Pitchers again dominate Rule 5 draft, making up 11 of 15 unprotected players in big league phase

DALLAS (AP) — Pitchers again dominated the big league phase of the Rule 5 draft at the winter meetings, with 11 of the 15 unprotected players selected Wednesday being those who throw off the mound.

The 121-loss Chicago White Sox had the first pick, and selected 24-year-old right-hander Shane Smith from the Milwaukee Brewers organization.

Smith was an undrafted free agent out of Wake Forest when he was signed by Milwaukee in July 2021. The 6-foot-4, 235-pounder has gone 13-7 with a 2.69 ERA and 203 strikeouts over 157 innings in 73 appearances (19 starts) over three minor league seasons.

There were 14 teams who made picks in the major league portion of the Rule 5 draft. Only Atlanta made two selections, after making none since 2017.

Atlanta chose right-hander Anderson Pilar from the Miami Marlins with the 11th pick, and then took infielder Christian Cairo from the Cleveland Guardians with the 15th and final pick in the MLB portion of the draft.

The 26-year-old Pilar was original signed by Colorado as a minor league free agent in 2015 and has pitched in 213 minor league games (17 starts). He has a 28-20 record with a 2.86 ERA.

Teams pay $100,000 to take a player in the major league portion of what is called the Rule 5 draft. The players must stay on the big league roster all of next season or clear waivers and be offered back to their original organization for $50,000.

Six of the 10 players selected during the Rule 5 draft last December in Nashville — five of them right-handed pitchers — remained last season with organization that selected them.

Two of the four position players taken Wednesday by other teams came from the Detroit Tigers organization: catcher Liam Hicks and third baseman Gage Workman.

Miami drafted second after Colorado passed making a selection, and took Hicks. Workman was taken by the Chicago Cubs with the 10th pick.

Baltimore lost two right-handed pitchers on back-to-back picks, Juan Nunez to San Diego with the 12th pick before Connor Thomas went to Milwaukee.

