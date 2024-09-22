FBC Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Army
|2
|0
|61
|21
|3
|0
|103
|28
|Navy
|2
|0
|94
|55
|3
|0
|143
|76
|Memphis
|0
|1
|44
|56
|3
|1
|142
|85
|North Texas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|152
|141
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|105
|73
|South Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|128
|119
|Tulane
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|139
|101
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|119
|121
|UTSA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|90
|128
|UAB
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|74
|72
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|68
|146
|FAU
|0
|1
|7
|24
|1
|3
|69
|108
|Rice
|0
|1
|14
|37
|1
|3
|104
|111
|Temple
|0
|1
|11
|38
|1
|3
|79
|146
___
Saturday’s Games
Army 37, Rice 14
Tulane 41, Louisiana-Lafayette 33
Indiana 52, Charlotte 14
Temple 45, Utah St. 29
UTSA 45, Houston Christian 7
Navy 56, Memphis 44
Liberty 35, East Carolina 24
Miami 50, South Florida 15
North Texas 44, Wyoming 17
Uconn 48, FAU 14
Tulsa 23, Louisiana Tech 20
Thursday, Sept. 26
Army at Temple, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 28
Navy at UAB, Noon
South Florida at Tulane, Noon
UTSA at East Carolina, 4 p.m.
Wagner at FAU, 6 p.m.
Tulsa at North Texas, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Rice, 7 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisville
|1
|0
|31
|19
|3
|0
|142
|33
|Boston College
|1
|0
|28
|13
|3
|1
|128
|59
|Virginia
|1
|0
|31
|30
|3
|1
|121
|94
|Clemson
|1
|0
|59
|35
|2
|1
|128
|89
|Stanford
|1
|0
|26
|24
|2
|1
|94
|65
|Syracuse
|1
|1
|55
|54
|2
|1
|93
|76
|Georgia Tech
|1
|2
|71
|83
|3
|2
|165
|102
|Florida St.
|1
|2
|48
|61
|1
|3
|60
|81
|Duke
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|123
|61
|Miami
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|209
|41
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|194
|102
|California
|0
|1
|9
|14
|3
|1
|92
|51
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|152
|117
|SMU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|169
|91
|NC State
|0
|1
|35
|59
|2
|2
|113
|151
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|118
|91
|Wake Forest
|0
|1
|30
|31
|1
|2
|81
|84
___
Friday’s Games
Stanford 26, Syracuse 24
Saturday’s Games
James Madison 70, North Carolina 50
Clemson 59, NC State 35
Virginia 43, Coastal Carolina 24
Pittsburgh 73, Youngstown St. 17
Rutgers 26, Virginia Tech 23
Louisville 31, Georgia Tech 19
Duke 45, Middle Tennessee 17
SMU 66, TCU 42
Florida St. 14, California 9
Miami 50, South Florida 15
Boston College 23, Michigan St. 19
Friday, Sept. 27
Virginia Tech at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 28
Holy Cross at Syracuse, Noon
W. Kentucky at Boston College, Noon
N. Illinois at NC State, Noon
Louisville at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Wake Forest, 3:30 p.m.
North Carolina at Duke, 4 p.m.
Stanford at Clemson, 7 p.m.
Florida St. at SMU, 8 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|BYU
|1
|0
|38
|9
|4
|0
|131
|51
|UCF
|1
|0
|35
|34
|3
|0
|137
|51
|Utah
|1
|0
|22
|19
|4
|0
|132
|52
|Cincinnati
|1
|0
|34
|0
|3
|1
|126
|64
|Colorado
|1
|0
|38
|31
|3
|1
|107
|94
|Texas Tech
|1
|0
|30
|22
|3
|1
|164
|131
|West Virginia
|1
|0
|32
|28
|2
|2
|127
|114
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|93
|29
|Arizona St.
|0
|1
|22
|30
|3
|1
|131
|88
|Kansas St.
