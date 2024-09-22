Live Radio
Home » Sports » FBC Glance

FBC Glance

The Associated Press

September 22, 2024, 3:02 AM

All Times EDT

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Army 2 0 61 21 3 0 103 28
Navy 2 0 94 55 3 0 143 76
Memphis 0 1 44 56 3 1 142 85
North Texas 0 0 0 0 3 1 152 141
East Carolina 0 0 0 0 2 2 105 73
South Florida 0 0 0 0 2 2 128 119
Tulane 0 0 0 0 2 2 139 101
Tulsa 0 0 0 0 2 2 119 121
UTSA 0 0 0 0 2 2 90 128
UAB 0 0 0 0 1 2 74 72
Charlotte 0 0 0 0 1 3 68 146
FAU 0 1 7 24 1 3 69 108
Rice 0 1 14 37 1 3 104 111
Temple 0 1 11 38 1 3 79 146

___

Saturday’s Games

Army 37, Rice 14

Tulane 41, Louisiana-Lafayette 33

Indiana 52, Charlotte 14

Temple 45, Utah St. 29

UTSA 45, Houston Christian 7

Navy 56, Memphis 44

Liberty 35, East Carolina 24

Miami 50, South Florida 15

North Texas 44, Wyoming 17

Uconn 48, FAU 14

Tulsa 23, Louisiana Tech 20

Thursday, Sept. 26

Army at Temple, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 28

Navy at UAB, Noon

South Florida at Tulane, Noon

UTSA at East Carolina, 4 p.m.

Wagner at FAU, 6 p.m.

Tulsa at North Texas, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Rice, 7 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Louisville 1 0 31 19 3 0 142 33
Boston College 1 0 28 13 3 1 128 59
Virginia 1 0 31 30 3 1 121 94
Clemson 1 0 59 35 2 1 128 89
Stanford 1 0 26 24 2 1 94 65
Syracuse 1 1 55 54 2 1 93 76
Georgia Tech 1 2 71 83 3 2 165 102
Florida St. 1 2 48 61 1 3 60 81
Duke 0 0 0 0 4 0 123 61
Miami 0 0 0 0 4 0 209 41
Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 4 0 194 102
California 0 1 9 14 3 1 92 51
North Carolina 0 0 0 0 3 1 152 117
SMU 0 0 0 0 3 1 169 91
NC State 0 1 35 59 2 2 113 151
Virginia Tech 0 0 0 0 2 2 118 91
Wake Forest 0 1 30 31 1 2 81 84

___

Friday’s Games

Stanford 26, Syracuse 24

Saturday’s Games

James Madison 70, North Carolina 50

Clemson 59, NC State 35

Virginia 43, Coastal Carolina 24

Pittsburgh 73, Youngstown St. 17

Rutgers 26, Virginia Tech 23

Louisville 31, Georgia Tech 19

Duke 45, Middle Tennessee 17

SMU 66, TCU 42

Florida St. 14, California 9

Miami 50, South Florida 15

Boston College 23, Michigan St. 19

Friday, Sept. 27

Virginia Tech at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 28

Holy Cross at Syracuse, Noon

W. Kentucky at Boston College, Noon

N. Illinois at NC State, Noon

Louisville at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Wake Forest, 3:30 p.m.

North Carolina at Duke, 4 p.m.

Stanford at Clemson, 7 p.m.

Florida St. at SMU, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
BYU 1 0 38 9 4 0 131 51
UCF 1 0 35 34 3 0 137 51
Utah 1 0 22 19 4 0 132 52
Cincinnati 1 0 34 0 3 1 126 64
Colorado 1 0 38 31 3 1 107 94
Texas Tech 1 0 30 22 3 1 164 131
West Virginia 1 0 32 28 2 2 127 114
Iowa St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 93 29
Arizona St. 0 1 22 30 3 1 131 88
Kansas St. 0 1 9 38 3 1 115 78
Oklahoma St. 0 1 19 22 3 1 147 83
Arizona 0 0 0 0 2 1 90 80
Baylor 0 1 31 38 2 2 119 67
TCU 0 1 34 35 2 2 155 128
Houston 0 1 0 34 1 3 52 84
Kansas 0 1 28 32 1 3 113 81

