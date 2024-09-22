FBC Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Army 2 0…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Army 2 0 61 21 3 0 103 28 Navy 2 0 94 55 3 0 143 76 Memphis 0 1 44 56 3 1 142 85 North Texas 0 0 0 0 3 1 152 141 East Carolina 0 0 0 0 2 2 105 73 South Florida 0 0 0 0 2 2 128 119 Tulane 0 0 0 0 2 2 139 101 Tulsa 0 0 0 0 2 2 119 121 UTSA 0 0 0 0 2 2 90 128 UAB 0 0 0 0 1 2 74 72 Charlotte 0 0 0 0 1 3 68 146 FAU 0 1 7 24 1 3 69 108 Rice 0 1 14 37 1 3 104 111 Temple 0 1 11 38 1 3 79 146

Saturday’s Games

Army 37, Rice 14

Tulane 41, Louisiana-Lafayette 33

Indiana 52, Charlotte 14

Temple 45, Utah St. 29

UTSA 45, Houston Christian 7

Navy 56, Memphis 44

Liberty 35, East Carolina 24

Miami 50, South Florida 15

North Texas 44, Wyoming 17

Uconn 48, FAU 14

Tulsa 23, Louisiana Tech 20

Thursday, Sept. 26

Army at Temple, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 28

Navy at UAB, Noon

South Florida at Tulane, Noon

UTSA at East Carolina, 4 p.m.

Wagner at FAU, 6 p.m.

Tulsa at North Texas, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Rice, 7 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Louisville 1 0 31 19 3 0 142 33 Boston College 1 0 28 13 3 1 128 59 Virginia 1 0 31 30 3 1 121 94 Clemson 1 0 59 35 2 1 128 89 Stanford 1 0 26 24 2 1 94 65 Syracuse 1 1 55 54 2 1 93 76 Georgia Tech 1 2 71 83 3 2 165 102 Florida St. 1 2 48 61 1 3 60 81 Duke 0 0 0 0 4 0 123 61 Miami 0 0 0 0 4 0 209 41 Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 4 0 194 102 California 0 1 9 14 3 1 92 51 North Carolina 0 0 0 0 3 1 152 117 SMU 0 0 0 0 3 1 169 91 NC State 0 1 35 59 2 2 113 151 Virginia Tech 0 0 0 0 2 2 118 91 Wake Forest 0 1 30 31 1 2 81 84

Friday’s Games

Stanford 26, Syracuse 24

Saturday’s Games

James Madison 70, North Carolina 50

Clemson 59, NC State 35

Virginia 43, Coastal Carolina 24

Pittsburgh 73, Youngstown St. 17

Rutgers 26, Virginia Tech 23

Louisville 31, Georgia Tech 19

Duke 45, Middle Tennessee 17

SMU 66, TCU 42

Florida St. 14, California 9

Miami 50, South Florida 15

Boston College 23, Michigan St. 19

Friday, Sept. 27

Virginia Tech at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 28

Holy Cross at Syracuse, Noon

W. Kentucky at Boston College, Noon

N. Illinois at NC State, Noon

Louisville at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Wake Forest, 3:30 p.m.

North Carolina at Duke, 4 p.m.

Stanford at Clemson, 7 p.m.

Florida St. at SMU, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA BYU 1 0 38 9 4 0 131 51 UCF 1 0 35 34 3 0 137 51 Utah 1 0 22 19 4 0 132 52 Cincinnati 1 0 34 0 3 1 126 64 Colorado 1 0 38 31 3 1 107 94 Texas Tech 1 0 30 22 3 1 164 131 West Virginia 1 0 32 28 2 2 127 114 Iowa St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 93 29 Arizona St. 0 1 22 30 3 1 131 88 Kansas St. 0 1 9 38 3 1 115 78 Oklahoma St. 0 1 19 22 3 1 147 83 Arizona 0 0 0 0 2 1 90 80 Baylor 0 1 31 38 2 2 119 67 TCU 0 1 34 35 2 2 155 128 Houston 0 1 0 34 1 3 52 84 Kansas 0 1 28 32 1 3 113 81

