FBC Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Army 0 0…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Army 0 0 0 0 1 0 42 7 East Carolina 0 0 0 0 1 0 42 3 Memphis 0 0 0 0 1 0 40 0 Navy 0 0 0 0 1 0 49 21 North Texas 0 0 0 0 1 0 52 38 South Florida 0 0 0 0 1 0 48 3 Tulane 0 0 0 0 1 0 52 0 Tulsa 0 0 0 0 1 0 62 28 UAB 0 0 0 0 1 0 41 3 UTSA 0 0 0 0 1 0 28 16 Charlotte 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 30 FAU 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 16 Rice 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 34 Temple 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 51

___

Saturday’s Games

Troy at Memphis, Noon

Army at FAU, Noon

Kansas St. at Tulane, Noon

Temple at Navy, 3:30 p.m.

Charlotte at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

UTSA at Texas State, 4 p.m.

East Carolina at Old Dominion, 6 p.m.

Texas Southern at Rice, 7 p.m.

Tulsa at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.

South Florida at Alabama, 7 p.m.

UAB at Louisiana-Monroe, 7 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at North Texas, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 14

Memphis at Florida St., Noon

North Texas at Texas Tech, Noon

Oklahoma St. at Tulsa, Noon

Coastal Carolina at Temple, 2 p.m.

Tulane at Oklahoma, 3:30 p.m.

Appalachian St. at East Carolina, 4 p.m.

UAB at Arkansas, 4:15 p.m.

FIU at FAU, 6 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

UTSA at Texas, 7 p.m.

South Florida at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.

Rice at Houston, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Boston College 1 0 28 13 1 0 28 13 Georgia Tech 1 0 24 21 2 0 59 33 California 0 0 0 0 1 0 31 13 Duke 0 0 0 0 1 0 26 3 Louisville 0 0 0 0 1 0 62 0 Miami 0 0 0 0 1 0 41 17 NC State 0 0 0 0 1 0 38 21 North Carolina 0 0 0 0 1 0 19 17 Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 1 0 55 24 SMU 0 0 0 0 2 0 88 31 Syracuse 0 0 0 0 1 0 38 22 Virginia 0 0 0 0 1 0 34 13 Wake Forest 0 0 0 0 1 0 45 13 Clemson 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 34 Florida St. 0 2 34 52 0 2 34 52 Stanford 0 0 0 0 0 1 27 34 Virginia Tech 0 0 0 0 0 1 27 34

___

Friday’s Games

BYU at SMU, 7 p.m.

Duke at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Georgia Tech at Syracuse, Noon

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, Noon

Charlotte at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Duquesne at Boston College, 3:30 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Louisville, 3:30 p.m.

California at Auburn, 3:30 p.m.

Marshall at Virginia Tech, 4:30 p.m.

Florida A&M at Miami, 6 p.m.

Virginia at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

Cal Poly at Stanford, 7 p.m.

NC State vs. Tennessee at Charlotte, N.C., 7:30 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Clemson, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 14

Louisiana Tech at NC State, Noon

Memphis at Florida St., Noon

Boston College at Missouri, 12:45 p.m.

Ball St. at Miami, 3:30 p.m.

West Virginia at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.

VMI at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m.

NC Central at North Carolina, 6 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Old Dominion, 6 p.m.

Uconn at Duke, 6 p.m.

Mississippi at Wake Forest, 6:30 p.m.

Maryland at Virginia, 8 p.m.

San Diego St. at California, 10:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Arizona 0 0 0 0 1 0 61 39 Arizona St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 48 7 BYU 0 0 0 0 1 0 41 13 Baylor 0 0 0 0 1 0 45 3 Cincinnati 0 0 0 0 1 0 38 20 Colorado 0 0 0 0 1 0 31 26 Iowa St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 21 3 Kansas 0 0 0 0 1 0 48 3 Kansas St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 41 6 Oklahoma St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 44 20 TCU 0 0 0 0 1 0 34 27 Texas Tech 0 0 0 0 1 0 52 51 UCF 0 0 0 0 1 0 57 3 Utah 0 0 0 0 1 0 49 0 Houston 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 27 West Virginia 0 0 0 0 0 1 12 34

___

Friday’s Games

BYU at SMU, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, Noon

Arkansas at Oklahoma St., Noon

Kansas St. at Tulane, Noon

Baylor at Utah, 3:30 p.m.