|0
|1
|9
|38
|3
|1
|115
|78
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|1
|19
|22
|3
|1
|147
|83
|Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|90
|80
|Baylor
|0
|1
|31
|38
|2
|2
|119
|67
|TCU
|0
|1
|34
|35
|2
|2
|155
|128
|Houston
|0
|1
|0
|34
|1
|3
|52
|84
|Kansas
|0
|1
|28
|32
|1
|3
|113
|81
___
Saturday’s Games
West Virginia 32, Kansas 28
Cincinnati 34, Houston 0
Iowa St. 52, Arkansas St. 7
Texas Tech 30, Arizona St. 22
Utah 22, Oklahoma St. 19
SMU 66, TCU 42
Colorado 38, Baylor 31
BYU 38, Kansas St. 9
Saturday, Sept. 28
Cincinnati at Texas Tech, TBA
Iowa St. at Houston, TBA
Oklahoma St. at Kansas St., TBA
Colorado at UCF, TBA
BYU at Baylor, TBA
TCU at Kansas, TBA
Arizona at Utah, 10:15 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Weber St.
|1
|0
|43
|16
|2
|2
|101
|68
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|159
|75
|Idaho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|99
|74
|Montana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|158
|88
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|105
|88
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|131
|128
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|135
|83
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|122
|95
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|59
|82
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|114
|139
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|53
|138
|Portland St.
|0
|1
|16
|43
|0
|3
|60
|169
___
Saturday’s Games
Montana St. 52, Mercyhurst 13
Montana 46, W. Carolina 35
Nevada 49, E. Washington 16
Idaho St. 38, S. Utah 28
Incarnate Word 38, N. Arizona 14
Weber St. 39, Northwestern St. 0
Sacramento St. 34, Texas A&M Commerce 0
Stephen F. Austin 48, N. Colorado 7
Idaho 27, Abilene Christian 24
Boise St. 56, Portland St. 14
UC Davis 32, Utah Tech 14
Saturday, Sept. 28
Cal Poly at N. Colorado, 3 p.m.
Sacramento St. at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.
Montana St. at Idaho St., 6 p.m.
Portland St. at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.
Montana at E. Washington, 8 p.m.
McNeese St. at Weber St., 8 p.m.
Idaho at UC Davis, 10 p.m.
BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|SE Missouri
|1
|0
|45
|42
|3
|1
|136
|101
|Tennessee Tech
|1
|0
|24
|14
|1
|2
|52
|94
|Tennessee St.
|0
|1
|14
|24
|2
|2
|99
|125
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|45
|80
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|41
|127
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|94
|82
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|94
|110
|UT Martin
|0
|1
|42
|45
|1
|3
|115
|145
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|52
|182
___
Saturday’s Games
Lindenwood (Mo.) 64, St. Thomas (Minn.) 0
Tennessee Tech 24, Tennessee St. 14
Missouri St. 31, UT Martin 24
Illinois St. 31, E. Illinois 7
SE Missouri 38, S. Illinois 21
Gardner-Webb 42, Presbyterian 21
Saturday, Sept. 28
Lindenwood (Mo.) at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Gardner-Webb, 4 p.m.
Northwestern St. at SE Missouri, 4 p.m.
UT Martin at Kennesaw St., 6 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Tennessee St., 6 p.m.
McKendree at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Illinois
|1
|0
|31
|24
|4
|0
|129
|50
|Indiana
|1
|0
|42
|13
|4
|0
|202
|37
|Iowa
|1
|0
|31
|14
|3
|1
|128
|55
|Michigan
|1
|0
|27
|24
|3
|1
|97
|83
|Michigan St.
