FBC Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Army
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|42
|7
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|42
|3
|Memphis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|40
|0
|Navy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|49
|21
|North Texas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|52
|38
|South Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|48
|3
|Tulane
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|52
|0
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|62
|28
|UAB
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|41
|3
|UTSA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|28
|16
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|30
|FAU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|16
|Rice
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|34
|Temple
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|51
___
Saturday’s Games
Troy at Memphis, Noon
Army at FAU, Noon
Kansas St. at Tulane, Noon
Temple at Navy, 3:30 p.m.
Charlotte at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
UTSA at Texas State, 4 p.m.
East Carolina at Old Dominion, 6 p.m.
Texas Southern at Rice, 7 p.m.
Tulsa at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.
South Florida at Alabama, 7 p.m.
UAB at Louisiana-Monroe, 7 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at North Texas, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 14
Memphis at Florida St., Noon
North Texas at Texas Tech, Noon
Oklahoma St. at Tulsa, Noon
Coastal Carolina at Temple, 2 p.m.
Tulane at Oklahoma, 3:30 p.m.
Appalachian St. at East Carolina, 4 p.m.
UAB at Arkansas, 4:15 p.m.
FIU at FAU, 6 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
UTSA at Texas, 7 p.m.
South Florida at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.
Rice at Houston, 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Boston College
|1
|0
|28
|13
|1
|0
|28
|13
|Georgia Tech
|1
|0
|24
|21
|2
|0
|59
|33
|California
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|31
|13
|Duke
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|26
|3
|Louisville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|62
|0
|Miami
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|41
|17
|NC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|38
|21
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|19
|17
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|55
|24
|SMU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|88
|31
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|38
|22
|Virginia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|34
|13
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|45
|13
|Clemson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|34
|Florida St.
|0
|2
|34
|52
|0
|2
|34
|52
|Stanford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|27
|34
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|27
|34
___
Friday’s Games
BYU at SMU, 7 p.m.
Duke at Northwestern, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Georgia Tech at Syracuse, Noon
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, Noon
Charlotte at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
Duquesne at Boston College, 3:30 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Louisville, 3:30 p.m.
California at Auburn, 3:30 p.m.
Marshall at Virginia Tech, 4:30 p.m.
Florida A&M at Miami, 6 p.m.
Virginia at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.
Cal Poly at Stanford, 7 p.m.
NC State vs. Tennessee at Charlotte, N.C., 7:30 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Clemson, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 14
Louisiana Tech at NC State, Noon
Memphis at Florida St., Noon
Boston College at Missouri, 12:45 p.m.
Ball St. at Miami, 3:30 p.m.
West Virginia at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.
VMI at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m.
NC Central at North Carolina, 6 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Old Dominion, 6 p.m.
Uconn at Duke, 6 p.m.
Mississippi at Wake Forest, 6:30 p.m.
Maryland at Virginia, 8 p.m.
San Diego St. at California, 10:30 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|61
|39
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|48
|7
|BYU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|41
|13
|Baylor
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|45
|3
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|38
|20
|Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|31
|26
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|21
|3
|Kansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|48
|3
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|41
|6
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|44
|20
|TCU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|34
|27
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|52
|51
|UCF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|57
|3
|Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|49
|0
|Houston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|27
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|34
___
Friday’s Games
BYU at SMU, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, Noon
Arkansas at Oklahoma St., Noon
Kansas St. at Tulane, Noon
Baylor at Utah, 3:30 p.m.
Iowa St. at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.
Albany (NY) at West Virginia, 6 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at UCF, 6:30 p.m.
Kansas at Illinois, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Oklahoma, 7:45 p.m.
LIU Brooklyn at TCU, 8 p.m.
N. Arizona at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Texas Tech at Washington St., 10 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 12
Arizona St. at Texas State, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 13
UNLV at Kansas, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Kansas St., 8 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 14
Cincinnati at Miami (Ohio), Noon
Oklahoma St. at Tulsa, Noon
North Texas at Texas Tech, Noon
West Virginia at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.