Iowa St. at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.

Albany (NY) at West Virginia, 6 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at UCF, 6:30 p.m.

Kansas at Illinois, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Oklahoma, 7:45 p.m.

LIU Brooklyn at TCU, 8 p.m.

N. Arizona at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Texas Tech at Washington St., 10 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 12

Arizona St. at Texas State, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 13

UNLV at Kansas, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 14

Cincinnati at Miami (Ohio), Noon

Oklahoma St. at Tulsa, Noon

North Texas at Texas Tech, Noon

West Virginia at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.

Utah at Utah St., 4:30 p.m.

UCF at TCU, 7:30 p.m.

Air Force at Baylor, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Colorado St., 7:30 p.m.

Rice at Houston, 8 p.m.

BYU at Wyoming, 9 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA E. Washington 0 0 0 0 1 0 42 27 Montana 0 0 0 0 1 0 29 24 Montana St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 66 38 N. Arizona 0 0 0 0 1 0 66 6 Cal Poly 0 0 0 0 0 1 21 27 Idaho 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 24 Idaho St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 15 38 N. Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 28 Portland St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 30 70 Sacramento St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 24 42 UC Davis 0 0 0 0 0 1 13 31 Weber St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 35

___

Saturday’s Games

Idaho at Wyoming, 3:30 p.m.

W. Oregon at Idaho St., 6 p.m.

Drake at E. Washington, 7 p.m.

Montana at North Dakota, 7 p.m.

N. Colorado at Colorado St., 7 p.m.

Cal Poly at Stanford, 7 p.m.

Maine at Montana St., 8 p.m.

Portland St. at Weber St., 8 p.m.

Texas A&M Commerce at UC Davis, 10 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

N. Arizona at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 14

Idaho St. at North Dakota, 2 p.m.

Morehead St. at Montana, 3 p.m.

Abilene Christian at N. Colorado, 4 p.m.

South Dakota at Portland St., 4 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Idaho, 4 p.m.

E. Washington at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.

Weber St. at Lamar, 7 p.m.

UC Davis at S. Utah, 8 p.m.

W. Oregon at Cal Poly, 8 p.m.

Nicholls at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

N. Arizona at Utah Tech, 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Tennessee St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 41 21 SE Missouri 0 0 0 0 1 1 53 38 Charleston Southern 0 0 0 0 0 1 21 22 E. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 45 Gardner-Webb 0 0 0 0 0 1 20 21 Lindenwood (Mo.) 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 48 Tennessee Tech 0 0 0 0 0 1 25 32 UT Martin 0 0 0 0 0 1 6 41 W. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 1 15 54

___

Friday’s Games

W. Illinois at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee Tech at Georgia, 2 p.m.

Tennessee St. at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at James Madison, 6 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Furman, 6 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Lindenwood (Mo.), 7 p.m.

UT Martin at SE Missouri, 7 p.m.

Indiana St. at E. Illinois, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 14

W. Illinois at Illinois St., 1 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Richmond, 2 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at Missouri St., 7 p.m.

North Alabama at UT Martin, 7 p.m.

Tennessee St. vs. Ark.-Pine Bluff at Memphis, Tenn., 7 p.m.

E. Illinois at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 0 45 0 Indiana 0 0 0 0 1 0 31 7 Iowa 0 0 0 0 1 0 40 0 Maryland 0 0 0 0 1 0 50 7 Michigan 0 0 0 0 1 0 30 10 Michigan St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 16 10 Nebraska 0 0 0 0 1 0 40 7 Northwestern 0 0 0 0 1 0 13 6 Ohio St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 52 6 Oregon 0 0 0 0 1 0 24 14 Penn St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 34 12 Purdue 0 0 0 0 1 0 49 0 Rutgers 0 0 0 0 1 0 44 7 Southern Cal 0 0 0 0 1 0 27 20 UCLA 0 0 0 0 1 0 16 13 Washington 0 0 0 0 1 0 35 3 Wisconsin 0 0 0 0 1 0 28 14 Minnesota 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 19

___

Friday’s Games

W. Illinois at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Duke at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Texas at Michigan, Noon

Bowling Green at Penn St., Noon

Akron at Rutgers, Noon

Rhode Island at Minnesota, Noon

Michigan St. at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.