|1
|0
|27
|24
|3
|1
|102
|57
|Washington
|1
|0
|24
|5
|3
|1
|108
|41
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|157
|20
|Oregon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|110
|62
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|124
|39
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|119
|47
|Maryland
|0
|1
|24
|27
|3
|1
|139
|67
|Nebraska
|0
|1
|24
|31
|3
|1
|126
|51
|Southern Cal
|0
|1
|24
|27
|2
|1
|99
|47
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|65
|69
|Minnesota
|0
|1
|14
|31
|2
|2
|106
|50
|Northwestern
|0
|1
|5
|24
|2
|2
|69
|63
|Purdue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|77
|104
|UCLA
|0
|1
|13
|42
|1
|2
|46
|89
___
Friday’s Games
Illinois 31, Nebraska 24
Saturday’s Games
Ohio St. 49, Marshall 14
Maryland 38, Villanova 20
Indiana 52, Charlotte 14
Penn St. 56, Kent St. 0
Michigan 27, Southern Cal 24
Rutgers 26, Virginia Tech 23
LSU 34, UCLA 17
Washington 24, Northwestern 5
Iowa 31, Minnesota 14
Boston College 23, Michigan St. 19
Oregon St. 38, Purdue 21
Friday, Sept. 27
Washington at Rutgers, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 28
Nebraska at Purdue, Noon
Maryland at Indiana, Noon
Minnesota at Michigan, Noon
Wisconsin at Southern Cal, 3:30 p.m.
Ohio St. at Michigan St., 7 p.m.
Illinois at Penn St., 7:30 p.m.
Oregon at UCLA, 11 p.m.
COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Delaware
|1
|0
|42
|13
|3
|0
|119
|52
|New Hampshire
|1
|0
|38
|17
|3
|1
|107
|100
|Rhode Island
|1
|0
|21
|9
|3
|1
|69
|95
|Stony Brook
|1
|0
|24
|17
|3
|1
|91
|93
|Villanova
|1
|0
|14
|13
|3
|1
|86
|71
|Monmouth (NJ)
|1
|0
|51
|22
|2
|2
|158
|146
|Hampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|125
|78
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|124
|92
|Maine
|0
|1
|22
|51
|2
|2
|89
|121
|Richmond
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|108
|84
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|54
|111
|Bryant
|0
|1
|17
|38
|1
|3
|77
|146
|Campbell
|0
|2
|26
|45
|1
|3
|74
|102
|Elon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|75
|103
|NC A&T
|0
|1
|13
|42
|1
|3
|77
|173
|Towson
|0
|1
|13
|14
|1
|3
|71
|102
___
Saturday’s Games
Maryland 38, Villanova 20
Rhode Island 28, LIU Brooklyn 21
Maine 26, Merrimack 15
N. Dakota St. 41, Towson 24
New Hampshire 38, Bryant 17
Hampton 27, Howard 20
Stony Brook 24, Campbell 17
William & Mary 34, Furman 24
Delaware 29, Penn 22
ETSU 34, Elon 14
Monmouth (NJ) 45, FIU 42
Richmond 38, Delaware St. 24
NC Central 66, NC A&T 24
Saturday, Sept. 28
Fordham at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.
Delaware St. at Campbell, 2 p.m.
Richmond at Elon, 2 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Delaware, 3:30 p.m.
Maine at Albany (NY), 3:30 p.m.
Morgan St. at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.
Hampton at William & Mary, 6 p.m.
LIU Brooklyn at Villanova, 6 p.m.
NC A&T at SC State, 6 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Liberty
|2
|0
|58
|34
|4
|0
|134
|82
|Sam Houston St.
|1
|0
|31
|11
|3
|1
|110
|83
|W. Kentucky
|1
|0
|49
|21
|3
|1
|106
|105
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|65
|70
|FIU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|121
|130
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|119
|148
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|1
|21
|49
|1
|3
|73
|171
|New Mexico St.
|0
|2
|35
|61
|1
|3
|58
|125
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|36
|93
|UTEP
|0
|1
|10
|28
|0
|4
|58
|122
___
Saturday’s Games
Jacksonville St. 44, Southern Miss. 7
Duke 45, Middle Tennessee 17
Colorado St. 27, UTEP 17
Liberty 35, East Carolina 24
Monmouth (NJ) 45, FIU 42
Sam Houston St. 31, New Mexico St. 11
W. Kentucky 26, Toledo 21
Tulsa 23, Louisiana Tech 20
Saturday, Sept. 28
W. Kentucky at Boston College, Noon
Sam Houston St. vs. Texas State at Houston, 3 p.m.