Utah at Utah St., 4:30 p.m.
UCF at TCU, 7:30 p.m.
Air Force at Baylor, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Colorado St., 7:30 p.m.
Rice at Houston, 8 p.m.
BYU at Wyoming, 9 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|42
|27
|Montana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|29
|24
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|66
|38
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|66
|6
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|27
|Idaho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|24
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|38
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|28
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|30
|70
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|42
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|31
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|35
___
Saturday’s Games
Idaho at Wyoming, 3:30 p.m.
W. Oregon at Idaho St., 6 p.m.
Drake at E. Washington, 7 p.m.
Montana at North Dakota, 7 p.m.
N. Colorado at Colorado St., 7 p.m.
Cal Poly at Stanford, 7 p.m.
Maine at Montana St., 8 p.m.
Portland St. at Weber St., 8 p.m.
Texas A&M Commerce at UC Davis, 10 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Fresno St., 10 p.m.
N. Arizona at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 14
Idaho St. at North Dakota, 2 p.m.
Morehead St. at Montana, 3 p.m.
Abilene Christian at N. Colorado, 4 p.m.
South Dakota at Portland St., 4 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Idaho, 4 p.m.
E. Washington at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.
Weber St. at Lamar, 7 p.m.
UC Davis at S. Utah, 8 p.m.
W. Oregon at Cal Poly, 8 p.m.
Nicholls at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.
N. Arizona at Utah Tech, 9 p.m.
BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|41
|21
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|53
|38
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|22
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|45
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|21
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|48
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|25
|32
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|41
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|54
___
Friday’s Games
W. Illinois at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Tennessee Tech at Georgia, 2 p.m.
Tennessee St. at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at James Madison, 6 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Furman, 6 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Lindenwood (Mo.), 7 p.m.
UT Martin at SE Missouri, 7 p.m.
Indiana St. at E. Illinois, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 14
W. Illinois at Illinois St., 1 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Richmond, 2 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Lindenwood (Mo.) at Missouri St., 7 p.m.
North Alabama at UT Martin, 7 p.m.
Tennessee St. vs. Ark.-Pine Bluff at Memphis, Tenn., 7 p.m.
E. Illinois at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|45
|0
|Indiana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|31
|7
|Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|40
|0
|Maryland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|50
|7
|Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|30
|10
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|10
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|40
|7
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|6
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|52
|6
|Oregon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|24
|14
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|34
|12
|Purdue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|49
|0
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|44
|7
|Southern Cal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|27
|20
|UCLA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|13
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|35
|3
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|28
|14
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|19
___
Friday’s Games
W. Illinois at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Duke at Northwestern, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Texas at Michigan, Noon
Bowling Green at Penn St., Noon
Akron at Rutgers, Noon
Rhode Island at Minnesota, Noon
Michigan St. at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.
South Dakota at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.
E. Michigan at Washington, 3:30 p.m.
Iowa St. at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.
Kansas at Illinois, 7 p.m.
W. Michigan at Ohio St., 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.
Boise St. at Oregon, 10 p.m.
Utah St. at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 14
Arkansas St. at Michigan, Noon
Alabama at Wisconsin, Noon
Cent. Michigan at Illinois, Noon
Nevada at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.
Washington vs. Washington St. at Seattle, 3:30 p.m.
Oregon at Oregon St., 3:30 p.m.
Prairie View at Michigan St., 3:30 p.m.
Notre Dame at Purdue, 3:30 p.m.
Troy at Iowa, 4 p.m.
Indiana at UCLA, 7:30 p.m.
E. Illinois at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m.
N. Iowa at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.
Maryland at Virginia, 8 p.m.
COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|27
|21
|Delaware
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|48
|17
|Maine
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|14
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|17
|Villanova
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|24
|17
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|41
|7
|Bryant
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|48
|Campbell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|41
|Elon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|26
|Hampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|28
|30
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|27
|42
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|45
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|57
|Richmond
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|34
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|45
|Towson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|38
___
Saturday’s Games
Lafayette at Monmouth (NJ), Noon
Rhode Island at Minnesota, Noon
Campbell at W. Carolina, 1 p.m.
New Hampshire at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.
Wofford at Richmond, 3:30 p.m.
Stonehill at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.
Franklin Pierce at Bryant, 4 p.m.
Morgan St. at Towson, 6 p.m.
Virginia Union at Hampton, 6 p.m.
Villanova at Colgate, 6 p.m.
Elon at NC Central, 6 p.m.
Albany (NY) at West Virginia, 6 p.m.
Winston-Salem at NC A&T, 7 p.m.
William & Mary at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.
Maine at Montana St., 8 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 14
Stony Brook at Fordham, 1 p.m.
Delaware at NC A&T, 1 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Richmond, 2 p.m.
Holy Cross at Bryant, 2 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Maine, 3:30 p.m.
Towson at Villanova, 3:30 p.m.
Hampton at Norfolk St., 4 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Idaho, 4 p.m.
W. Carolina at Elon, 6 p.m.
Campbell at Rhode Island, 6 p.m.
Stonehill at New Hampshire, 6 p.m.
William & Mary at Wofford, 6 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Liberty
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|41
|24
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|25
|17
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|32
|25
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|23
|16
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|34
|14
|FIU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|31
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|27
|55
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|28
|UTEP
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|40
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|63
___
Saturday’s Games
Jacksonville St. at Louisville, 3:30 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Mississippi, 4:15 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at FIU, 6 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at UCF, 6:30 p.m.
E. Kentucky at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.
S. Utah at UTEP, 9 p.m.
Liberty at New Mexico St., 10:15 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 14
Louisiana Tech at NC State, Noon
FIU at FAU, 6 p.m.
UTEP at Liberty, 6 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at San Jose St., 7 p.m.
Hawaii at Sam Houston St., 7 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.
IAA INDEPENDENTS
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|21
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|17
___
Saturday’s Games
Merrimack at Uconn, Noon
St. Anselm at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 14
Georgetown at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.
Merrimack at Bucknell, 6 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Columbia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cornell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harvard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Penn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Princeton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|41
|17
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|30
|13
|Akron
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|52
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|55
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|13
|Ohio
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|38
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|66
|10
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|28
|14
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|54
|15
|Toledo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|49
|10
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|28
___
Saturday’s Games
Akron at Rutgers, Noon
Bowling Green at Penn St., Noon
Missouri St. at Ball St., 2 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Kent St., 2:30 p.m.
Umass at Toledo, 3:30 p.m.
E. Michigan at Washington, 3:30 p.m.
N. Illinois at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.
South Alabama at Ohio, 6 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at FIU, 6 p.m.
Buffalo at Missouri, 7 p.m.
W. Michigan at Ohio St., 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 14
Cincinnati at Miami (Ohio), Noon
Cent. Michigan at Illinois, Noon
Umass at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Ball St. at Miami, 3:30 p.m.
Morgan St. at Ohio, 3:30 p.m.
Colgate at Akron, 6 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at W. Michigan, 6:30 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Toledo at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.
Kent St. at Tennessee, 7:45 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|30
|28
|NC Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|31
|24
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|50
|Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|44
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|66
|SC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|22
___
Saturday’s Games
SC State at The Citadel, Noon
Virginia St. at Norfolk St., 4 p.m.
Elon at NC Central, 6 p.m.
Morgan St. at Towson, 6 p.m.
Mercyhurst at Howard, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 14
Howard vs. Morehouse at East Rutherford, N.J., 3 p.m.
Wagner at Delaware St., 3 p.m.
Morgan St. at Ohio, 3:30 p.m.
Hampton at Norfolk St., 4 p.m.
NC Central at North Carolina, 6 p.m.