Saturday’s Games

West Virginia 32, Kansas 28

Cincinnati 34, Houston 0

Iowa St. 52, Arkansas St. 7

Texas Tech 30, Arizona St. 22

Utah 22, Oklahoma St. 19

SMU 66, TCU 42

Colorado 38, Baylor 31

BYU 38, Kansas St. 9

Saturday, Sept. 28

Cincinnati at Texas Tech, TBA

Iowa St. at Houston, TBA

Oklahoma St. at Kansas St., TBA

Colorado at UCF, TBA

BYU at Baylor, TBA

TCU at Kansas, TBA

Arizona at Utah, 10:15 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Weber St. 1 0 43 16 2 2 101 68 Montana St. 0 0 0 0 4 0 159 75 Idaho 0 0 0 0 3 1 99 74 Montana 0 0 0 0 3 1 158 88 UC Davis 0 0 0 0 3 1 105 88 Idaho St. 0 0 0 0 2 2 131 128 N. Arizona 0 0 0 0 2 2 135 83 Sacramento St. 0 0 0 0 2 2 122 95 Cal Poly 0 0 0 0 1 2 59 82 E. Washington 0 0 0 0 1 3 114 139 N. Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 4 53 138 Portland St. 0 1 16 43 0 3 60 169

Saturday’s Games

Montana St. 52, Mercyhurst 13

Montana 46, W. Carolina 35

Nevada 49, E. Washington 16

Idaho St. 38, S. Utah 28

Incarnate Word 38, N. Arizona 14

Weber St. 39, Northwestern St. 0

Sacramento St. 34, Texas A&M Commerce 0

Stephen F. Austin 48, N. Colorado 7

Idaho 27, Abilene Christian 24

Boise St. 56, Portland St. 14

UC Davis 32, Utah Tech 14

Saturday, Sept. 28

Cal Poly at N. Colorado, 3 p.m.

Sacramento St. at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.

Montana St. at Idaho St., 6 p.m.

Portland St. at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.

Montana at E. Washington, 8 p.m.

McNeese St. at Weber St., 8 p.m.

Idaho at UC Davis, 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA SE Missouri 1 0 45 42 3 1 136 101 Tennessee Tech 1 0 24 14 1 2 52 94 Tennessee St. 0 1 14 24 2 2 99 125 Charleston Southern 0 0 0 0 1 2 45 80 E. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 3 41 127 Gardner-Webb 0 0 0 0 1 3 94 82 Lindenwood (Mo.) 0 0 0 0 1 3 94 110 UT Martin 0 1 42 45 1 3 115 145 W. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 3 52 182

Saturday’s Games

Lindenwood (Mo.) 64, St. Thomas (Minn.) 0

Tennessee Tech 24, Tennessee St. 14

Missouri St. 31, UT Martin 24

Illinois St. 31, E. Illinois 7

SE Missouri 38, S. Illinois 21

Gardner-Webb 42, Presbyterian 21

Saturday, Sept. 28

Lindenwood (Mo.) at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Gardner-Webb, 4 p.m.

Northwestern St. at SE Missouri, 4 p.m.

UT Martin at Kennesaw St., 6 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Tennessee St., 6 p.m.

McKendree at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Illinois 1 0 31 24 4 0 129 50 Indiana 1 0 42 13 4 0 202 37 Iowa 1 0 31 14 3 1 128 55 Michigan 1 0 27 24 3 1 97 83 Michigan St. 1 0 27 24 3 1 102 57 Washington 1 0 24 5 3 1 108 41 Ohio St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 157 20 Oregon 0 0 0 0 3 0 110 62 Penn St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 124 39 Rutgers 0 0 0 0 3 0 119 47 Maryland 0 1 24 27 3 1 139 67 Nebraska 0 1 24 31 3 1 126 51 Southern Cal 0 1 24 27 2 1 99 47 Wisconsin 0 0 0 0 2 1 65 69 Minnesota 0 1 14 31 2 2 106 50 Northwestern 0 1 5 24 2 2 69 63 Purdue 0 0 0 0 1 2 77 104 UCLA 0 1 13 42 1 2 46 89

Friday’s Games

Illinois 31, Nebraska 24

Saturday’s Games

Ohio St. 49, Marshall 14

Maryland 38, Villanova 20

Indiana 52, Charlotte 14

Penn St. 56, Kent St. 0

Michigan 27, Southern Cal 24

Rutgers 26, Virginia Tech 23

LSU 34, UCLA 17

Washington 24, Northwestern 5

Iowa 31, Minnesota 14

Boston College 23, Michigan St. 19

Oregon St. 38, Purdue 21

Friday, Sept. 27

Washington at Rutgers, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 28

Nebraska at Purdue, Noon

Maryland at Indiana, Noon

Minnesota at Michigan, Noon

Wisconsin at Southern Cal, 3:30 p.m.

