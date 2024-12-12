Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Appomattox 58, Rustburg 48 Bassett 56, William Byrd 46 Brunswick 55, Surry County 24 Chatham 36, Brookville…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Appomattox 58, Rustburg 48

Bassett 56, William Byrd 46

Brunswick 55, Surry County 24

Chatham 36, Brookville 24

Colgan 65, Dominion Academy, Ohio 52

Colonial Beach 49, La Plata, Md. 29

Granby 54, Lake Taylor 50

Grassfield 93, Tallwood 11

Great Bridge 66, Ocean Lakes 62

Heritage (Lynchburg) 57, GW-Danville 43

James Wood 54, Strasburg 47

Manor High School 74, Churchland 24

McDonough, Md. 64, Alexandria City 61

Millbrook 43, Turner Ashby 38

Norfolk Collegiate 54, Bayside 32

Northside 64, Hidden Valley 50

Ridgeview 84, Grundy 37

Riverbend 69, Culpeper 34

Southampton 45, Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 16

Western Albemarle 56, Harrisonburg 35

Westfield 81, Herndon 47