___

Saturday’s Games

West Virginia 32, Kansas 28

Cincinnati 34, Houston 0

Iowa St. 52, Arkansas St. 7

Texas Tech 30, Arizona St. 22

Utah 22, Oklahoma St. 19

SMU 66, TCU 42

Colorado 38, Baylor 31

BYU 38, Kansas St. 9

Saturday, Sept. 28

Cincinnati at Texas Tech, TBA

Iowa St. at Houston, TBA

Oklahoma St. at Kansas St., TBA

Colorado at UCF, TBA

BYU at Baylor, TBA

TCU at Kansas, TBA

Arizona at Utah, 10:15 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Weber St. 1 0 43 16 2 2 101 68
Montana St. 0 0 0 0 4 0 159 75
Idaho 0 0 0 0 3 1 99 74
Montana 0 0 0 0 3 1 158 88
UC Davis 0 0 0 0 3 1 105 88
Idaho St. 0 0 0 0 2 2 131 128
N. Arizona 0 0 0 0 2 2 135 83
Sacramento St. 0 0 0 0 2 2 122 95
Cal Poly 0 0 0 0 1 2 59 82
E. Washington 0 0 0 0 1 3 114 139
N. Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 4 53 138
Portland St. 0 1 16 43 0 3 60 169

___

Saturday’s Games

Montana St. 52, Mercyhurst 13

Montana 46, W. Carolina 35

Nevada 49, E. Washington 16

Idaho St. 38, S. Utah 28

Incarnate Word 38, N. Arizona 14

Weber St. 39, Northwestern St. 0

Sacramento St. 34, Texas A&M Commerce 0

Stephen F. Austin 48, N. Colorado 7

Idaho 27, Abilene Christian 24

Boise St. 56, Portland St. 14

UC Davis 32, Utah Tech 14

Saturday, Sept. 28

Cal Poly at N. Colorado, 3 p.m.

Sacramento St. at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.

Montana St. at Idaho St., 6 p.m.

Portland St. at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.

Montana at E. Washington, 8 p.m.

McNeese St. at Weber St., 8 p.m.

Idaho at UC Davis, 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
SE Missouri 1 0 45 42 3 1 136 101
Tennessee Tech 1 0 24 14 1 2 52 94
Tennessee St. 0 1 14 24 2 2 99 125
Charleston Southern 0 0 0 0 1 2 45 80
E. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 3 41 127
Gardner-Webb 0 0 0 0 1 3 94 82
Lindenwood (Mo.) 0 0 0 0 1 3 94 110
UT Martin 0 1 42 45 1 3 115 145
W. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 3 52 182

___

Saturday’s Games

Lindenwood (Mo.) 64, St. Thomas (Minn.) 0

Tennessee Tech 24, Tennessee St. 14

Missouri St. 31, UT Martin 24

Illinois St. 31, E. Illinois 7

SE Missouri 38, S. Illinois 21

Gardner-Webb 42, Presbyterian 21

Saturday, Sept. 28

Lindenwood (Mo.) at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Gardner-Webb, 4 p.m.

Northwestern St. at SE Missouri, 4 p.m.

UT Martin at Kennesaw St., 6 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Tennessee St., 6 p.m.

McKendree at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Illinois 1 0 31 24 4 0 129 50
Indiana 1 0 42 13 4 0 202 37
Iowa 1 0 31 14 3 1 128 55
Michigan 1 0 27 24 3 1 97 83
Michigan St. 1 0 27 24 3 1 102 57
Washington 1 0 24 5 3 1 108 41
Ohio St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 157 20
Oregon 0 0 0 0 3 0 110 62
Penn St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 124 39
Rutgers 0 0 0 0 3 0 119 47
Maryland 0 1 24 27 3 1 139 67
Nebraska 0 1 24 31 3 1 126 51
Southern Cal 0 1 24 27 2 1 99 47
Wisconsin 0 0 0 0 2 1 65 69
Minnesota 0 1 14 31 2 2 106 50
Northwestern 0 1 5 24 2 2 69 63
Purdue 0 0 0 0 1 2 77 104
UCLA 0 1 13 42 1 2 46 89

___

Friday’s Games

Illinois 31, Nebraska 24

Saturday’s Games

Ohio St. 49, Marshall 14

Maryland 38, Villanova 20

Indiana 52, Charlotte 14

Penn St. 56, Kent St. 0

Michigan 27, Southern Cal 24

Rutgers 26, Virginia Tech 23

LSU 34, UCLA 17

Washington 24, Northwestern 5

Iowa 31, Minnesota 14

Boston College 23, Michigan St. 19

Oregon St. 38, Purdue 21

Friday, Sept. 27

Washington at Rutgers, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 28

Nebraska at Purdue, Noon

Maryland at Indiana, Noon

Minnesota at Michigan, Noon

Wisconsin at Southern Cal, 3:30 p.m.