Liberty at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at FIU, 6 p.m.
UT Martin at Kennesaw St., 6 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.
New Mexico at New Mexico St., 8 p.m.
IAA INDEPENDENTS
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|86
|69
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|69
|131
___
Saturday’s Games
Maine 26, Merrimack 15
Stonehill 35, Sacred Heart 21
Saturday, Sept. 28
Dartmouth at Merrimack, 1 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Delaware, 3:30 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|26
|14
|Columbia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|31
|20
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|45
|13
|Harvard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|35
|0
|Yale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|38
|31
|Cornell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|41
|Penn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|29
|Princeton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|35
___
Saturday’s Games
Harvard 35, Stetson 0
Columbia 31, Lafayette 20
Lehigh 35, Princeton 20
Dartmouth 45, Fordham 13
Brown 26, Georgetown 14
Colgate 41, Cornell 24
Yale 38, Holy Cross 31
Delaware 29, Penn 22
Saturday, Sept. 28
Harvard at Brown, Noon
Columbia at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.
Dartmouth at Merrimack, 1 p.m.
Colgate at Penn, 1 p.m.
Yale at Cornell, 2 p.m.
Howard at Princeton, 3 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|1
|0
|23
|20
|3
|1
|87
|74
|Ohio
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|76
|105
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|88
|77
|Akron
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|61
|171
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|41
|205
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|25
|68
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cent. Michigan
|1
|0
|37
|34
|2
|2
|128
|126
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|110
|78
|Toledo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|149
|76
|N. Illinois
|0
|1
|20
|23
|2
|1
|90
|52
|Ball St.
|0
|1
|34
|37
|1
|2
|76
|133
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|73
|115
___
Saturday’s Games
Kentucky 41, Ohio 6
Cent. Michigan 37, Ball St. 34
E. Michigan 36, St. Francis (Pa.) 0
Buffalo 23, N. Illinois 20
Notre Dame 28, Miami (Ohio) 3
Penn St. 56, Kent St. 0
W. Kentucky 26, Toledo 21
Texas A&M 26, Bowling Green 20
South Carolina 50, Akron 7
Saturday, Sept. 28
N. Illinois at NC State, Noon
Buffalo at Uconn, Noon
Ball St. at James Madison, 1:30 p.m.
San Diego St. at Cent. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.
E. Michigan at Kent St., 3:30 p.m.
Akron at Ohio, 3:30 p.m.
Umass at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.
W. Michigan at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.
Old Dominion at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|94
|123
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|101
|70
|NC Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|126
|134
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|93
|136
|SC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|55
|84
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|62
|118
___
Saturday’s Games
Norfolk St. 32, VMI 10
Hampton 27, Howard 20
Richmond 38, Delaware St. 24
NC Central 66, NC A&T 24
Morgan St. 56, Va. Lynchburg 7
Saturday, Sept. 28
Delaware St. at Campbell, 2 p.m.
Norfolk St. vs. NC Central at Indianapolis, 3 p.m.
Howard at Princeton, 3 p.m.
Morgan St. at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.
NC A&T at SC State, 6 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|106
|98
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|157
|93
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|123
|97
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|130
|71
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|100
|33
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|117
|109
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|62
|87
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|100
|124
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|44
|89
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|76
|78
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|118
|150
___
Saturday’s Games
N. Dakota St. 41, Towson 24
South Dakota 42, Drake 3
North Dakota 41, San Diego 24
Pittsburgh 73, Youngstown St. 17
SE Missouri 38, S. Illinois 21
Illinois St. 31, E. Illinois 7
Missouri St. 31, UT Martin 24
S. Dakota St. 41, SE Louisiana 0
Sunday’s Games
Hawaii 36, N. Iowa 7
Saturday, Sept. 28
Houston Christian at Indiana St., 1 p.m.