South Dakota at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.

E. Michigan at Washington, 3:30 p.m.

Iowa St. at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.

Kansas at Illinois, 7 p.m.

W. Michigan at Ohio St., 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.

Boise St. at Oregon, 10 p.m.

Utah St. at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 14

Arkansas St. at Michigan, Noon

Alabama at Wisconsin, Noon

Cent. Michigan at Illinois, Noon

Nevada at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Washington vs. Washington St. at Seattle, 3:30 p.m.

Oregon at Oregon St., 3:30 p.m.

Prairie View at Michigan St., 3:30 p.m.

Notre Dame at Purdue, 3:30 p.m.

Troy at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Indiana at UCLA, 7:30 p.m.

E. Illinois at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m.

N. Iowa at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.

Maryland at Virginia, 8 p.m.

COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Albany (NY) 0 0 0 0 1 0 27 21 Delaware 0 0 0 0 1 0 48 17 Maine 0 0 0 0 1 0 17 14 Rhode Island 0 0 0 0 1 0 20 17 Villanova 0 0 0 0 1 0 24 17 William & Mary 0 0 0 0 1 0 41 7 Bryant 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 48 Campbell 0 0 0 0 0 1 24 41 Elon 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 26 Hampton 0 0 0 0 0 1 28 30 Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 0 0 0 1 27 42 NC A&T 0 0 0 0 0 1 13 45 New Hampshire 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 57 Richmond 0 0 0 0 0 1 13 34 Stony Brook 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 45 Towson 0 0 0 0 0 1 20 38

___

Saturday’s Games

Lafayette at Monmouth (NJ), Noon

Rhode Island at Minnesota, Noon

Campbell at W. Carolina, 1 p.m.

New Hampshire at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.

Wofford at Richmond, 3:30 p.m.

Stonehill at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.

Franklin Pierce at Bryant, 4 p.m.

Morgan St. at Towson, 6 p.m.

Virginia Union at Hampton, 6 p.m.

Villanova at Colgate, 6 p.m.

Elon at NC Central, 6 p.m.

Albany (NY) at West Virginia, 6 p.m.

Winston-Salem at NC A&T, 7 p.m.

William & Mary at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

Maine at Montana St., 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 14

Stony Brook at Fordham, 1 p.m.

Delaware at NC A&T, 1 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Richmond, 2 p.m.

Holy Cross at Bryant, 2 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Maine, 3:30 p.m.

Towson at Villanova, 3:30 p.m.

Hampton at Norfolk St., 4 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Idaho, 4 p.m.

W. Carolina at Elon, 6 p.m.

Campbell at Rhode Island, 6 p.m.

Stonehill at New Hampshire, 6 p.m.

William & Mary at Wofford, 6 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Liberty 0 0 0 0 1 0 41 24 Louisiana Tech 0 0 0 0 1 0 25 17 Middle Tennessee 0 0 0 0 1 0 32 25 New Mexico St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 23 16 Sam Houston St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 34 14 FIU 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 31 Jacksonville St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 27 55 Kennesaw St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 16 28 UTEP 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 40 W. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 63

___

Saturday’s Games

Jacksonville St. at Louisville, 3:30 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Mississippi, 4:15 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at FIU, 6 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at UCF, 6:30 p.m.

E. Kentucky at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.

S. Utah at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Liberty at New Mexico St., 10:15 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 14

Louisiana Tech at NC State, Noon

FIU at FAU, 6 p.m.

UTEP at Liberty, 6 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at San Jose St., 7 p.m.