Ohio St. at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

Illinois at Penn St., 7:30 p.m.

Oregon at UCLA, 11 p.m.

COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Delaware 1 0 42 13 3 0 119 52 New Hampshire 1 0 38 17 3 1 107 100 Rhode Island 1 0 21 9 3 1 69 95 Stony Brook 1 0 24 17 3 1 91 93 Villanova 1 0 14 13 3 1 86 71 Monmouth (NJ) 1 0 51 22 2 2 158 146 Hampton 0 0 0 0 3 1 125 78 William & Mary 0 0 0 0 3 1 124 92 Maine 0 1 22 51 2 2 89 121 Richmond 0 0 0 0 2 2 108 84 Albany (NY) 0 0 0 0 1 2 54 111 Bryant 0 1 17 38 1 3 77 146 Campbell 0 2 26 45 1 3 74 102 Elon 0 0 0 0 1 3 75 103 NC A&T 0 1 13 42 1 3 77 173 Towson 0 1 13 14 1 3 71 102

Saturday’s Games

Maryland 38, Villanova 20

Rhode Island 28, LIU Brooklyn 21

Maine 26, Merrimack 15

N. Dakota St. 41, Towson 24

New Hampshire 38, Bryant 17

Hampton 27, Howard 20

Stony Brook 24, Campbell 17

William & Mary 34, Furman 24

Delaware 29, Penn 22

ETSU 34, Elon 14

Monmouth (NJ) 45, FIU 42

Richmond 38, Delaware St. 24

NC Central 66, NC A&T 24

Saturday, Sept. 28

Fordham at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.

Delaware St. at Campbell, 2 p.m.

Richmond at Elon, 2 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Delaware, 3:30 p.m.

Maine at Albany (NY), 3:30 p.m.

Morgan St. at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.

Hampton at William & Mary, 6 p.m.

LIU Brooklyn at Villanova, 6 p.m.

NC A&T at SC State, 6 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Liberty 2 0 58 34 4 0 134 82 Sam Houston St. 1 0 31 11 3 1 110 83 W. Kentucky 1 0 49 21 3 1 106 105 Louisiana Tech 0 0 0 0 1 2 65 70 FIU 0 0 0 0 1 3 121 130 Jacksonville St. 0 0 0 0 1 3 119 148 Middle Tennessee 0 1 21 49 1 3 73 171 New Mexico St. 0 2 35 61 1 3 58 125 Kennesaw St. 0 0 0 0 0 3 36 93 UTEP 0 1 10 28 0 4 58 122

Saturday’s Games

Jacksonville St. 44, Southern Miss. 7

Duke 45, Middle Tennessee 17

Colorado St. 27, UTEP 17

Liberty 35, East Carolina 24

Monmouth (NJ) 45, FIU 42

Sam Houston St. 31, New Mexico St. 11

W. Kentucky 26, Toledo 21

Tulsa 23, Louisiana Tech 20

Saturday, Sept. 28

W. Kentucky at Boston College, Noon

Sam Houston St. vs. Texas State at Houston, 3 p.m.

Liberty at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at FIU, 6 p.m.

UT Martin at Kennesaw St., 6 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.

New Mexico at New Mexico St., 8 p.m.