S. Illinois at South Dakota, 2 p.m.
Murray St. at North Dakota, 2 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at Illinois St., 3 p.m.
Youngstown St. at Missouri St., 3 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Fresno St.
|1
|0
|38
|21
|3
|1
|142
|81
|San Jose St.
|1
|0
|17
|7
|3
|1
|142
|95
|UNLV
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|122
|41
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|146
|96
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|74
|114
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|97
|68
|Nevada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|118
|118
|Air Force
|0
|1
|7
|17
|1
|2
|31
|54
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|55
|66
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|86
|145
|New Mexico
|0
|1
|21
|38
|0
|4
|110
|179
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|51
|143
___
Friday’s Games
Washington St. 54, San Jose St. 52
Saturday’s Games
Temple 45, Utah St. 29
Nevada 49, E. Washington 16
Colorado St. 27, UTEP 17
North Texas 44, Wyoming 17
Fresno St. 38, New Mexico 21
Boise St. 56, Portland St. 14
Sunday’s Games
Hawaii 36, N. Iowa 7
Saturday, Sept. 28
Fresno St. at UNLV, 3:30 p.m.
San Diego St. at Cent. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.
New Mexico at New Mexico St., 8 p.m.
Air Force at Wyoming, 8 p.m.
Washington St. at Boise St., 10 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|CCSU
|1
|0
|27
|20
|2
|2
|101
|124
|Robert Morris
|2
|0
|76
|42
|2
|2
|111
|101
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|73
|130
|Wagner
|0
|1
|14
|21
|2
|2
|103
|84
|Stonehill
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|51
|103
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|1
|20
|27
|1
|3
|53
|98
|LIU Brooklyn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|59
|120
___
Saturday’s Games
Duquesne 35, WV Wesleyan 0
Rhode Island 28, LIU Brooklyn 21
Stonehill 35, Sacred Heart 21
E. Michigan 36, St. Francis (Pa.) 0
Montana St. 52, Mercyhurst 13
Umass 35, CCSU 31
Robert Morris 21, Wagner 14
Saturday, Sept. 28
Frostburg St. at Mercyhurst, 1 p.m.
Robert Morris at E. Kentucky, 2 p.m.
LIU Brooklyn at Villanova, 6 p.m.
Wagner at FAU, 6 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|185
|117
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|111
|85
___
Friday’s Games
Washington St. 54, San Jose St. 52
Saturday’s Games
Oregon St. 38, Purdue 21
Saturday, Sept. 28
Washington St. at Boise St., 10 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|111
|92
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|111
|126
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|105
|100
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|129
|110
|Colgate
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|78
|100
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|111
|101
|Fordham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|54
|146
___
Saturday’s Games
Lehigh 35, Princeton 20
Columbia 31, Lafayette 20
Brown 26, Georgetown 14
Colgate 41, Cornell 24
Dartmouth 45, Fordham 13
Yale 38, Holy Cross 31
Bucknell 34, Marist 18
Saturday, Sept. 28
Bucknell at Lehigh, Noon
Holy Cross at Syracuse, Noon
Columbia at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.
Colgate at Penn, 1 p.m.
Fordham at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.
PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Butler
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|112
|24
|Davidson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|115
|72
|Dayton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|80
|41
|San Diego
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|77
|69
|Drake
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|38
|74
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|80
|118
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|114
|119
|Stetson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|83
|86
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|83
|134
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|47
|129
|Marist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|42
|121
___
Saturday’s Games
Dayton 49, Ave Maria 7
Harvard 35, Stetson 0
Valparaiso 31, Chicago 23
South Dakota 42, Drake 3
Lindenwood (Mo.) 64, St. Thomas (Minn.) 0
North Dakota 41, San Diego 24
Bucknell 34, Marist 18
E. Kentucky 42, Morehead St. 13
Gardner-Webb 42, Presbyterian 21
Saturday, Sept. 28
Dayton at Marist, Noon
Valparaiso at Morehead St., 1 p.m.
