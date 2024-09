Erling Haaland scores his 100th goal for Manchester City

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Erling Haaland scored his 100th goal for Manchester City in his team’s 2-2 draw with Arsenal…

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Erling Haaland scored his 100th goal for Manchester City in his team’s 2-2 draw with Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Norway international reached the landmark figure on his 105th appearance for the defending champion.

Haaland, who has been nominated for the Ballon d’Or award for the best soccer player in the world this year, has been in outstanding form this season with his latest goal taking his total for the campaign to 10 in all competitions.

He has topped the league scoring charts in each of his two seasons at City since joining from Borussia Dortmund for $63 million in 2022.

Haaland’s record is even more impressive considering it was achieved in 100 starts for the club.

Haaland opened the scoring in the ninth minute at Etihad Stadium when running through on goal and firing past Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya.

Arsenal fought back to take a halftime lead through goals from Riccardo Calafiori in the 22nd and Gabriel Magalhaes in the first minute of first-half stoppage time. Substitute John Stones rescued a point for City with an equalizer deep into second-half stoppage time.