IAA INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 2 2 86 69 Merrimack 0 0 0 0 1 3 69 131

Saturday’s Games

Maine 26, Merrimack 15

Stonehill 35, Sacred Heart 21

Saturday, Sept. 28

Dartmouth at Merrimack, 1 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Delaware, 3:30 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Brown 0 0 0 0 1 0 26 14 Columbia 0 0 0 0 1 0 31 20 Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 1 0 45 13 Harvard 0 0 0 0 1 0 35 0 Yale 0 0 0 0 1 0 38 31 Cornell 0 0 0 0 0 1 24 41 Penn 0 0 0 0 0 1 22 29 Princeton 0 0 0 0 0 1 20 35

Saturday’s Games

Harvard 35, Stetson 0

Columbia 31, Lafayette 20

Lehigh 35, Princeton 20

Dartmouth 45, Fordham 13

Brown 26, Georgetown 14

Colgate 41, Cornell 24

Yale 38, Holy Cross 31

Delaware 29, Penn 22

Saturday, Sept. 28

Harvard at Brown, Noon

Columbia at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.

Dartmouth at Merrimack, 1 p.m.

Colgate at Penn, 1 p.m.

Yale at Cornell, 2 p.m.

Howard at Princeton, 3 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Buffalo 1 0 23 20 3 1 87 74 Ohio 0 0 0 0 2 2 76 105 Bowling Green 0 0 0 0 1 2 88 77 Akron 0 0 0 0 1 3 61 171 Kent St. 0 0 0 0 0 4 41 205 Miami (Ohio) 0 0 0 0 0 3 25 68

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cent. Michigan 1 0 37 34 2 2 128 126 E. Michigan 0 0 0 0 3 1 110 78 Toledo 0 0 0 0 3 1 149 76 N. Illinois 0 1 20 23 2 1 90 52 Ball St. 0 1 34 37 1 2 76 133 W. Michigan 0 0 0 0 1 2 73 115

Saturday’s Games

Kentucky 41, Ohio 6

Cent. Michigan 37, Ball St. 34

E. Michigan 36, St. Francis (Pa.) 0

Buffalo 23, N. Illinois 20

Notre Dame 28, Miami (Ohio) 3

Penn St. 56, Kent St. 0

W. Kentucky 26, Toledo 21

Texas A&M 26, Bowling Green 20

South Carolina 50, Akron 7

Saturday, Sept. 28

N. Illinois at NC State, Noon

Buffalo at Uconn, Noon

Ball St. at James Madison, 1:30 p.m.

San Diego St. at Cent. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

E. Michigan at Kent St., 3:30 p.m.

Akron at Ohio, 3:30 p.m.

Umass at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.

W. Michigan at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.

Old Dominion at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Howard 0 0 0 0 2 2 94 123 Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 2 2 101 70 NC Central 0 0 0 0 2 2 126 134 Norfolk St. 0 0 0 0 2 3 93 136 SC State 0 0 0 0 1 2 55 84 Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 1 3 62 118

Saturday’s Games

Norfolk St. 32, VMI 10

Hampton 27, Howard 20

Richmond 38, Delaware St. 24

NC Central 66, NC A&T 24

Morgan St. 56, Va. Lynchburg 7

Saturday, Sept. 28

Delaware St. at Campbell, 2 p.m.

Norfolk St. vs. NC Central at Indianapolis, 3 p.m.

Howard at Princeton, 3 p.m.

Morgan St. at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.

NC A&T at SC State, 6 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Illinois St. 0 0 0 0 3 1 106 98 N. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 3 1 157 93 North Dakota 0 0 0 0 3 1 123 97 S. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 3 1 130 71 South Dakota 0 0 0 0 2 1 100 33 Missouri St. 0 0 0 0 2 2 117 109 N. Iowa 0 0 0 0 2 2 62 87 S. Illinois 0 0 0 0 2 2 100 124 Indiana St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 44 89 Murray St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 76 78 Youngstown St. 0 0 0 0 1 3 118 150

Saturday’s Games

N. Dakota St. 41, Towson 24

South Dakota 42, Drake 3

North Dakota 41, San Diego 24

Pittsburgh 73, Youngstown St. 17

SE Missouri 38, S. Illinois 21

Illinois St. 31, E. Illinois 7

Missouri St. 31, UT Martin 24

S. Dakota St. 41, SE Louisiana 0

Sunday’s Games

Hawaii 36, N. Iowa 7

Saturday, Sept. 28

Houston Christian at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

S. Illinois at South Dakota, 2 p.m.

Murray St. at North Dakota, 2 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at Illinois St., 3 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Missouri St., 3 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Fresno St. 1 0 38 21 3 1 142 81 San Jose St. 1 0 17 7 3 1 142 95 UNLV 0 0 0 0 3 0 122 41 Boise St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 146 96 Colorado St. 0 0 0 0 2 2 74 114 Hawaii 0 0 0 0 2 2 97 68 Nevada 0 0 0 0 2 3 118 118 Air Force 0 1 7 17 1 2 31 54 San Diego St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 55 66 Utah St. 0 0 0 0 1 3 86 145 New Mexico 0 1 21 38 0 4 110 179 Wyoming 0 0 0 0 0 4 51 143