Hawaii at Sam Houston St., 7 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.

IAA INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Merrimack 0 0 0 0 0 1 6 21 Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 0 1 15 17

___

Saturday’s Games

Merrimack at Uconn, Noon

St. Anselm at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 14

Georgetown at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.

Merrimack at Bucknell, 6 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 Columbia 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cornell 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 Harvard 0 0 0 0 0 0 Penn 0 0 0 0 0 0 Princeton 0 0 0 0 0 0 Yale 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Bowling Green 0 0 0 0 1 0 41 17 Buffalo 0 0 0 0 1 0 30 13 Akron 0 0 0 0 0 1 6 52 Kent St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 24 55 Miami (Ohio) 0 0 0 0 0 1 6 13 Ohio 0 0 0 0 0 1 22 38

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cent. Michigan 0 0 0 0 1 0 66 10 E. Michigan 0 0 0 0 1 0 28 14 N. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 0 54 15 Toledo 0 0 0 0 1 0 49 10 Ball St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 W. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 28

___

Saturday’s Games

Akron at Rutgers, Noon

Bowling Green at Penn St., Noon

Missouri St. at Ball St., 2 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Kent St., 2:30 p.m.

Umass at Toledo, 3:30 p.m.

E. Michigan at Washington, 3:30 p.m.

N. Illinois at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

South Alabama at Ohio, 6 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at FIU, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Missouri, 7 p.m.

W. Michigan at Ohio St., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 14

Cincinnati at Miami (Ohio), Noon

Cent. Michigan at Illinois, Noon

Umass at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Ball St. at Miami, 3:30 p.m.

Morgan St. at Ohio, 3:30 p.m.

Colgate at Akron, 6 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at W. Michigan, 6:30 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.

Kent St. at Tennessee, 7:45 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 30 28 NC Central 0 0 0 0 1 0 31 24 Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 31 50 Howard 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 44 Norfolk St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 26 66 SC State 0 0 0 0 0 1 18 22

___

Saturday’s Games

SC State at The Citadel, Noon

Virginia St. at Norfolk St., 4 p.m.

Elon at NC Central, 6 p.m.

Morgan St. at Towson, 6 p.m.

Mercyhurst at Howard, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 14

Howard vs. Morehouse at East Rutherford, N.J., 3 p.m.

Wagner at Delaware St., 3 p.m.

Morgan St. at Ohio, 3:30 p.m.

Hampton at Norfolk St., 4 p.m.

NC Central at North Carolina, 6 p.m.

SC State at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA N. Iowa 0 0 0 0 1 0 35 7 South Dakota 0 0 0 0 1 0 45 3 Illinois St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 40 Indiana St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 49 Missouri St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 24 29 Murray St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 51 N. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 26 31 North Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 21 S. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 20 44 S. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 1 13 41 Youngstown St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 24

___

Saturday’s Games

Valparaiso at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

Missouri St. at Ball St., 2 p.m.

N. Iowa at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.

Tennessee St. at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

South Dakota at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.

Butler at Murray St., 7 p.m.

Incarnate Word at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.

Montana at North Dakota, 7 p.m.

Illinois St. at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

Indiana St. at E. Illinois, 7 p.m.

S. Illinois at Austin Peay, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 14

W. Illinois at Illinois St., 1 p.m.

Duquesne at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

Idaho St. at North Dakota, 2 p.m.

South Dakota at Portland St., 4 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at ETSU, 5:30 p.m.

Dayton at Indiana St., 6 p.m.

MVSU at Murray St., 7 p.m.

Augustana (SD) at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at Missouri St., 7 p.m.

Incarnate Word at S. Illinois, 7 p.m.

N. Iowa at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Air Force 0 0 0 0 1 0 21 6 Boise St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 56 45 San Diego St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 45 14 San Jose St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 42 24 UNLV 0 0 0 0 1 0 27 7 Utah St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 36 14 Hawaii 0 0 0 0 1 1 48 30 Nevada 0 0 0 0 1 1 52 55 Colorado St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 52 Fresno St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 30 New Mexico 0 0 0 0 0 2 70 96 Wyoming 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 48

___

Saturday’s Games

Utah Tech at UNLV, 3 p.m.