SC State at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|35
|7
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|45
|3
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|40
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|49
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|29
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|51
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|26
|31
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|21
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|44
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|41
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|24
___
Saturday’s Games
Valparaiso at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.
Missouri St. at Ball St., 2 p.m.
N. Iowa at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.
Tennessee St. at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.
South Dakota at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.
Butler at Murray St., 7 p.m.
Incarnate Word at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.
Montana at North Dakota, 7 p.m.
Illinois St. at North Alabama, 7 p.m.
Indiana St. at E. Illinois, 7 p.m.
S. Illinois at Austin Peay, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 14
W. Illinois at Illinois St., 1 p.m.
Duquesne at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.
Idaho St. at North Dakota, 2 p.m.
South Dakota at Portland St., 4 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at ETSU, 5:30 p.m.
Dayton at Indiana St., 6 p.m.
MVSU at Murray St., 7 p.m.
Augustana (SD) at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.
Lindenwood (Mo.) at Missouri St., 7 p.m.
Incarnate Word at S. Illinois, 7 p.m.
N. Iowa at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Air Force
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|21
|6
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|56
|45
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|45
|14
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|42
|24
|UNLV
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|27
|7
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|36
|14
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|48
|30
|Nevada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|52
|55
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|52
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|30
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|70
|96
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|48
___
Saturday’s Games
Utah Tech at UNLV, 3 p.m.
Idaho at Wyoming, 3:30 p.m.
San Jose St. at Air Force, 7 p.m.
N. Colorado at Colorado St., 7 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Nevada, 7 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Fresno St., 10 p.m.
Boise St. at Oregon, 10 p.m.
Oregon St. at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.
Utah St. at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 13
UNLV at Kansas, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 14
Nevada at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.
Utah at Utah St., 4:30 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at San Jose St., 7 p.m.
Hawaii at Sam Houston St., 7 p.m.
Air Force at Baylor, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Colorado St., 7:30 p.m.
New Mexico at Auburn, 7:30 p.m.
BYU at Wyoming, 9 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.
San Diego St. at California, 10:30 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Wagner
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|46
|7
|CCSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|66
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|49
|LIU Brooklyn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|27
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|36
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|18
|Stonehill
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Saturday’s Games
Wagner at Lehigh, Noon
St. Francis (Pa.) at Kent St., 2:30 p.m.
Duquesne at Boston College, 3:30 p.m.
Stonehill at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.
Edinboro at Robert Morris, 6 p.m.
Fordham at CCSU, 6 p.m.
Mercyhurst at Howard, 7 p.m.
LIU Brooklyn at TCU, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 14
Mercyhurst at Robert Morris, Noon
CCSU at St. Francis (Pa.), Noon
Lehigh at LIU Brooklyn, Noon
Duquesne at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.
Wagner at Delaware St., 3 p.m.
Stonehill at New Hampshire, 6 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|38
|15
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|70
|30
___
Saturday’s Games
Texas Tech at Washington St., 10 p.m.
Oregon St. at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 14
Washington vs. Washington St. at Seattle, 3:30 p.m.
Oregon at Oregon St., 3:30 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|46
|24
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|49
|Colgate
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|17
|Fordham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|41
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|20
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|30
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|42
___
Saturday’s Games
Wagner at Lehigh, Noon
Lafayette at Monmouth (NJ), Noon
Georgetown at Marist, Noon
Bucknell at VMI, 1:30 p.m.
New Hampshire at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.
Villanova at Colgate, 6 p.m.
Fordham at CCSU, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 14
Lehigh at LIU Brooklyn, Noon
Marist at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.
Stony Brook at Fordham, 1 p.m.
Georgetown at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.
Holy Cross at Bryant, 2 p.m.
Colgate at Akron, 6 p.m.
Merrimack at Bucknell, 6 p.m.
PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Butler
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|40
|7
|Dayton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|10
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|10
|San Diego
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|27
|21
|Stetson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|41
|3
|Davidson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|46
|Drake
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|63
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|34
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|35
___
Saturday’s Games
Georgetown at Marist, Noon
N. Iowa at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.
Valparaiso at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.
Cent. Washington at San Diego, 4 p.m.
Kentucky Christian at Morehead St., 6 p.m.
Warner University at Stetson, 6 p.m.
Catawba at Davidson, 7 p.m.
Presbyterian at Erskine, 7 p.m.
Butler at Murray St., 7 p.m.
Drake at E. Washington, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 14
Marist at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.
Va. Lynchburg at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.
Black Hills St. at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.
Stetson at Furman, 2 p.m.
Morehead St. at Montana, 3 p.m.
Hanover at Butler, 6 p.m.
Dayton at Indiana St., 6 p.m.
Point (Ga.) at Davidson, 7 p.m.
Indiana Wesleyan at Valparaiso, 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|63
|0
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|70
|0
|Auburn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|73
|3
|Georgia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|34
|3
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|31
|0
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|76
|0
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|56
|7
|Missouri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|51
|0
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|51
|3
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|23
|19
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|69
|3
|Texas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|52
|0
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|34
|27
|Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|41
|LSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|27
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|23
___
Saturday’s Games
Arkansas at Oklahoma St., Noon
Texas at Michigan, Noon
McNeese St. at Texas A&M, 12:45 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Georgia, 2 p.m.
South Carolina at Kentucky, 3:30 p.m.
California at Auburn, 3:30 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Mississippi, 4:15 p.m.
Samford at Florida, 7 p.m.
South Florida at Alabama, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Missouri, 7 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m.
Nicholls at LSU, 7:30 p.m.
NC State vs. Tennessee at Charlotte, N.C., 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Oklahoma, 7:45 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 14
Alabama at Wisconsin, Noon
LSU at South Carolina, Noon
Boston College at Missouri, 12:45 p.m.
Texas A&M at Florida, 3:30 p.m.
Tulane at Oklahoma, 3:30 p.m.
UAB at Arkansas, 4:15 p.m.
Mississippi at Wake Forest, 6:30 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Georgia St., 7 p.m.
UTSA at Texas, 7 p.m.
Georgia at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.
New Mexico at Auburn, 7:30 p.m.
Toledo at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.
Kent St. at Tennessee, 7:45 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Mercer
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|63
|10
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|22
|21
|Wofford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|21
|20
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|69
|ETSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|38
|Furman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|76
|Samford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|29
|38
|VMI
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|41
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|38
___
Saturday’s Games
SC State at The Citadel, Noon
Campbell at W. Carolina, 1 p.m.
Bucknell at VMI, 1:30 p.m.
Mercer at Bethune-Cookman, 3 p.m.
Wofford at Richmond, 3:30 p.m.
Virginia-Wise at ETSU, 5:30 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Furman, 6 p.m.
Chattanooga at Georgia St., 7 p.m.
Samford at Florida, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 14
North Greenville at The Citadel, Noon
Stetson at Furman, 2 p.m.
VMI at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at ETSU, 5:30 p.m.
W. Carolina at Elon, 6 p.m.
Mercer at Chattanooga, 6 p.m.
William & Mary at Wofford, 6 p.m.
Alabama St. at Samford, 7 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|28
|7
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|77
|0
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|44
|33
|Houston Christian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|59
|Lamar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|27
|34
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|25
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|28
|62
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|52
|Texas A&M Commerce
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|45
___
Saturday’s Games
McNeese St. at Texas A&M, 12:45 p.m.
Tarleton St. at Houston Christian, 7 p.m.
MVSU at Lamar, 7 p.m.
Prairie View at Northwestern St., 7 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.
Incarnate Word at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at North Texas, 7:30 p.m.
Nicholls at LSU, 7:30 p.m.
Texas A&M Commerce at UC Davis, 10 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 12
Northwestern St. at South Alabama, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 14
Louisiana College at Houston Christian, 7 p.m.