Friday’s Games

Washington St. 54, San Jose St. 52

Saturday’s Games

Temple 45, Utah St. 29

Nevada 49, E. Washington 16

Colorado St. 27, UTEP 17

North Texas 44, Wyoming 17

Fresno St. 38, New Mexico 21

Boise St. 56, Portland St. 14

Sunday’s Games

Hawaii 36, N. Iowa 7

Saturday, Sept. 28

Fresno St. at UNLV, 3:30 p.m.

San Diego St. at Cent. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

New Mexico at New Mexico St., 8 p.m.

Air Force at Wyoming, 8 p.m.

Washington St. at Boise St., 10 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA CCSU 1 0 27 20 2 2 101 124 Robert Morris 2 0 76 42 2 2 111 101 Duquesne 0 0 0 0 2 2 73 130 Wagner 0 1 14 21 2 2 103 84 Stonehill 0 0 0 0 1 2 51 103 St. Francis (Pa.) 0 1 20 27 1 3 53 98 LIU Brooklyn 0 0 0 0 0 4 59 120

Saturday’s Games

Duquesne 35, WV Wesleyan 0

Rhode Island 28, LIU Brooklyn 21

Stonehill 35, Sacred Heart 21

E. Michigan 36, St. Francis (Pa.) 0

Montana St. 52, Mercyhurst 13

Umass 35, CCSU 31

Robert Morris 21, Wagner 14

Saturday, Sept. 28

Frostburg St. at Mercyhurst, 1 p.m.

Robert Morris at E. Kentucky, 2 p.m.

LIU Brooklyn at Villanova, 6 p.m.

Wagner at FAU, 6 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Washington St. 0 0 0 0 4 0 185 117 Oregon St. 0 0 0 0 3 1 111 85

Friday’s Games

Washington St. 54, San Jose St. 52

Saturday’s Games

Oregon St. 38, Purdue 21

Saturday, Sept. 28

Washington St. at Boise St., 10 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Lehigh 0 0 0 0 3 1 111 92 Bucknell 0 0 0 0 2 2 111 126 Georgetown 0 0 0 0 2 2 105 100 Lafayette 0 0 0 0 2 2 129 110 Colgate 0 0 0 0 1 3 78 100 Holy Cross 0 0 0 0 1 3 111 101 Fordham 0 0 0 0 0 4 54 146

Saturday’s Games

Lehigh 35, Princeton 20

Columbia 31, Lafayette 20

Brown 26, Georgetown 14

Colgate 41, Cornell 24

Dartmouth 45, Fordham 13

Yale 38, Holy Cross 31

Bucknell 34, Marist 18

Saturday, Sept. 28

Bucknell at Lehigh, Noon

Holy Cross at Syracuse, Noon

Columbia at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.

Colgate at Penn, 1 p.m.

Fordham at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Butler 0 0 0 0 3 0 112 24 Davidson 0 0 0 0 2 1 115 72 Dayton 0 0 0 0 2 1 80 41 San Diego 0 0 0 0 2 1 77 69 Drake 0 0 0 0 1 1 38 74 Morehead St. 0 0 0 0 2 2 80 118 Presbyterian 0 0 0 0 2 2 114 119 Stetson 0 0 0 0 2 2 83 86 Valparaiso 0 0 0 0 2 2 83 134 St. Thomas (Minn.) 0 0 0 0 1 3 47 129 Marist 0 0 0 0 0 3 42 121

Saturday’s Games

Dayton 49, Ave Maria 7

Harvard 35, Stetson 0

Valparaiso 31, Chicago 23

South Dakota 42, Drake 3

Lindenwood (Mo.) 64, St. Thomas (Minn.) 0

North Dakota 41, San Diego 24

Bucknell 34, Marist 18

E. Kentucky 42, Morehead St. 13

Gardner-Webb 42, Presbyterian 21

Saturday, Sept. 28

Dayton at Marist, Noon

Valparaiso at Morehead St., 1 p.m.