Idaho at Wyoming, 3:30 p.m.

San Jose St. at Air Force, 7 p.m.

N. Colorado at Colorado St., 7 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Nevada, 7 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

Boise St. at Oregon, 10 p.m.

Oregon St. at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

Utah St. at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 13

UNLV at Kansas, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 14

Nevada at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Utah at Utah St., 4:30 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at San Jose St., 7 p.m.

Hawaii at Sam Houston St., 7 p.m.

Air Force at Baylor, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Colorado St., 7:30 p.m.

New Mexico at Auburn, 7:30 p.m.

BYU at Wyoming, 9 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.

San Diego St. at California, 10:30 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Wagner 0 0 0 0 1 0 46 7 CCSU 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 66 Duquesne 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 49 LIU Brooklyn 0 0 0 0 0 1 21 27 Robert Morris 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 36 St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 18 Stonehill 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

Wagner at Lehigh, Noon

St. Francis (Pa.) at Kent St., 2:30 p.m.

Duquesne at Boston College, 3:30 p.m.

Stonehill at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.

Edinboro at Robert Morris, 6 p.m.

Fordham at CCSU, 6 p.m.

Mercyhurst at Howard, 7 p.m.

LIU Brooklyn at TCU, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 14

Mercyhurst at Robert Morris, Noon

CCSU at St. Francis (Pa.), Noon

Lehigh at LIU Brooklyn, Noon

Duquesne at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

Wagner at Delaware St., 3 p.m.

Stonehill at New Hampshire, 6 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Oregon St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 38 15 Washington St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 70 30

___

Saturday’s Games

Texas Tech at Washington St., 10 p.m.

Oregon St. at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 14

Washington vs. Washington St. at Seattle, 3:30 p.m.

Oregon at Oregon St., 3:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgetown 0 0 0 0 1 0 46 24 Bucknell 0 0 0 0 0 1 21 49 Colgate 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 17 Fordham 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 41 Holy Cross 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 20 Lafayette 0 0 0 0 0 1 13 30 Lehigh 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 42

___

Saturday’s Games

Wagner at Lehigh, Noon

Lafayette at Monmouth (NJ), Noon

Georgetown at Marist, Noon

Bucknell at VMI, 1:30 p.m.

New Hampshire at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.

Villanova at Colgate, 6 p.m.

Fordham at CCSU, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 14

Lehigh at LIU Brooklyn, Noon

Marist at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.

Stony Brook at Fordham, 1 p.m.

Georgetown at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.

Holy Cross at Bryant, 2 p.m.

Colgate at Akron, 6 p.m.

Merrimack at Bucknell, 6 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Butler 0 0 0 0 1 0 40 7 Dayton 0 0 0 0 1 0 18 10 Morehead St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 17 10 San Diego 0 0 0 0 1 0 27 21 Stetson 0 0 0 0 1 0 41 3 Davidson 0 0 0 0 0 1 24 46 Drake 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Marist 0 0 0 0 0 0 Presbyterian 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 63 St. Thomas (Minn.) 0 0 0 0 0 1 13 34 Valparaiso 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 35

___

Saturday’s Games

Georgetown at Marist, Noon

N. Iowa at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.

Valparaiso at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

Cent. Washington at San Diego, 4 p.m.

Kentucky Christian at Morehead St., 6 p.m.

Warner University at Stetson, 6 p.m.

Catawba at Davidson, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at Erskine, 7 p.m.

Butler at Murray St., 7 p.m.

Drake at E. Washington, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 14

Marist at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.

Va. Lynchburg at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.

Black Hills St. at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.

Stetson at Furman, 2 p.m.

Morehead St. at Montana, 3 p.m.

Hanover at Butler, 6 p.m.

Dayton at Indiana St., 6 p.m.

Point (Ga.) at Davidson, 7 p.m.