Ohio St. at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

Illinois at Penn St., 7:30 p.m.

Oregon at UCLA, 11 p.m.

COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Delaware 1 0 42 13 3 0 119 52
New Hampshire 1 0 38 17 3 1 107 100
Rhode Island 1 0 21 9 3 1 69 95
Stony Brook 1 0 24 17 3 1 91 93
Villanova 1 0 14 13 3 1 86 71
Monmouth (NJ) 1 0 51 22 2 2 158 146
Hampton 0 0 0 0 3 1 125 78
William & Mary 0 0 0 0 3 1 124 92
Maine 0 1 22 51 2 2 89 121
Richmond 0 0 0 0 2 2 108 84
Albany (NY) 0 0 0 0 1 2 54 111
Bryant 0 1 17 38 1 3 77 146
Campbell 0 2 26 45 1 3 74 102
Elon 0 0 0 0 1 3 75 103
NC A&T 0 1 13 42 1 3 77 173
Towson 0 1 13 14 1 3 71 102

___

Saturday’s Games

Maryland 38, Villanova 20

Rhode Island 28, LIU Brooklyn 21

Maine 26, Merrimack 15

N. Dakota St. 41, Towson 24

New Hampshire 38, Bryant 17

Hampton 27, Howard 20

Stony Brook 24, Campbell 17

William & Mary 34, Furman 24

Delaware 29, Penn 22

ETSU 34, Elon 14

Monmouth (NJ) 45, FIU 42

Richmond 38, Delaware St. 24

NC Central 66, NC A&T 24

Saturday, Sept. 28

Fordham at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.

Delaware St. at Campbell, 2 p.m.

Richmond at Elon, 2 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Delaware, 3:30 p.m.

Maine at Albany (NY), 3:30 p.m.

Morgan St. at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.

Hampton at William & Mary, 6 p.m.

LIU Brooklyn at Villanova, 6 p.m.

NC A&T at SC State, 6 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Liberty 2 0 58 34 4 0 134 82
Sam Houston St. 1 0 31 11 3 1 110 83
W. Kentucky 1 0 49 21 3 1 106 105
Louisiana Tech 0 0 0 0 1 2 65 70
FIU 0 0 0 0 1 3 121 130
Jacksonville St. 0 0 0 0 1 3 119 148
Middle Tennessee 0 1 21 49 1 3 73 171
New Mexico St. 0 2 35 61 1 3 58 125
Kennesaw St. 0 0 0 0 0 3 36 93
UTEP 0 1 10 28 0 4 58 122

___

Saturday’s Games

Jacksonville St. 44, Southern Miss. 7

Duke 45, Middle Tennessee 17

Colorado St. 27, UTEP 17

Liberty 35, East Carolina 24

Monmouth (NJ) 45, FIU 42

Sam Houston St. 31, New Mexico St. 11

W. Kentucky 26, Toledo 21

Tulsa 23, Louisiana Tech 20

Saturday, Sept. 28

W. Kentucky at Boston College, Noon

Sam Houston St. vs. Texas State at Houston, 3 p.m.

Liberty at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at FIU, 6 p.m.

UT Martin at Kennesaw St., 6 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.

New Mexico at New Mexico St., 8 p.m.

