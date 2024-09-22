Diamondbacks visit the Brewers on 4-game road win streak

Arizona Diamondbacks (87-68, third in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (88-67, first in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Sunday, 2:10…

Arizona Diamondbacks (87-68, third in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (88-67, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Jordan Montgomery (8-7, 6.23 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 77 strikeouts); Brewers: Frankie Montas (7-11, 4.50 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 138 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Brewers -122, Diamondbacks +102; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks hit the road against the Milwaukee Brewers looking to extend a four-game road winning streak.

Milwaukee has an 88-67 record overall and a 44-33 record in home games. The Brewers have the fifth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .325.

Arizona is 87-68 overall and 45-35 in road games. The Diamondbacks have gone 43-10 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Sunday’s game is the seventh time these teams square off this season. The Diamondbacks hold a 4-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Contreras has 37 doubles, two triples and 23 home runs for the Brewers. Jackson Chourio is 11-for-41 with two doubles, two triples, two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Ketel Marte has 22 doubles, two triples and 34 home runs while hitting .296 for the Diamondbacks. Randal Grichuk is 8-for-27 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .221 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored by one run

Diamondbacks: 6-4, .288 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Rob Zastryzny: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Yelich: 60-Day IL (back), Bryse Wilson: 15-Day IL (oblique), Nick Mears: 15-Day IL (forearm), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (flexor), Oliver Dunn: 60-Day IL (back), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly: day-to-day (calf), Paul Sewald: 15-Day IL (neck), Ryne Nelson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Bryce Jarvis: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Nelson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.