Indiana Wesleyan at Valparaiso, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama 0 0 0 0 1 0 63 0 Arkansas 0 0 0 0 1 0 70 0 Auburn 0 0 0 0 1 0 73 3 Georgia 0 0 0 0 1 0 34 3 Kentucky 0 0 0 0 1 0 31 0 Mississippi 0 0 0 0 1 0 76 0 Mississippi St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 56 7 Missouri 0 0 0 0 1 0 51 0 Oklahoma 0 0 0 0 1 0 51 3 South Carolina 0 0 0 0 1 0 23 19 Tennessee 0 0 0 0 1 0 69 3 Texas 0 0 0 0 1 0 52 0 Vanderbilt 0 0 0 0 1 0 34 27 Florida 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 41 LSU 0 0 0 0 0 1 20 27 Texas A&M 0 0 0 0 0 1 13 23

___

Saturday’s Games

Arkansas at Oklahoma St., Noon

Texas at Michigan, Noon

McNeese St. at Texas A&M, 12:45 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Georgia, 2 p.m.

South Carolina at Kentucky, 3:30 p.m.

California at Auburn, 3:30 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Mississippi, 4:15 p.m.

Samford at Florida, 7 p.m.

South Florida at Alabama, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Missouri, 7 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m.

Nicholls at LSU, 7:30 p.m.

NC State vs. Tennessee at Charlotte, N.C., 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Oklahoma, 7:45 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 14

Alabama at Wisconsin, Noon

LSU at South Carolina, Noon

Boston College at Missouri, 12:45 p.m.

Texas A&M at Florida, 3:30 p.m.

Tulane at Oklahoma, 3:30 p.m.

UAB at Arkansas, 4:15 p.m.

Mississippi at Wake Forest, 6:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

UTSA at Texas, 7 p.m.

Georgia at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

New Mexico at Auburn, 7:30 p.m.

Toledo at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.

Kent St. at Tennessee, 7:45 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Mercer 0 0 0 0 1 0 63 10 The Citadel 0 0 0 0 1 0 22 21 Wofford 0 0 0 0 1 0 21 20 Chattanooga 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 69 ETSU 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 38 Furman 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 76 Samford 0 0 0 0 0 1 29 38 VMI 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 41 W. Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 1 21 38

___

Saturday’s Games

SC State at The Citadel, Noon

Campbell at W. Carolina, 1 p.m.

Bucknell at VMI, 1:30 p.m.

Mercer at Bethune-Cookman, 3 p.m.

Wofford at Richmond, 3:30 p.m.

Virginia-Wise at ETSU, 5:30 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Furman, 6 p.m.

Chattanooga at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

Samford at Florida, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 14

North Greenville at The Citadel, Noon

Stetson at Furman, 2 p.m.

VMI at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at ETSU, 5:30 p.m.

W. Carolina at Elon, 6 p.m.

Mercer at Chattanooga, 6 p.m.

William & Mary at Wofford, 6 p.m.

Alabama St. at Samford, 7 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Incarnate Word 0 0 0 0 1 0 28 7 Stephen F. Austin 0 0 0 0 1 0 77 0 McNeese St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 44 33 Houston Christian 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 59 Lamar 0 0 0 0 0 1 27 34 Nicholls 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 25 Northwestern St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 28 62 SE Louisiana 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 52 Texas A&M Commerce 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 45

___

Saturday’s Games

McNeese St. at Texas A&M, 12:45 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Houston Christian, 7 p.m.

MVSU at Lamar, 7 p.m.

Prairie View at Northwestern St., 7 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.

Incarnate Word at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at North Texas, 7:30 p.m.

Nicholls at LSU, 7:30 p.m.

Texas A&M Commerce at UC Davis, 10 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 12

Northwestern St. at South Alabama, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 14

Louisiana College at Houston Christian, 7 p.m.

Weber St. at Lamar, 7 p.m.

Grambling St. at Texas A&M Commerce, 7 p.m.

E. Washington at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.

Incarnate Word at S. Illinois, 7 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at McNeese St., 8 p.m.