IAA INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 2 2 86 69
Merrimack 0 0 0 0 1 3 69 131

___

Saturday’s Games

Maine 26, Merrimack 15

Stonehill 35, Sacred Heart 21

Saturday, Sept. 28

Dartmouth at Merrimack, 1 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Delaware, 3:30 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Brown 0 0 0 0 1 0 26 14
Columbia 0 0 0 0 1 0 31 20
Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 1 0 45 13
Harvard 0 0 0 0 1 0 35 0
Yale 0 0 0 0 1 0 38 31
Cornell 0 0 0 0 0 1 24 41
Penn 0 0 0 0 0 1 22 29
Princeton 0 0 0 0 0 1 20 35

___

Saturday’s Games

Harvard 35, Stetson 0

Columbia 31, Lafayette 20

Lehigh 35, Princeton 20

Dartmouth 45, Fordham 13

Brown 26, Georgetown 14

Colgate 41, Cornell 24

Yale 38, Holy Cross 31

Delaware 29, Penn 22

Saturday, Sept. 28

Harvard at Brown, Noon

Columbia at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.

Dartmouth at Merrimack, 1 p.m.

Colgate at Penn, 1 p.m.

Yale at Cornell, 2 p.m.

Howard at Princeton, 3 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Buffalo 1 0 23 20 3 1 87 74
Ohio 0 0 0 0 2 2 76 105
Bowling Green 0 0 0 0 1 2 88 77
Akron 0 0 0 0 1 3 61 171
Kent St. 0 0 0 0 0 4 41 205
Miami (Ohio) 0 0 0 0 0 3 25 68

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Cent. Michigan 1 0 37 34 2 2 128 126
E. Michigan 0 0 0 0 3 1 110 78
Toledo 0 0 0 0 3 1 149 76
N. Illinois 0 1 20 23 2 1 90 52
Ball St. 0 1 34 37 1 2 76 133
W. Michigan 0 0 0 0 1 2 73 115

___

Saturday’s Games

Kentucky 41, Ohio 6

Cent. Michigan 37, Ball St. 34

E. Michigan 36, St. Francis (Pa.) 0

Buffalo 23, N. Illinois 20

Notre Dame 28, Miami (Ohio) 3

Penn St. 56, Kent St. 0

W. Kentucky 26, Toledo 21

Texas A&M 26, Bowling Green 20

South Carolina 50, Akron 7

Saturday, Sept. 28

N. Illinois at NC State, Noon

Buffalo at Uconn, Noon

Ball St. at James Madison, 1:30 p.m.

San Diego St. at Cent. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

E. Michigan at Kent St., 3:30 p.m.

Akron at Ohio, 3:30 p.m.

Umass at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.

W. Michigan at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.

Old Dominion at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Howard 0 0 0 0 2 2 94 123
Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 2 2 101 70
NC Central 0 0 0 0 2 2 126 134
Norfolk St. 0 0 0 0 2 3 93 136
SC State 0 0 0 0 1 2 55 84
Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 1 3 62 118

___

Saturday’s Games

Norfolk St. 32, VMI 10

Hampton 27, Howard 20

Richmond 38, Delaware St. 24

NC Central 66, NC A&T 24

Morgan St. 56, Va. Lynchburg 7

Saturday, Sept. 28

Delaware St. at Campbell, 2 p.m.

Norfolk St. vs. NC Central at Indianapolis, 3 p.m.

Howard at Princeton, 3 p.m.

Morgan St. at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.

NC A&T at SC State, 6 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Illinois St. 0 0 0 0 3 1 106 98
N. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 3 1 157 93
North Dakota 0 0 0 0 3 1 123 97
S. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 3 1 130 71
South Dakota 0 0 0 0 2 1 100 33
Missouri St. 0 0 0 0 2 2 117 109
N. Iowa 0 0 0 0 2 2 62 87
S. Illinois 0 0 0 0 2 2 100 124
Indiana St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 44 89
Murray St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 76 78
Youngstown St. 0 0 0 0 1 3 118 150

___

Saturday’s Games

N. Dakota St. 41, Towson 24

South Dakota 42, Drake 3

North Dakota 41, San Diego 24

Pittsburgh 73, Youngstown St. 17

SE Missouri 38, S. Illinois 21

Illinois St. 31, E. Illinois 7

Missouri St. 31, UT Martin 24

S. Dakota St. 41, SE Louisiana 0

Sunday’s Games

Hawaii 36, N. Iowa 7

Saturday, Sept. 28

Houston Christian at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

S. Illinois at South Dakota, 2 p.m.

Murray St. at North Dakota, 2 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at Illinois St., 3 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Missouri St., 3 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Fresno St. 1 0 38 21 3 1 142 81
San Jose St. 1 0 17 7 3 1 142 95
UNLV 0 0 0 0 3 0 122 41
Boise St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 146 96
Colorado St. 0 0 0 0 2 2 74 114
Hawaii 0 0 0 0 2 2 97 68
Nevada 0 0 0 0 2 3 118 118
Air Force 0 1 7 17 1 2 31 54
San Diego St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 55 66
Utah St. 0 0 0 0 1 3 86 145
New Mexico 0 1 21 38 0 4 110 179
Wyoming 0 0 0 0 0 4 51 143