Va. Lynchburg at Butler, 1 p.m.
San Diego at Drake, 1 p.m.
Davidson at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|1
|0
|13
|12
|3
|0
|95
|18
|Missouri
|1
|0
|30
|27
|4
|0
|146
|48
|Tennessee
|1
|0
|25
|15
|4
|0
|216
|28
|Arkansas
|1
|0
|24
|14
|3
|1
|162
|80
|LSU
|1
|0
|36
|33
|3
|1
|134
|98
|Texas A&M
|1
|0
|33
|20
|3
|1
|124
|73
|South Carolina
|1
|1
|64
|42
|3
|1
|137
|68
|Florida
|1
|1
|65
|61
|2
|2
|127
|109
|Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|147
|26
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|220
|22
|Texas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|190
|22
|Oklahoma
|0
|1
|15
|25
|3
|1
|116
|59
|Auburn
|0
|1
|14
|24
|2
|2
|146
|67
|Kentucky
|0
|2
|18
|44
|2
|2
|90
|50
|Vanderbilt
|0
|1
|27
|30
|2
|2
|148
|93
|Mississippi St.
|0
|1
|28
|45
|1
|3
|124
|123
___
Saturday’s Games
Florida 45, Mississippi St. 28
Kentucky 41, Ohio 6
LSU 34, UCLA 17
Arkansas 24, Auburn 14
Missouri 30, Vanderbilt 27
Texas A&M 26, Bowling Green 20
Tennessee 25, Oklahoma 15
South Carolina 50, Akron 7
Mississippi 52, Georgia Southern 13
Texas 51, Louisiana-Monroe 3
Saturday, Sept. 28
Kentucky at Mississippi, Noon
Mississippi St. at Texas, TBA
Oklahoma at Auburn, TBA
Texas A&M vs. Arkansas at Arlington, Texas, TBA
Georgia at Alabama, 7:30 p.m.
South Alabama at LSU, 7:45 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Mercer
|2
|0
|48
|24
|4
|0
|142
|36
|Wofford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|68
|67
|ETSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|140
|90
|The Citadel
|0
|1
|21
|38
|2
|2
|117
|82
|Samford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|48
|90
|Furman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|92
|141
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|96
|125
|Chattanooga
|0
|1
|3
|10
|0
|3
|27
|103
|VMI
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|52
|167
___
Saturday’s Games
Norfolk St. 32, VMI 10
Montana 46, W. Carolina 35
Mercer 38, The Citadel 21
William & Mary 34, Furman 24
ETSU 34, Elon 14
Saturday, Sept. 28
Mercer at Wofford, 1:30 p.m.
ETSU at The Citadel, 2 p.m.
Samford at Furman, 2 p.m.
Portland St. at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|McNeese St.
|1
|0
|28
|24
|3
|2
|124
|123
|Lamar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|92
|81
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|118
|101
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|1
|24
|28
|2
|2
|169
|70
|Houston Christian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|102
|146
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|111
|103
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|38
|152
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|69
|225
|Texas A&M Commerce
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|64
|150
___
Saturday’s Games
UTSA 45, Houston Christian 7
Nicholls 66, MVSU 0
Lamar 20, Texas Southern 17
Incarnate Word 38, N. Arizona 14
S. Dakota St. 41, SE Louisiana 0
Weber St. 39, Northwestern St. 0
Sacramento St. 34, Texas A&M Commerce 0
McNeese St. 42, Alcorn St. 14
Stephen F. Austin 48, N. Colorado 7
Saturday, Sept. 28
Houston Christian at Indiana St., 1 p.m.
Northwestern St. at SE Missouri, 4 p.m.
Lamar at Cent. Arkansas, 7 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.
