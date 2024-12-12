Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Appomattox 58, Rustburg 48
Bassett 56, William Byrd 46
Brunswick 55, Surry County 24
Chatham 36, Brookville 24
Colgan 65, Dominion Academy, Ohio 52
Colonial Beach 49, La Plata, Md. 29
Granby 54, Lake Taylor 50
Grassfield 93, Tallwood 11
Great Bridge 66, Ocean Lakes 62
Heritage (Lynchburg) 57, GW-Danville 43
James Wood 54, Strasburg 47
Manor High School 74, Churchland 24
McDonough, Md. 64, Alexandria City 61
Millbrook 43, Turner Ashby 38
Norfolk Collegiate 54, Bayside 32
Northside 64, Hidden Valley 50
Ridgeview 84, Grundy 37
Riverbend 69, Culpeper 34
Southampton 45, Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 16
Western Albemarle 56, Harrisonburg 35
Westfield 81, Herndon 47