Nicholls at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Florida A&M 0 0 0 0 2 0 46 41 Alabama A&M 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 73 Alabama St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 24 31 Bethune-Cookman 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 48 Jackson St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 30 MVSU 0 0 0 0 0 1 21 41

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Texas Southern 1 0 27 9 1 0 27 9 Alcorn St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 41 Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 70 Grambling St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 40 Prairie View 0 1 9 27 0 1 9 27 Southern U. 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 21

___

Saturday’s Games

Mercer at Bethune-Cookman, 3 p.m.

Miles at Alabama St., 6 p.m.

Florida A&M at Miami, 6 p.m.

Tuskegee at Grambling St., 7 p.m.

Savannah St. at Southern U., 7 p.m.

Lane at Jackson St., 7 p.m.

Kentucky St. at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.

Texas Southern at Rice, 7 p.m.

MVSU at Lamar, 7 p.m.

Prairie View at Northwestern St., 7 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m.

Arkansas Baptist at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 14

Prairie View at Michigan St., 3:30 p.m.

Edward Waters at Alcorn St., 5 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at W. Michigan, 6:30 p.m.

Alabama St. at Samford, 7 p.m.

Grambling St. at Texas A&M Commerce, 7 p.m.

Southern U. at Jackson St., 7 p.m.

Georgetown at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.

Tennessee St. vs. Ark.-Pine Bluff at Memphis, Tenn., 7 p.m.

MVSU at Murray St., 7 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Appalachian St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 38 10 Coastal Carolina 0 0 0 0 1 0 55 27 James Madison 0 0 0 0 1 0 30 7 Marshall 0 0 0 0 1 0 45 3 Georgia Southern 0 0 0 0 0 1 45 56 Georgia St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 12 35 Old Dominion 0 0 0 0 0 1 19 23

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Arkansas St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 34 31 Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 0 0 1 0 40 10 Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 0 0 1 0 30 14 Texas State 0 0 0 0 1 0 34 27 South Alabama 0 0 0 0 0 1 38 52 Southern Miss. 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 31 Troy 0 0 0 0 0 1 26 28

___

Saturday’s Games

Troy at Memphis, Noon

UTSA at Texas State, 4 p.m.

Marshall at Virginia Tech, 4:30 p.m.

East Carolina at Old Dominion, 6 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at James Madison, 6 p.m.

South Alabama at Ohio, 6 p.m.

William & Mary at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.

UAB at Louisiana-Monroe, 7 p.m.

Chattanooga at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

Tulsa at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Nevada, 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Clemson, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 12

Arizona St. at Texas State, 7:30 p.m.

Northwestern St. at South Alabama, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 14

Arkansas St. at Michigan, Noon

Coastal Carolina at Temple, 2 p.m.

Troy at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Appalachian St. at East Carolina, 4 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Old Dominion, 6 p.m.

SC State at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.

South Florida at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA West Georgia 0 0 0 0 1 0 38 29 Tarleton St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 29 68 Abilene Christian 0 0 0 0 0 1 51 52 Austin Peay 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 62 Cent. Arkansas 0 0 0 0 0 1 31 34 E. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 56 North Alabama 0 0 0 0 0 2 15 77 S. Utah 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 49 Utah Tech 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 31

___

Saturday’s Games

Utah Tech at UNLV, 3 p.m.

S. Illinois at Austin Peay, 7 p.m.

Illinois St. at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

E. Kentucky at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Lindenwood (Mo.), 7 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Houston Christian, 7 p.m.

West Georgia at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.

S. Utah at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 14

Abilene Christian at N. Colorado, 4 p.m.

West Georgia at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.

Austin Peay at Cent. Arkansas, 7 p.m.

North Alabama at UT Martin, 7 p.m.

UC Davis at S. Utah, 8 p.m.

N. Arizona at Utah Tech, 9 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Notre Dame 1 0 23 13 Uconn 0 1 7 50 Umass 0 1 14 28

___

Saturday’s Games

Merrimack at Uconn, Noon

N. Illinois at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

Umass at Toledo, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 14

Umass at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Notre Dame at Purdue, 3:30 p.m.

Uconn at Duke, 6 p.m.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.