___

Friday’s Games

Washington St. 54, San Jose St. 52

Saturday’s Games

Temple 45, Utah St. 29

Nevada 49, E. Washington 16

Colorado St. 27, UTEP 17

North Texas 44, Wyoming 17

Fresno St. 38, New Mexico 21

Boise St. 56, Portland St. 14

Sunday’s Games

Hawaii 36, N. Iowa 7

Saturday, Sept. 28

Fresno St. at UNLV, 3:30 p.m.

San Diego St. at Cent. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

New Mexico at New Mexico St., 8 p.m.

Air Force at Wyoming, 8 p.m.

Washington St. at Boise St., 10 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
CCSU 1 0 27 20 2 2 101 124
Robert Morris 2 0 76 42 2 2 111 101
Duquesne 0 0 0 0 2 2 73 130
Wagner 0 1 14 21 2 2 103 84
Stonehill 0 0 0 0 1 2 51 103
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 1 20 27 1 3 53 98
LIU Brooklyn 0 0 0 0 0 4 59 120

___

Saturday’s Games

Duquesne 35, WV Wesleyan 0

Rhode Island 28, LIU Brooklyn 21

Stonehill 35, Sacred Heart 21

E. Michigan 36, St. Francis (Pa.) 0

Montana St. 52, Mercyhurst 13

Umass 35, CCSU 31

Robert Morris 21, Wagner 14

Saturday, Sept. 28

Frostburg St. at Mercyhurst, 1 p.m.

Robert Morris at E. Kentucky, 2 p.m.

LIU Brooklyn at Villanova, 6 p.m.

Wagner at FAU, 6 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Washington St. 0 0 0 0 4 0 185 117
Oregon St. 0 0 0 0 3 1 111 85

___

Friday’s Games

Washington St. 54, San Jose St. 52

Saturday’s Games

Oregon St. 38, Purdue 21

Saturday, Sept. 28

Washington St. at Boise St., 10 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Lehigh 0 0 0 0 3 1 111 92
Bucknell 0 0 0 0 2 2 111 126
Georgetown 0 0 0 0 2 2 105 100
Lafayette 0 0 0 0 2 2 129 110
Colgate 0 0 0 0 1 3 78 100
Holy Cross 0 0 0 0 1 3 111 101
Fordham 0 0 0 0 0 4 54 146

___

Saturday’s Games

Lehigh 35, Princeton 20

Columbia 31, Lafayette 20

Brown 26, Georgetown 14

Colgate 41, Cornell 24

Dartmouth 45, Fordham 13

Yale 38, Holy Cross 31

Bucknell 34, Marist 18

Saturday, Sept. 28

Bucknell at Lehigh, Noon

Holy Cross at Syracuse, Noon

Columbia at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.

Colgate at Penn, 1 p.m.

Fordham at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Butler 0 0 0 0 3 0 112 24
Davidson 0 0 0 0 2 1 115 72
Dayton 0 0 0 0 2 1 80 41
San Diego 0 0 0 0 2 1 77 69
Drake 0 0 0 0 1 1 38 74
Morehead St. 0 0 0 0 2 2 80 118
Presbyterian 0 0 0 0 2 2 114 119
Stetson 0 0 0 0 2 2 83 86
Valparaiso 0 0 0 0 2 2 83 134
St. Thomas (Minn.) 0 0 0 0 1 3 47 129
Marist 0 0 0 0 0 3 42 121

___

Saturday’s Games

Dayton 49, Ave Maria 7

Harvard 35, Stetson 0

Valparaiso 31, Chicago 23

South Dakota 42, Drake 3

Lindenwood (Mo.) 64, St. Thomas (Minn.) 0

North Dakota 41, San Diego 24

Bucknell 34, Marist 18

E. Kentucky 42, Morehead St. 13

Gardner-Webb 42, Presbyterian 21

Saturday, Sept. 28

Dayton at Marist, Noon

Valparaiso at Morehead St., 1 p.m.

