon

Louisville at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

Umass at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5

Umass at N. Illinois, Noon

Temple at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.