McNeese St. at Weber St., 8 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|92
|155
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|67
|131
|Jackson St.
|0
|1
|20
|41
|2
|2
|125
|93
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|55
|46
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|73
|176
|MVSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|43
|194
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Grambling St.
|1
|0
|41
|20
|3
|1
|123
|108
|Southern U.
|1
|0
|31
|24
|2
|2
|95
|88
|Texas Southern
|1
|0
|27
|9
|1
|2
|51
|98
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|55
|145
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|118
|167
|Prairie View
|0
|2
|33
|58
|1
|3
|70
|129
___
Saturday’s Games
Clark Atlanta 38, Bethune-Cookman 37
Nicholls 66, MVSU 0
Cent. Arkansas 56, Ark.-Pine Bluff 17
Grambling St. 41, Jackson St. 20
Southern U. 31, Prairie View 24
Troy 34, Florida A&M 12
Lamar 20, Texas Southern 17
Austin Peay 59, Alabama A&M 16
McNeese St. 42, Alcorn St. 14
Saturday, Sept. 28
Alabama St. at Bethune-Cookman, 3 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Florida A&M, 6 p.m.
Grambling St. vs. Prairie View at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Alcorn St. at MVSU, 7 p.m.
Jackson St. at Texas Southern, 7 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|James Madison
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|113
|63
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|147
|111
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|72
|88
|Appalachian St.
|0
|1
|14
|48
|2
|2
|93
|143
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|120
|139
|Marshall
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|73
|83
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|50
|80
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|South Alabama
|1
|0
|48
|14
|2
|2
|193
|103
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|107
|61
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|65
|71
|Texas State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|111
|68
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|87
|135
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|66
|134
|Troy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|98
|116
___
Thursday’s Games
South Alabama 48, Appalachian St. 14
Saturday’s Games
Tulane 41, Louisiana-Lafayette 33
James Madison 70, North Carolina 50
Ohio St. 49, Marshall 14
Virginia 43, Coastal Carolina 24
Iowa St. 52, Arkansas St. 7
Jacksonville St. 44, Southern Miss. 7
Troy 34, Florida A&M 12
Mississippi 52, Georgia Southern 13
Texas 51, Louisiana-Monroe 3
Saturday, Sept. 28
Ball St. at James Madison, 1:30 p.m.
Sam Houston St. vs. Texas State at Houston, 3 p.m.
Liberty at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Wake Forest, 3:30 p.m.
W. Michigan at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Georgia St., 3:30 p.m.
Old Dominion at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Troy, 7 p.m.
South Alabama at LSU, 7:45 p.m.
UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cent. Arkansas
|1
|0
|45
|17
|3
|1
|166
|81
|Tarleton St.
|1
|0
|28
|14
|3
|1
|92
|100
|Abilene Christian
|1
|0
|38
|24
|2
|2
|137
|125
|E. Kentucky
|1
|0
|26
|7
|2
|2
|75
|107
|West Georgia
|0
|2
|31
|64
|1
|2
|69
|93
|Austin Peay
|0
|1
|17
|45
|1
|3
|93
|154
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|76
|135
|North Alabama
|0
|1
|14
|28
|0
|5
|74
|172
|Utah Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|52
|180
___
Saturday’s Games
E. Kentucky 42, Morehead St. 13
Idaho St. 38, S. Utah 28
Austin Peay 59, Alabama A&M 16
Tarleton St. 28, North Alabama 14
Cent. Arkansas 56, Ark.-Pine Bluff 17
Idaho 27, Abilene Christian 24
UC Davis 32, Utah Tech 14
Saturday, Sept. 28
Robert Morris at E. Kentucky, 2 p.m.
S. Utah at Austin Peay, 2 p.m.
North Alabama at West Georgia, 2 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.
Lamar at Cent. Arkansas, 7 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Utah Tech, 9 p.m.
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Notre Dame
|3
|1
|131
|39
|Uconn
|2
|2
|139
|107
|Umass
|1
|3
|75
|131
___
Saturday’s Games
Umass 35, CCSU 31
Notre Dame 28, Miami (Ohio) 3
Uconn 48, FAU 14
Saturday, Sept. 28
Buffalo at Uconn, Noon
Umass at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.
Louisville at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.