Va. Lynchburg at Butler, 1 p.m.

San Diego at Drake, 1 p.m.

Davidson at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Georgia 1 0 13 12 3 0 95 18
Missouri 1 0 30 27 4 0 146 48
Tennessee 1 0 25 15 4 0 216 28
Arkansas 1 0 24 14 3 1 162 80
LSU 1 0 36 33 3 1 134 98
Texas A&M 1 0 33 20 3 1 124 73
South Carolina 1 1 64 42 3 1 137 68
Florida 1 1 65 61 2 2 127 109
Alabama 0 0 0 0 3 0 147 26
Mississippi 0 0 0 0 4 0 220 22
Texas 0 0 0 0 4 0 190 22
Oklahoma 0 1 15 25 3 1 116 59
Auburn 0 1 14 24 2 2 146 67
Kentucky 0 2 18 44 2 2 90 50
Vanderbilt 0 1 27 30 2 2 148 93
Mississippi St. 0 1 28 45 1 3 124 123

___

Saturday’s Games

Florida 45, Mississippi St. 28

Kentucky 41, Ohio 6

LSU 34, UCLA 17

Arkansas 24, Auburn 14

Missouri 30, Vanderbilt 27

Texas A&M 26, Bowling Green 20

Tennessee 25, Oklahoma 15

South Carolina 50, Akron 7

Mississippi 52, Georgia Southern 13

Texas 51, Louisiana-Monroe 3

Saturday, Sept. 28

Kentucky at Mississippi, Noon

Mississippi St. at Texas, TBA

Oklahoma at Auburn, TBA

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas at Arlington, Texas, TBA

Georgia at Alabama, 7:30 p.m.

South Alabama at LSU, 7:45 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Mercer 2 0 48 24 4 0 142 36
Wofford 0 0 0 0 2 1 68 67
ETSU 0 0 0 0 2 2 140 90
The Citadel 0 1 21 38 2 2 117 82
Samford 0 0 0 0 1 2 48 90
Furman 0 0 0 0 1 3 92 141
W. Carolina 0 0 0 0 1 3 96 125
Chattanooga 0 1 3 10 0 3 27 103
VMI 0 0 0 0 0 4 52 167

___

Saturday’s Games

Norfolk St. 32, VMI 10

Montana 46, W. Carolina 35

Mercer 38, The Citadel 21

William & Mary 34, Furman 24

ETSU 34, Elon 14

Saturday, Sept. 28

Mercer at Wofford, 1:30 p.m.

ETSU at The Citadel, 2 p.m.

Samford at Furman, 2 p.m.

Portland St. at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
McNeese St. 1 0 28 24 3 2 124 123
Lamar 0 0 0 0 3 1 92 81
Incarnate Word 0 0 0 0 2 2 118 101
Stephen F. Austin 0 1 24 28 2 2 169 70
Houston Christian 0 0 0 0 1 3 102 146
Nicholls 0 0 0 0 1 3 111 103
SE Louisiana 0 0 0 0 1 3 38 152
Northwestern St. 0 0 0 0 0 4 69 225
Texas A&M Commerce 0 0 0 0 0 4 64 150

___

Saturday’s Games

UTSA 45, Houston Christian 7

Nicholls 66, MVSU 0

Lamar 20, Texas Southern 17

Incarnate Word 38, N. Arizona 14

S. Dakota St. 41, SE Louisiana 0

Weber St. 39, Northwestern St. 0

Sacramento St. 34, Texas A&M Commerce 0

McNeese St. 42, Alcorn St. 14

Stephen F. Austin 48, N. Colorado 7

Saturday, Sept. 28

Houston Christian at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

Northwestern St. at SE Missouri, 4 p.m.

Lamar at Cent. Arkansas, 7 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.