Weber St. at Lamar, 7 p.m.
Grambling St. at Texas A&M Commerce, 7 p.m.
E. Washington at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.
Incarnate Word at S. Illinois, 7 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at McNeese St., 8 p.m.
Nicholls at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|46
|41
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|73
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|31
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|48
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|30
|MVSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|41
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Texas Southern
|1
|0
|27
|9
|1
|0
|27
|9
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|41
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|70
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|40
|Prairie View
|0
|1
|9
|27
|0
|1
|9
|27
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|21
___
Saturday’s Games
Mercer at Bethune-Cookman, 3 p.m.
Miles at Alabama St., 6 p.m.
Florida A&M at Miami, 6 p.m.
Tuskegee at Grambling St., 7 p.m.
Savannah St. at Southern U., 7 p.m.
Lane at Jackson St., 7 p.m.
Kentucky St. at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.
Texas Southern at Rice, 7 p.m.
MVSU at Lamar, 7 p.m.
Prairie View at Northwestern St., 7 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m.
Arkansas Baptist at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 14
Prairie View at Michigan St., 3:30 p.m.
Edward Waters at Alcorn St., 5 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at W. Michigan, 6:30 p.m.
Alabama St. at Samford, 7 p.m.
Grambling St. at Texas A&M Commerce, 7 p.m.
Southern U. at Jackson St., 7 p.m.
Georgetown at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.
Tennessee St. vs. Ark.-Pine Bluff at Memphis, Tenn., 7 p.m.
MVSU at Murray St., 7 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|38
|10
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|55
|27
|James Madison
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|30
|7
|Marshall
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|45
|3
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|45
|56
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|35
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|23
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|34
|31
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|40
|10
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|30
|14
|Texas State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|34
|27
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|38
|52
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|31
|Troy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|26
|28
___
Saturday’s Games
Troy at Memphis, Noon
UTSA at Texas State, 4 p.m.
Marshall at Virginia Tech, 4:30 p.m.
East Carolina at Old Dominion, 6 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at James Madison, 6 p.m.
South Alabama at Ohio, 6 p.m.
William & Mary at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.
UAB at Louisiana-Monroe, 7 p.m.
Chattanooga at Georgia St., 7 p.m.
Tulsa at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Nevada, 7 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Clemson, 8 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 12
Arizona St. at Texas State, 7:30 p.m.
Northwestern St. at South Alabama, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 14
Arkansas St. at Michigan, Noon
Coastal Carolina at Temple, 2 p.m.
Troy at Iowa, 4 p.m.
Appalachian St. at East Carolina, 4 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Old Dominion, 6 p.m.
SC State at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.
South Florida at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Georgia St., 7 p.m.
UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|West Georgia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|38
|29
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|29
|68
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|51
|52
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|62
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|31
|34
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|56
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|77
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|49
|Utah Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|31
___
Saturday’s Games
Utah Tech at UNLV, 3 p.m.
S. Illinois at Austin Peay, 7 p.m.
Illinois St. at North Alabama, 7 p.m.
E. Kentucky at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Lindenwood (Mo.), 7 p.m.
Tarleton St. at Houston Christian, 7 p.m.
West Georgia at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.
S. Utah at UTEP, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 14
Abilene Christian at N. Colorado, 4 p.m.
West Georgia at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.
Austin Peay at Cent. Arkansas, 7 p.m.
North Alabama at UT Martin, 7 p.m.
UC Davis at S. Utah, 8 p.m.
N. Arizona at Utah Tech, 9 p.m.
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Notre Dame
|1
|0
|23
|13
|Uconn
|0
|1
|7
|50
|Umass
|0
|1
|14
|28
___
Saturday’s Games
Merrimack at Uconn, Noon
N. Illinois at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.
Umass at Toledo, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 14
Umass at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Notre Dame at Purdue, 3:30 p.m.
Uconn at Duke, 6 p.m.