Va. Lynchburg at Butler, 1 p.m.

San Diego at Drake, 1 p.m.

Davidson at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgia 1 0 13 12 3 0 95 18 Missouri 1 0 30 27 4 0 146 48 Tennessee 1 0 25 15 4 0 216 28 Arkansas 1 0 24 14 3 1 162 80 LSU 1 0 36 33 3 1 134 98 Texas A&M 1 0 33 20 3 1 124 73 South Carolina 1 1 64 42 3 1 137 68 Florida 1 1 65 61 2 2 127 109 Alabama 0 0 0 0 3 0 147 26 Mississippi 0 0 0 0 4 0 220 22 Texas 0 0 0 0 4 0 190 22 Oklahoma 0 1 15 25 3 1 116 59 Auburn 0 1 14 24 2 2 146 67 Kentucky 0 2 18 44 2 2 90 50 Vanderbilt 0 1 27 30 2 2 148 93 Mississippi St. 0 1 28 45 1 3 124 123

Saturday’s Games

Florida 45, Mississippi St. 28

Kentucky 41, Ohio 6

LSU 34, UCLA 17

Arkansas 24, Auburn 14

Missouri 30, Vanderbilt 27

Texas A&M 26, Bowling Green 20

Tennessee 25, Oklahoma 15

South Carolina 50, Akron 7

Mississippi 52, Georgia Southern 13

Texas 51, Louisiana-Monroe 3

Saturday, Sept. 28

Kentucky at Mississippi, Noon

Mississippi St. at Texas, TBA

Oklahoma at Auburn, TBA

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas at Arlington, Texas, TBA

Georgia at Alabama, 7:30 p.m.

South Alabama at LSU, 7:45 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Mercer 2 0 48 24 4 0 142 36 Wofford 0 0 0 0 2 1 68 67 ETSU 0 0 0 0 2 2 140 90 The Citadel 0 1 21 38 2 2 117 82 Samford 0 0 0 0 1 2 48 90 Furman 0 0 0 0 1 3 92 141 W. Carolina 0 0 0 0 1 3 96 125 Chattanooga 0 1 3 10 0 3 27 103 VMI 0 0 0 0 0 4 52 167

Saturday’s Games

Norfolk St. 32, VMI 10

Montana 46, W. Carolina 35

Mercer 38, The Citadel 21

William & Mary 34, Furman 24

ETSU 34, Elon 14

Saturday, Sept. 28

Mercer at Wofford, 1:30 p.m.

ETSU at The Citadel, 2 p.m.

Samford at Furman, 2 p.m.

Portland St. at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA McNeese St. 1 0 28 24 3 2 124 123 Lamar 0 0 0 0 3 1 92 81 Incarnate Word 0 0 0 0 2 2 118 101 Stephen F. Austin 0 1 24 28 2 2 169 70 Houston Christian 0 0 0 0 1 3 102 146 Nicholls 0 0 0 0 1 3 111 103 SE Louisiana 0 0 0 0 1 3 38 152 Northwestern St. 0 0 0 0 0 4 69 225 Texas A&M Commerce 0 0 0 0 0 4 64 150

Saturday’s Games

UTSA 45, Houston Christian 7

Nicholls 66, MVSU 0

Lamar 20, Texas Southern 17

Incarnate Word 38, N. Arizona 14

S. Dakota St. 41, SE Louisiana 0

Weber St. 39, Northwestern St. 0

Sacramento St. 34, Texas A&M Commerce 0

McNeese St. 42, Alcorn St. 14

Stephen F. Austin 48, N. Colorado 7

Saturday, Sept. 28

Houston Christian at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

Northwestern St. at SE Missouri, 4 p.m.

Lamar at Cent. Arkansas, 7 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.