McNeese St. at Weber St., 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alabama A&M 0 0 0 0 2 2 92 155
Florida A&M 0 0 0 0 2 2 67 131
Jackson St. 0 1 20 41 2 2 125 93
Alabama St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 55 46
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 0 0 0 4 73 176
MVSU 0 0 0 0 0 4 43 194

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Grambling St. 1 0 41 20 3 1 123 108
Southern U. 1 0 31 24 2 2 95 88
Texas Southern 1 0 27 9 1 2 51 98
Alcorn St. 0 0 0 0 1 3 55 145
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 0 0 1 3 118 167
Prairie View 0 2 33 58 1 3 70 129

___

Saturday’s Games

Clark Atlanta 38, Bethune-Cookman 37

Nicholls 66, MVSU 0

Cent. Arkansas 56, Ark.-Pine Bluff 17

Grambling St. 41, Jackson St. 20

Southern U. 31, Prairie View 24

Troy 34, Florida A&M 12

Lamar 20, Texas Southern 17

Austin Peay 59, Alabama A&M 16

McNeese St. 42, Alcorn St. 14

Saturday, Sept. 28

Alabama St. at Bethune-Cookman, 3 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Florida A&M, 6 p.m.

Grambling St. vs. Prairie View at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Alcorn St. at MVSU, 7 p.m.

Jackson St. at Texas Southern, 7 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
James Madison 0 0 0 0 3 0 113 63
Coastal Carolina 0 0 0 0 3 1 147 111
Georgia St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 72 88
Appalachian St. 0 1 14 48 2 2 93 143
Georgia Southern 0 0 0 0 2 2 120 139
Marshall 0 0 0 0 1 2 73 83
Old Dominion 0 0 0 0 0 3 50 80

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
South Alabama 1 0 48 14 2 2 193 103
Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 0 0 2 1 107 61
Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 0 0 2 1 65 71
Texas State 0 0 0 0 2 1 111 68
Arkansas St. 0 0 0 0 2 2 87 135
Southern Miss. 0 0 0 0 1 3 66 134
Troy 0 0 0 0 1 3 98 116

___

Thursday’s Games

South Alabama 48, Appalachian St. 14

Saturday’s Games

Tulane 41, Louisiana-Lafayette 33

James Madison 70, North Carolina 50

Ohio St. 49, Marshall 14

Virginia 43, Coastal Carolina 24

Iowa St. 52, Arkansas St. 7

Jacksonville St. 44, Southern Miss. 7

Troy 34, Florida A&M 12

Mississippi 52, Georgia Southern 13

Texas 51, Louisiana-Monroe 3

Saturday, Sept. 28

Ball St. at James Madison, 1:30 p.m.

Sam Houston St. vs. Texas State at Houston, 3 p.m.

Liberty at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Wake Forest, 3:30 p.m.

W. Michigan at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Georgia St., 3:30 p.m.

Old Dominion at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Troy, 7 p.m.

South Alabama at LSU, 7:45 p.m.

UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Cent. Arkansas 1 0 45 17 3 1 166 81
Tarleton St. 1 0 28 14 3 1 92 100
Abilene Christian 1 0 38 24 2 2 137 125
E. Kentucky 1 0 26 7 2 2 75 107
West Georgia 0 2 31 64 1 2 69 93
Austin Peay 0 1 17 45 1 3 93 154
S. Utah 0 0 0 0 1 3 76 135
North Alabama 0 1 14 28 0 5 74 172
Utah Tech 0 0 0 0 0 4 52 180

___

Saturday’s Games

E. Kentucky 42, Morehead St. 13

Idaho St. 38, S. Utah 28

Austin Peay 59, Alabama A&M 16

Tarleton St. 28, North Alabama 14

Cent. Arkansas 56, Ark.-Pine Bluff 17

Idaho 27, Abilene Christian 24

UC Davis 32, Utah Tech 14

Saturday, Sept. 28

Robert Morris at E. Kentucky, 2 p.m.

S. Utah at Austin Peay, 2 p.m.

North Alabama at West Georgia, 2 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.

Lamar at Cent. Arkansas, 7 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Utah Tech, 9 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA
Notre Dame 3 1 131 39
Uconn 2 2 139 107
Umass 1 3 75 131

___

Saturday’s Games

Umass 35, CCSU 31

Notre Dame 28, Miami (Ohio) 3

Uconn 48, FAU 14

Saturday, Sept. 28

Buffalo at Uconn, Noon

Umass at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.

Louisville at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up