McNeese St. at Weber St., 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama A&M 0 0 0 0 2 2 92 155 Florida A&M 0 0 0 0 2 2 67 131 Jackson St. 0 1 20 41 2 2 125 93 Alabama St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 55 46 Bethune-Cookman 0 0 0 0 0 4 73 176 MVSU 0 0 0 0 0 4 43 194

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Grambling St. 1 0 41 20 3 1 123 108 Southern U. 1 0 31 24 2 2 95 88 Texas Southern 1 0 27 9 1 2 51 98 Alcorn St. 0 0 0 0 1 3 55 145 Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 0 0 1 3 118 167 Prairie View 0 2 33 58 1 3 70 129

Saturday’s Games

Clark Atlanta 38, Bethune-Cookman 37

Nicholls 66, MVSU 0

Cent. Arkansas 56, Ark.-Pine Bluff 17

Grambling St. 41, Jackson St. 20

Southern U. 31, Prairie View 24

Troy 34, Florida A&M 12

Lamar 20, Texas Southern 17

Austin Peay 59, Alabama A&M 16

McNeese St. 42, Alcorn St. 14

Saturday, Sept. 28

Alabama St. at Bethune-Cookman, 3 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Florida A&M, 6 p.m.

Grambling St. vs. Prairie View at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Alcorn St. at MVSU, 7 p.m.

Jackson St. at Texas Southern, 7 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA James Madison 0 0 0 0 3 0 113 63 Coastal Carolina 0 0 0 0 3 1 147 111 Georgia St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 72 88 Appalachian St. 0 1 14 48 2 2 93 143 Georgia Southern 0 0 0 0 2 2 120 139 Marshall 0 0 0 0 1 2 73 83 Old Dominion 0 0 0 0 0 3 50 80

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA South Alabama 1 0 48 14 2 2 193 103 Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 0 0 2 1 107 61 Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 0 0 2 1 65 71 Texas State 0 0 0 0 2 1 111 68 Arkansas St. 0 0 0 0 2 2 87 135 Southern Miss. 0 0 0 0 1 3 66 134 Troy 0 0 0 0 1 3 98 116

Thursday’s Games

South Alabama 48, Appalachian St. 14

Saturday’s Games

Tulane 41, Louisiana-Lafayette 33

James Madison 70, North Carolina 50

Ohio St. 49, Marshall 14

Virginia 43, Coastal Carolina 24

Iowa St. 52, Arkansas St. 7

Jacksonville St. 44, Southern Miss. 7

Troy 34, Florida A&M 12

Mississippi 52, Georgia Southern 13

Texas 51, Louisiana-Monroe 3

Saturday, Sept. 28

Ball St. at James Madison, 1:30 p.m.

Sam Houston St. vs. Texas State at Houston, 3 p.m.

Liberty at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Wake Forest, 3:30 p.m.

W. Michigan at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Georgia St., 3:30 p.m.

Old Dominion at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Troy, 7 p.m.

South Alabama at LSU, 7:45 p.m.

UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cent. Arkansas 1 0 45 17 3 1 166 81 Tarleton St. 1 0 28 14 3 1 92 100 Abilene Christian 1 0 38 24 2 2 137 125 E. Kentucky 1 0 26 7 2 2 75 107 West Georgia 0 2 31 64 1 2 69 93 Austin Peay 0 1 17 45 1 3 93 154 S. Utah 0 0 0 0 1 3 76 135 North Alabama 0 1 14 28 0 5 74 172 Utah Tech 0 0 0 0 0 4 52 180

Saturday’s Games

E. Kentucky 42, Morehead St. 13

Idaho St. 38, S. Utah 28

Austin Peay 59, Alabama A&M 16

Tarleton St. 28, North Alabama 14

Cent. Arkansas 56, Ark.-Pine Bluff 17

Idaho 27, Abilene Christian 24

UC Davis 32, Utah Tech 14

Saturday, Sept. 28

Robert Morris at E. Kentucky, 2 p.m.

S. Utah at Austin Peay, 2 p.m.

North Alabama at West Georgia, 2 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.

Lamar at Cent. Arkansas, 7 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Utah Tech, 9 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Notre Dame 3 1 131 39 Uconn 2 2 139 107 Umass 1 3 75 131

Saturday’s Games

Umass 35, CCSU 31

Notre Dame 28, Miami (Ohio) 3

Uconn 48, FAU 14

Saturday, Sept. 28

Buffalo at Uconn, Noon

Umass at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.

Louisville at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

